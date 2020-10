Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — October 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

October 2020 board bills

OPERATING FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS HS Fridge repair 1,112.24

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 273.30

AMICK, DAVID DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY rental 180.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 180.48

C.W. SUTER AND SON KITCHEN HVAC REPAIR 750.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING trash bags 903.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 2,628.30

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. Maintenance for copier 1,250.57

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES, COMPRESSIVE STRENGTH CYLINDERS 30.00

CHEMSEARCH COOLING TOWER SUPPLIES 649.30

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 526.17

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 656.88

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. DEF for Buses 71.92

CUSTOM CREATIONS Smile T-shirts 2,121.50

DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES 2020 TSA FEE 550.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION SHREDDING 45.00

FLEET US LLC field paint 855.00

FLUENCY MATTERS Spanish novels 55.95

HAKA LLC GAS 2,002.48

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT Go math materials 2,465.32

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 80.18

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 413.04

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sheet music 286.39

JENSEN SPRINKLER sprinkler decoder 234.72

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC DIGITAL MATH SUBSCRIPTIONS 939.40

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. alcohol testing supplies 42.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Instrument repair 234.30

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 16,025.83

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS GLASS REPAIR 94.95

MIDWEST WHEEL brakes and drums 318.44

MOVILLE RECORD, THE

SUBSCRIPTIONS 421.27

PUBLISHING

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. heat pump services 8,120.00

MYERS, JILL REIMBURSE MILEAGE 278.40

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS oil and filter for buses 879.88

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUILL CORPORATION PAGE PROTECTORS 16.29

SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY myWorld Geography 348.70

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 191.45

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA SAI Legal Lab 110.00

SCHOOL BUS SALES

NO SMOKING DECAL 303.29

Rear Brake Lights

air filters for bus

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 136.95

SHEETS, JACOB REIMBURSE CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE 199.64

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE 89.44

SOLBERG’S SERVICE AWARDS 652.67

STATE STEEL SUPPLY CO. Ind. Tech Consumable Metal Supplies 139.16

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE EXTINGUISHER INSPECTION 48.00

SWANGER, BRIAN REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 51.24

TPRS BOOKS Spanish novels 49.72

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES stop arms 149.10

US BANK

O Rings – Warmers 23,867.31

Sensors for science lab

power washer and supply

Blast Online Subscription

HD Word online access

Bell covers for band instruments Snacks for Parker and Ava

mask and shield supplies

US TOY BOARD OF EXCELLENCE PRIZES 149.31

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 127.60

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,138.07

Fund Total: 74,338.95

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,817.53

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 1,145.70

MARTIN BROS. FOOD, A LA CARTE, VENDING 10,485.26

US BANK ANTI-SLIP FLOOR MATS 159.98

Fund Total: 14,608.47

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 150.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 70.00

ABSOLUTE SCREEN ART MILITARY SHIRTS 1,740.00

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 110.00

ALTA-AURELIA COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 90.00

BAILEY, AMY OFFICIAL 80.00

BARBARA’S FLORALS & GIFTS FLOWERS-HOMECOMING, SENIOR NIGHT 57.00

BASALYGA, RUSS OFFICIAL 150.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP-CONCESSIONS, POP MACHINE 98.78

CUSTOM CREATIONS FFA JACKET EMBROIDERING, ADDL HOMECOMING SHIRTS 138.00

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 100.00

DAVIDSON, TYLER OFFICIAL 100.00

DREW, JANA OFFICIAL 240.00

DUZIK, JOHN OFFICIAL 80.00

GREER, MATT OFFICIAL 100.00

HANDY, JAMES OFFICIAL 100.00

HANDY, KONNOR OFFICIAL 100.00

HARRIS, MARK OFFICIAL 75.00

I29 SPORTS VOLLEYBALL SHIRTS 570.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE REGISTRATIONS 206.00

IOWA STATE DRILL TEAM ASSN ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP & STATE REGISTRATIONS 374.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 80.00

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMM. SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 60.00

KREBER, CHRISTOPHER OFFICIAL 75.00

LEAVE IT TO BEAVERS ACRES FFA FUNDRAISER 759.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. LESSON BOOKS, SUPPLIES 62.54

MONELL, JILL OFFICIAL 150.00

MORRICE, DENNIS OFFICIAL 75.00

MVAO/COU CSD ENTRY FEE 100.00

OA-BCIG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE.. 150.00

PATTEE, AARON OFFICIAL 100.00

PIERSMA, SCOTT OFFICIAL 100.00

REINKE, DALE OFFICIAL 100.00

REINKE, DENNIS OFFICIAL 75.00

TAYLOR, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 100.00

TRI-CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 100.00

TROTH, GARY OFFICIAL 110.00

US BANK DANCE COSTUMES, REGISTRATION FEE, DANCE SUPPLIES, CROWN, TIARA, MEALS, DUES, CHEER SUPPLIES, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 3,437.37

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. FOOTBALL FACE COVERINGS 336.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK PAYMENT 100.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 75.00

WHARTON, SHAWN OFFICIAL 100.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 110.00

WILLER, CHAD OFFICIAL 300.00

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIAL 210.00

Fund Total: 11,593.69

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP PREMIUM 4,447.00

Fund Total: 4,447.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK emergency food supply 308.51

Fund Total: 308.51

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 38.19

Fund Total: 38.19

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY Scissor lift 10,400.00

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT FEES 2,184.51

HAWKEYE TRUCK EQUIPMENT SNOW PLOW FOR TRUCK 7,100.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES

BATTERY BACKUPS 5,406.67

Wireless Access Points

Fund Total: 25,091.18

DEBT FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 29, 2020