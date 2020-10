Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — October 12, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

October 12, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school gym on Oct. 12, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen, Thomsen, Koele, Nelson.

Visitors: Cherie Dandurand, Maddie Schultz, Charlee Petersen, Erin Reinders, Ty Dennison, Halle Dennison, Jordan Bremer, Kennedy Countryman, Kennison Countryman, Jake Thomas, Kelly McElrath, Lexi McElrath, Addi McElrath, Ashley Martin, Jeff Klingensmith, Jeremy Cross, Dax Weaver.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to waive the reading of the Sept. 14, 2020, Sept. 25, 2020, and October 5, 2020 board minutes and the Policy Committee Minutes from Sept. 28, 2020 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve bills in the amounts of $87,187.71 from the General Fund, $1,883.22 from the PPEL Fund, $1,612.50 from the Sales Tax Fund, $3,382.46 from the Activity Fund, $15,066.98 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $52,140.76 from the General Fund, $19748.85 from the Activity Fund, $958.94 from the PPEL Fund, $45,171.75 from the Sales Tax Fund and $17.75 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reports: Gilbert & Glackin both had reports.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the Policy Committee recommendations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the Epinephrin Policy for staffing the school with epinephrine pens and training staff in using. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Review of Board Policy Series 300-400

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the changes to the 400 series board policies as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to accept the recommendations from the Buildings & Grounds Committee as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion on Bus barn options – board would like to see potential site.

Personnel:

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd, to accept the resignation of Blake Stratton as head boys golf coach and approve contracts for para educators Rilie Wright and Emily Winkler and for Custodian Hailey Paisley. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to appoint Donnie Reblitz as the IASB Delegate Assembly Representative. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to approve Modified Allowable Growth in the amount of $332,814.16 due to the Special Ed Deficit from 2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor comments: Erin Reinders – clarification on mask policy. Student Council – masks at lunch when outside.

For the Good of the Cause: Lloyd-question regarding participation in the WAC. Howrey – Nov. 9 announcement with board present at 7:00, Reblitz – encouraged board members to attend virtual IASB Conference.

Adjourn: Moved by Steffen, second by Koele to adjourn at 8:45 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS — OCTOBER 2020

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 1,300.50

Apple Inc. 60 IPADS 17,640.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICE FIRE EXT SERVICE 474.18

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY DOOR REPAIRS 4,838.00

CULLIGAN

SOFTENER SALT 56.70

SOFTENER SALT 18.90

SOFTENER RENTAL 24.50

RENTAL 19.50

Vendor Total: 119.60

Dept. of Administrative Services 3RD PARTY ADMIN 550.00

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC E-RATE FILING FEES 500.00

EDGENUITY ONLINE SERVICES 1,000.00

G2 PERFORMANCE, LLC INSTRUMENT BELL COVERS 322.75

GLOVER PAINTING, LLC SHOP RESTROOM FLOOR 360.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame SERVICE AWARDS 318.00

Graham’s Graphics KITCHEN UNIFORM SHIRTS / FACE MASKS 421.00

HMH SCORING SERVICE COGAT TESTING 150.00

IA Boys Coaches Association FALL COACHES CLINIC 250.00

Iowa Quiz Bowl League QUIZ BOWL ENTRIES 75.00

LINDBLOM SERVICES, INC. PORTABLE TOILETS 400.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. RENTAL OF SHOP EQUIP 75.70

McGraw-Hill Companies MS TEXTBOOKS 1,890.27

MEADOWS INC., THE COURSE FEES SPR20/FALL20 900.00

MFC PLEXIGLASS FOR 80 TABLES 25,783.57

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 80.69

ELECTRICITY 49.11

ELECTRICITY 180.11

ELECTRICITY 12,064.67

NATURAL GAS 12.13

NATURAL GAS 12.13

ELECTRICITY 725.67

ELECTRICITY 13.51

NATURAL GAS 11.94

Vendor Total: 13,149.96

MID-BELL MUSIC BARI SAX REPAIR 305.32

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 4,254.20

Mpire Heating & Cooling

TURNED BOILERS ON 85.00

A/C-BAD FUSES/4 BAD FANS/REROUTE WIRES 1,906.70

NO HOT WATER IN KITCHEN 85.00

Vendor Total: 2,076.70

Neustrom, Kelly REIMB DOT PHYSICAL 105.00

Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association MEMBERSHIP FEES 25.00

NWAEA NEWSLETTER/GRADUATION REPRINT 1,332.32

NWAEA PRINTING 203.20

NWAEA PRINTING 763.90

NWAEA FAST BRIDGE SUBSCRIPTION 324.80

NWAEA ONLINE PD BILLING FY21 557.10

Vendor Total: 3,181.32

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. MUSIC 244.99

Premier Furniture & Equipment, LLC 2 TABLES 542.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 42.09

