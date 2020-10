Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes & Bills

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, October 12, 2020

• Time: 7:30 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

• Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram

• Absent: None

The board will meet in and exempt session before the regular session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 8:30 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes: 9/14/20

C. Financial Reports: 9/30/20

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $146,715.78; PPEL $22,507.12; Infrastructure $33,689.63; Extra & Hourly Pay $48,200.62

E. Activity Account: $18,948.35

F. School Meal Program: $31,137.76

Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following contracts and resignations:

Courtney Graham to serve as a para educator in the Anthon building; Susan Kovarna to serve as a para educator in the Anthon building; Sandi Davis to serve as a special education driver; Sara Johnston to serve as a para educator in the Mapleton High School building; Sherri Yockey to serve as a para educator in the Anthon building; Jody Walsh to serve as a bus driver; Sam Hanson to be assistant varsity wrestling coach; Denise Masters, Rachel Masters, Cynthia Davis, and Molly Petersen as home school directors; and resignations from Kevin Simmons as bus driver and Maureen Sharp as cheerleading coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Classified Staff Wages – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve option 3 raises for all hourly staff; including raising our starting pay to $11/hour. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approve Remaining Fundraisers for 2020-2021 School Year – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the remaining 20-21 fundraisers. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Title I Application – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the title I application. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. SBRC for Special Education Deficit – Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the SBRC allowable growth of $20.91 for our special education deficit. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. SBRC English Second Language Application – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the SBRC ESL application. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Bus Purchase Plan – Schram moved and Streck seconded to allow bids for two used buses with a maximum of $130,000 budget. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Reports

A. Administrative Reports

VI. Announcements – Next MVAO School Board Meeting: Monday, November 9, 2020 in Mapleton Board Room at 7:00

VII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:58 PM

MVAO Board President — Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS SUPPLIES 3,449.18

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 294.07

BELSON, CINDY REIMBURSEMENT 8.70

BLICK ART MATERIALS SUPPLIES 167.81

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 15.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 604.52

BUROW, FRITZ REIMBURSEMENT 366.59

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 2,132.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD FUEL 890.72

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 459.31

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES 285.40

CENTURYLINK PHONE 361.32

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 18,221.14

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 9,747.77

COREY’S AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING SERVICES 471.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS SERVICES 155.10

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 16.09

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 35.00

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 563.72

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 1,201.92

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 42.56

FACTS EDUCATION SOLUTIONS, LLC SUPPLIES 579.00

FRANCK & SEXTRO, P.L.C. LEGAL 175.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,348.50

GROTH, RUTH REIMBURSEMENT 85.00

HAMERS, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 9.50

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,425.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 741.00

HOGSTAD, KRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 231.66

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL, THE SUPPLIES 12,506.80

HOPSON, J. ROBERT AUDIT 800.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE PARTS 1,859.94

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 63.46

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE TSA ANNUAL ADMIN FEE 550.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 85.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER PARTS 285.16

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 768.41

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 878.90

KAUFMAN, EVIE REIMBURSEMENT 370.78

KENDALL HUNT SUPPLIES 514.98

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 7,000.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 21,187.50

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 231.66

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 59.91

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 4.30

KREYMBORG, KARRI REIMBURSEMENT 70.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 192.66

LESSONPIX, INC. SUPPLIES 36.00

LOW, EMILY REIMBURSE 51.48

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 896.00

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 5,453.00

MAPLETON BP FUEL 215.05

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 214.32

MARZANO RESEARCH LABORATORY SUPPLIES 2,640.00

MATFAL MUSIC SUPPLIES 75.00

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 67.60

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 144.85

MCGRAIN, KARLA REIMBURSEMENT 75.66

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 120.00

MILLER, BRITTANY REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 337.27

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 15,000.50

NASCO SUPPLIES 357.56

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 3,455.74

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 2,146.34

O’CONNELL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 175.00

PAULSEN, RYAN REIMBURSEMENT 55.00

PEARSON EDUCATION SUPPLIES 5,294.90

PEREZ, CHRISTINA REIMBURSEMENT 70.00

PETERSEN, LEE REIMBURSEMENT 45.58

PETERSEN, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 71.96

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 32.74

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,669.82

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 2,260.14

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 98.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 8,223.70

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 781.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 500.67

SCHRAM, PAULA REIMBURSEMENT 15.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX.. 45.00

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL 195.08

SUNNYBROOK SUPPLIES.. 81.00

SUPREME SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 45.74

SWANSON, JILL REIMBURSEMENT 89.62

TEACHING STRATEGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 418.00

TUCKER GLASS SUPPLIES 200.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 1,430.00

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 236.62

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE BUS DRIVER TRAINING 400.00

Fund Total: 146,715.78

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 2,899.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 5,547.12

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICES.. 213.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 13,848.00

Fund Total: 22,507.12

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AGILE SPORTS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 500.00

AMSBERRY, THOMAS OFFICIAL 200.00

BERG, SYLVIA OFFICIAL 200.00

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 170.00

CROSS, KADEN OFFICIAL 115.00

DEMARQUE, CHRIS OFFICIAL 115.00

DOUGHERTY, DANIEL REIMBURSEMENT 240.00

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 170.00

ENDZONECAMERA.COM CAMERA 4,400.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 42.79

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 760.69

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 1,959.25

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 30.00

HOLT, JASON OFFICIAL 115.00

IOWA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC MEMBERSHIP 100.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES MEMBERSHIP 30.00

ISDTA REGISTRATION FEE 148.00

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 2,646.09

KIRCHGATTER, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

KOENIGS, JOE OFFICIAL 510.00

KOENINGS, JAN OFFICIAL 0.00

KOHN, ANGIE OFFICIAL 200.00

LYONS, DON OFFICIAL 115.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 370.00

MEYER, JONATHAN OFFICIAL 115.00

MILLER, BRIA OFFICIAL 310.00

MUSFELDT, JACOB OFFICIAL 115.00

NIEDERMEYER, PATTY OFFICIAL 200.00

PASH, DALE OFFICIAL 135.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,929.70

PLATFORM ATHLETICS SUPPLIES 1,200.00

ROCHLEAU, CHRIS OFFICIAL 115.00

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 102.21

SCHIPPER, TRAVIS OFFICIAL 85.00

TOWNE, RENEE OFFICIAL 310.00

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 425.96

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 207.66

VAN NESS, BROOKE OFFICIAL 110.00

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 115.00

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 171.00

WULK, MATTHEW OFFICIAL 115.00

Fund Total: 18,948.35

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS MILK 1,874.81

HUPP, CHRIS REIMBURSEMENT 53.70

KRANZ, ROBIN REIMBURSEMENT 200.00

MAPLE VALLEY/ANTHON-OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 11,488.23

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 17,521.02

Fund Total: 31,137.76

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,669.30

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 4,340.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 3,004.72

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 3,110.80

PQL LIGHTING 191.04

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 12,925.97

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 8,447.80

Fund Total: 33,689.63

