Moville Ordinance No. 2020-10 (Tobacco Use)

City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-10

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA, BY AMENDING

PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO TOBACCO USE

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 46.02 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

46.02 CIGARETTES AND TOBACCO. It is unlawful for any person under 21 years of age to smoke, use, possess, purchase, or attempt to purchase any tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, or cigarettes. Possession of tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, or cigarettes by an individual under 21 years of age shall not constitute a violation of this section if the individual under 21 years of age possesses the tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, or cigarettes as part of the person’s employment and said person is employed by a person who holds a valid permit under Chapter 453A of the Code of Iowa or who lawfully offers for sale or sells cigarettes or tobacco products.

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 453A.2)

SECTION 2. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 121.07 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

121.07 PERSONS UNDER LEGAL AGE. A person shall not sell, give, or otherwise supply any tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, or cigarettes to any person under 21 years of age. The provision of this section includes prohibiting person under 21 years of age from purchasing tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, and cigarettes from a vending machine. If a retailer or employee of a retailer violates the provisions of this section, the Council shall, after written notice and hearing, and in addition to the other penalties fixed for such violation, assess the following:

1. For a first violation, the retailer shall be assessed a civil penalty in the amount of $300.00. Failure to pay the civil penalty as ordered under this subsection shall result in automatic suspension of the permit for a period of 14 days.

2. For a second violation within a period of two years, the retailer shall be assessed a civil penalty in the amount of $1,500.00 or the retailer’s permit shall be suspended for a period of 30 days. The retailer may select its preference in the penalty to be applied under this subsection.

3. For a third violation within a period of three years, the retailer shall be assessed a civil penalty in the amount of $1,500.00 and the retailer’s permit shall be suspended for a period of 30 days.

4. For a fourth violation within a period of three years, the retailer shall be assessed a civil penalty in the amount of $1,500.00 and the retailer’s permit shall be suspended for a period of 60 days.

5. For a fifth violation within a period of four years, the retailer’s permit shall be revoked.

The Clerk shall give 10 days’ written notice to the retailer by mailing a copy of the notice to the place of business as it appears on the application for a permit. The notice shall state the reason for the contemplated action and the time and place at which the retailer may appear and be heard.

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 453A.2, 453A.22 and 453A.36[6])

SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 7th day of October, 2020, and approved this 7th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

First Reading: September 16, 2020

Second Reading: October 7, 2020

Third Reading: waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 29, 2020