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 122.21

Rolling Oil FUEL 1,572.67

S & S EQUIPMENT TRACTOR REPAIR/SERVICE 1,550.07

SCHOLASTIC INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES-ELEMENTARY 1,717.23

Shane’s Glass & More PRESSBOX WINDOWS 457.66

Shyla Bremer SEESAW CLASS REIMB 85.00

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLU-TIONS NATURAL GAS 166.99

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE BLS INSTRUCTOR CLASS 75.00

Wilson, Roger VAN WASH REIMB 10.00

Fund Total: 87,051.98

Before & After School Program

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC. EXT. DAY PROGRAM SNACKS 135.73

Fund Total: 135.73

Checking Account Total: 87,187.71

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

EBERTS COMMERCIAL WASHER 954.95

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 928.27

Fund Total: 1,883.22

Checking Account Total: 1,883.22

SALES TAX FUND

Cannon, Moss, Brygger and Associates ARCHITECT SERVICES-WRESTLING ROOM ADDITION 1,612.50

Fund Total: 1,612.50

Checking Account Total: 1,612.50



ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, JOSHUA

JH FB OFFICIAL 50.00

JH FB OFFICIAL 80.00

Vendor Total: 130.00

CHESTERMAN CO.

CONCESS SUPPLIES 24.00

CONCESS SUPPLIES 102.40

Vendor Total: 126.40

Cowley, Jason

BIB #S 154.00

STARTER 75.00

TIMING/SCORING 125.00

Vendor Total: 354.00

Decker Sports HELMET EXTENSION 24.00

HESSE, PATTI VB OFFICIAL 105.00

IKM MANNING COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT DISTRICT FB FEES 125.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL JV VB ENTRY FEE 35.00

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School JVR VB ENTRY 90.00

Schoonhoven, Marlin FB OFFICIAL 115.00

Sioux Central Comm. School XC ENTRY FEE 100.00

Sunnybrook HOMECOMING FLOWERS 171.50

Walsworth Publishing Company FINAL 19-20 PMT 1,906.56

WESTERN CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL XC ENTRY FEE 100.00

Fund Total: 3,382.46

Checking Account Total: 3,382.46

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 100.18

FOOD 151.89

FOOD 26.46

FOOD 145.58

Vendor Total: 424.11

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 227.31

FOOD 249.45

FOOD 195.56

FOOD 228.90

FOOD 329.52

FOOD 193.13

FOOD 284.80

FOOD 204.42

FOOD 295.16

Vendor Total: 2,208.25

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 177.46

FOOD 59.98

Vendor Total: 237.44

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

GENERAL SUPPLIES 276.30

FOOD 1,037.67

CREDIT FOOD (306.83)

FOOD 1,801.14

GENERAL SUPPLIES 224.51

FOOD 467.82

FOOD 2,686.81

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 1,708.00

CREDIT SUPPLIES (70.19)

CREDIT FOOD (21.12)

FOOD 1,328.91

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 126.56

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 40.24

FOOD 2,158.38

Vendor Total: 11,458.20

US FOODS-SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 722.08

GENERAL SUPPLIES-SFSP 176.90

CREDIT FOOD (160.00)

Vendor Total: 738.98

Fund Total: 15,066.98

Checking Account Total: 15,066.98

AUGUST 2020 P-CARD PAYMENT — BMO ACTIVITY

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame SIGNS 165.00

NASSP MEMBERSHIP 20-21 385.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY THERMOMETERS 129.98

Batch Total: 679.98

Batch Description: AUG20 BMO PAYMENT_GEN FUND

4 WAY STOP SHOP GASOLINE 132.01

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 100.01

4 WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 45.75

AMAZON STAPLES, SPEAKERS, LABEL MKR TAPE, MIC..289.67

AMAZON HS SUPPLIES 96.78

AMAZON GUIDANCE SUPPLIES 160.11

AMAZON MS SUPPLIES 191.00

AMAZON SERVICE AWARDS 201.78

AMAZON ELEM. SUPPLIES 506.16

AMAZON MASKS, SHIELDS, GLOVES 1,975.63

BMO Financial Group STATEMENT FEE-REFUND NEXT MO 3.00

Bomgaars sprayer/parts 126.94

Bomgaars FUEL ADDITIVE 23.93

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. FUEL 20.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. FUEL 76.70

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GASOLINE 80.41

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. DISINFECTANT SPRAY AND WIPES 804.00

