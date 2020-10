Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — October 21, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday October 21, 2020

Due to anticipated guests, the time was changed and this meeting was moved to the Moville Community Center at 815 Main Street. Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, John Parks and Paul Malm are present. Joel Robinson is absent.

Malm motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Parks motioned to approve the September Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to approve.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Jeannie Krueger, Cindy Ploen, Pat Smith, Chris Countryman, Stee Maxwell, Diane Drevs, Brian Crichton, Carol Copeland, Russ Walker, Steve Rippke, Clint Thomsen, Tom Chartier, Joe Barnes, Bret Peterson, Carole Nelson, Scott Linden, Tricia Jernberg, Dr. Humpal, Russ Spotts, Ann Rogers and Kim Christensen.

No speakers during Open Forum.

No Police Department update was given. Parks motions to approve the purchase of new police tasers, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Pat Smith gave a Public Works update.

Chris Countryman gave an update on the progress of the Moville Medical Board project. Their board approached the council asking to have the land at 631 Frontage Rd (previously Motel 20) donated by the City to their project. They are in communications with MercyOne on a plan to build a larger medical facility with more providers in new Moville location in the future. Attorney Thompson states that any sale of City land needs to be done at a Public Hearing. No action taken at this time.

Mayor and council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Parks motioned to adjourn around 6:15 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 1,144,057.13

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 22,978.35

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 19,084.66

WATER TOTAL 30,827.79

SEWER TOTAL 21,574.12

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,376.71

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 1,239,898.76

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 9/18/2020-10/25/2020

4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL 70.64

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 429.82

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 61.00

AMAZON Office 365 for PD computers 69.68

ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE-PATC CHARGING MANUAL 33.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,108.37

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 401.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 705.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING MAIN AND S. 2ND 484.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE WIATEL GRANT DEPOSIT 250.00

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 722.88

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 210.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP. WW CHEMICALS 870.77

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 84.00

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WATER USE PERMIT 95.00

EPS LAWNWORKS NUISANCE MOWING SCHEER S 2ND 60.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 315.90

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 4,479.36

GLAZERS COMM CENTER BAR SUPPLIES 126.00

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 2,994.41

HOTEL EXPENSE HOTEL EXPENSE – PAT TRAINING 135.50

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 900.00

IOWA DEPT. PUBLIC SAFETY SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTION 300.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 751.00

IPERS IPERS 4,190.73

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,880.40

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 1,142.08

JACKSON HOME BUILDERS LLC CONCRETE WORK 335.00

JANA DREW COMM. CENTER DEPOSIT REFUND 100.00

JENNIFER PETERSEN DEPOSIT RETURN COMM. CTR 100.00

JODI PETERSON MILEAGE AND COMM. CENTER BAR 185.75

JOE BARNES MILEAGE TO/FROM ACADEMY 1,109.75

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL SIOUX CITY JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION 9.99

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 26.44

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 878.00

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE.. 79.80

MENARDS SUPPLIES 282.06

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,671.97

MIDWEST RADAR & EQUIPMENT POLICE RADAR CERTIFICATION 120.00

MIKE WEAVER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 300.00

MURPHY TRACTOR SNOWPLOW 16,260.71

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 432.25

ON TARGET SOLUTIONS GROUP POLICE TRAINING CLASSES 350.00

PAT SMITH TRAINING REIMBURSEMENT 173.05

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 187.57

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 427.53

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,255.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 252.69

REHAB SERVICES INC. WW MANHOLES RESURFACING 8,989.10

ELEVATE ROOFING ROOF REPAIRS AT CITY HALL 24,513.00

SECRETARY OF STATE NOTARY RENEWAL – JOE 30.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT PARTS 178.31

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 203.17

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 84.98

STARNET TECHNOLOGIES LIFT STATION MONITORING 400.00

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY WATER TESTING 125.00

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,066.00

SUBSURFCO, LLC MAIN ST. / S. 2ND PAY EST. #4 221,076.54

SYMBOL ARTS BADGES 110.00

THOMPSON PHIPPS THOMPSON LEGAL SERVICES 3,619.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TOYNE FD MAINTENANCE 1,286.25

VIKING INDUSTRIAL PAINTING WATER TOWER MAINTENANCE 11,500.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 987.41

WEX BANK FUEL 921.80

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,400.99

WCASWA LANDFILL FEE 4,980.00

WOODBURY COUNTY EXTENSION CONTINUING ED MIKE / PAT 70.00

WOODHOUSE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE TRUCK 794.38

==============

Accounts Payable Total 347,696.63

Invoices: Paid 99,423.97

Invoices: Scheduled 248,272.66

Payroll Checks 19,963.51

==============

Report Total 367,660.14

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 9/18/2020-10/25/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 80,969.24

110 ROAD USE TAX 242,464.32

600 WATER 24,019.11

610 SEWER 20,207.47

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 367,660.14

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 29, 2020