Classical Conversations HOME SCHOOL 192.95

DOLLAR GENERAL ZIPLOC BAGS 34.00

FLEET FARM SANITIZER 485.46

FLEET FARM GASOLINE 28.97

FLEET FARM HAND SANITIZER 800.64

HILLYARD INC. CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,334.26

Home Depot, The FACE SHIELDS, GLOVES, MASKS, TOILET CLEAN 1,226.52

IOWA ASSN OF SCHOOL BOARDS MEMBERSHIP 175.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. TRAINING 55.00

KUM & GO GASOLINE 63.64

LAKESHORE ELEM. SUPPLIES 403.71

Lawton Pronto GAS 30.25

MENARDS WHITE TABLES FOR MAINT. DEPT 2,077.57

MENARDS SUPPLIES 62.49

MENARDS MAINT. SUPPLIES 554.22

NETFLIX ONLINE STREAMING 17.11

Northwest Iowa Community College 1,505.00

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 57.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 750.57

RAINBOW RESOURCE CENTER HOME SCHOOL INST. SUPPLIES 212.95

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ELEM SUPPLIES 762.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. HS SUPPLIES 457.46

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. MS SUPPLIES 563.29

SCHOOLMATE ASSIGN BOOKS 546.00

TARGET DISINFECTANT KITS 241.37

Teacher’s Discovery HS SUPPLIES 87.86

U.S. POST OFFICE NEWSLETTER POSTAGE 1,211.20

U.S. POST OFFICE NEWSLETTERS 372.40

WALMART CONTAINERS/LAUNDRY BAGS FOR CLASSROOMS 84.85

Waste Management of Sioux City GARBAGE 2,927.06

Western Iowa Telephone Association 632.95

Batch Total: 22,807.63

Batch Description: AUG20_BMO_PPEL

AMAZON SPEAKER/MIC FOR MUSIC/BAND/MISC. 459.94

B & H Photo THEATER SPEAKER 499.00

Batch Total: 958.94

Batch Description: AUG20_BMO_SALES TAX

MCDONALD SIOUX FALLS WATER FOUNTAIN 3,927.86

Batch Total: 3,927.86

Report Total: 28,374.41

BMO PAYMENT — SEPTEMBER 2020

4 WAY STOP SHOP SILVER 01 GAS 31.94

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 27.90

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 75.69

AMAZON STOOLS 63.98

AMAZON GLOVES, FACE SHIELDS, MASKS 1,537.81

AMAZON COMPUTER TECH SUPP/INK/EQUIP 3,060.62

AMAZON MS SUPPLIES 222.38

AMAZON ELEM. SUPPLIES 947.80

AMAZON PE SUPPLIES 251.96

AMAZON PK SUPPLIES 373.98

AMAZON LIBRARY SUPPLIES 152.91

AMAZON MED KIT SUPPLIES 17.79

AMAZON VOLLEYBALLS MS 492.28

AMAZON NURSE SUPPLIES 11.98

AMAZON GENERAL SUPPLIES 712.31

AMERICAN BAND COLOR GUARD FLAGS 165.57

American Pop Corn Co. JR. CONCESS. SUPPLIES 4.50

AMSTERDAM PRINTING & LITHO TEACHER PLANNERS.. 357.33

BMO Financial Group STATEMENT FEE REVERSED 08/31/2020

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 08/21/2020

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 33.03

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 114.72

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES END OF SUMMER 81.04

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. DONUTS FOR IN-SERVICE 39.95

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. TOWELS, WIPES, SPRAY 1,679.00

DOLLAR GENERAL LAUNDRY SUPPLIES 19.00

DOLLAR GENERAL PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 36.25

DOLLAR GENERAL CONTAINERS 44.54

DOLLAR GENERAL REPLACEMENT FAN 19.26

DOLLAR GENERAL CONCESS. SUPPLIES 4.50

DOLLAR GENERAL SUPPLIES/FOOD 17.75

FIRST LEGO LEAGUE REGISTRATION 327.00

Freestyle Photographic Supplies ART SUPPLIES 228.79

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame GBB JERSEYS/SHORTS 300.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame MS VB TOPS 1,269.37

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame STATE BANNERS 760.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame SINGLETS 2,283.89

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame FB JERSEYS 1,017.21

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame POST-SEASON AWARDS 162.00

HILLYARD INC. SANITIZING SUPPLIES 3,263.71

HUDL SPORTS PROGRAM 5,249.00

IASBO 2020 PAYROLL CONFERENCE 75.00

Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association MEMBERSHIP/REGISTRATION 160.75

JJ Motors VEHICLE SERVICE 1,949.27

JJ Motors VEHICLE SERVICE 263.95

JUSTBATS.COM BAT 299.95

LEWIS FAMILY DRUG MED KIT SUPPLIES 12.48

LINCOLN ELKS GOLF BALLS 1,148.00

LIT CHARTS SPEC ED RESOURCE 59.40

MAPLETON BP GAS 26.51

MATH OLYMPIAD OLYMPIAD REG. 140.00

MCDONALD SIOUX FALLS CREDIT SALES TAX BACK-DUE TO ST FUND (239.73)

MENARDS MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 199.41

MENARDS MESH LAUNDRY BAGS-SUPPLIES 194.54

MENARDS SPRAYERS MS/HS 29.94

MICHAELS REFRAME OLD CLASS PICTURES 637.00

MICHAELS LAP DESKS 439.23

MYSTERY SCIENCE INC. SCIENCE REG. 99.00

OMNI CHEER POMS FB CHEER 60.30

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. HS CHRISTMAS MUSIC 185.99

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. SHOW CHOIR MUSIC 300.73

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. MS CHRISTMAS 215.00

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. HS CHRISTMAS MUSIC 26.99

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. SHOW CHOIR MUSIC 315.93

PIONEER MANUFACTURING CO. PAINT 271.93

PORTA PHONE FB HEADSET 2,299.80

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 57.00

QUILL CORPORATION GEN SUPPLIES 244.31

RAINBOW RESOURCE CENTER HOME SCHOOL EXPENSE 83.80

Really Good Stuff, Inc. LIBRARY SUPPLIES 101.96

REALLY GREAT READING EARLY PHONICS SUBSC. +POSTERS 218.95

SAM’S CLUB ELEM. SUPPLIES 25.80

SAM’S CLUB NHS CONCESS 601.08

SAM’S CLUB IN-SERVICE MEAL 25.96

SAM’S CLUB KINDERGARTEN FLOOR MATS 109.40

SAM’S CLUB JR. CLASS CONCESS 538.05

School Health Corporation CREDIT MED KITS (160.36)

School Health Corporation MED KITS 645.16

School Health Corporation HAND SANITIZER 39.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY ELEM SUPPLIES 2,558.70

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. GEN SUPPLIES 600.78

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. HS SUPPLIES 496.71

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. MS SUPPLIES 310.44

SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE SPELLING BEE REG. 175.00

SEESAW LEARNING SITE LICENSE FOR ONLINE LEARNING 1,457.50

SIOUX CITY RAMPS PARKING PASS FOR DISCOVERY PARKING IN SC 85.00

Subway INSERVICE MEAL 213.98

TARGET SUPPLY CADDY 17.99

Teacher’s Discovery HS SUPPLIES 34.99

TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS MS SUPPLIES 128.39

TEACHERS PAY TEACHERS MS SUPPLIES 43.10

Team Dynamics FB CHEER FACE STICKERS 193.25

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE 46.20

U.S. POST OFFICE POSTAGE 171.20

ULTIMATE SECURITY DEVICES LIFT KEYS 32.50

USI, INC. GEN SUPPLIES 54.29

VISTA PRINT CATS CARDS 113.38

VIZZLE SPEC ED RESOURCE 375.00

WALMART INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 42.80

WALMART SOCIAL DIST MATERIAL/STORAGE 171.81

WALMART PERSONAL CHARGE 37.15

WALMART snacks, school supplies, toys, cups 179.52

WALMART MESH LAUNDRY BAGS 100.44

WALMART MS MUSIC BINDERS 64.68

Waste Management of Sioux City GARBAGE COLLECTION 1,361.60

West Music RECORDERS.. 135.79

Western Iowa Telephone Association PHONE INTERNET 209.78

Report Total: 46,667.16

PREPAID — APPROVED OCTOBER 2020

OPERATING FUND

Hamman, Mackenzie CELL PHONE REIMB 100.00

HILLYARD INC. FLOOR CLEANER BLADES 56.08

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 491.49

Fund Total: 647.57

Checking Account Total: 647.57

SALES TAX FUND

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. NEW LIGHTS IN MS LOCKER ROOMS 41,243.89

Fund Total: 41,243.89

Checking Account Total: 41,243.89

ACTIVITY FUND

DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL XC ENTRY FEE 60.00

HUMBOLDT HIGH SCHOOL XC ENTRY FEE 100.00

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School XC ENTRY FEE 120.00

Sioux Central Comm. School XC ENTRY FEE 150.00

Fund Total 430.00

Checking Account Total 430.00

PREPAID — APPROVED OCTOBER 2020

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN JH FB OFFICIAL 50.00

ADAMSON, PAUL VB OFFICIAL 105.00

ASKELSON, TERRI VB OFFICIAL 135.00

BAILEY, AMY VB OFFICIAL 80.00

BAUER, KADIE VB OFFICIAL 135.00

CROW, RICH FB OFFICIAL 85.00

Harris, Mark FB OFFICIAL 85.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH FB OFFICIAL 50.00

KREBER, CHRISTOPHER FB OFFICIAL 85.00

KREBER, JASON FB OFFICIAL 85.00

Malsam, Jenni VB OFFICIAL 135.00

MCGUIRE, LORI VB OFFICIAL 135.00

TOWNE, RENEE VB OFFICIAL 105.00

Wickstrom, Stan VB OFFICIAL 105.00

Fund Total: 1,455.00

Checking Account Total: 1,455.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 22, 2020