Moville Ordinance No. 2020-12 (Penalty)
City of Moville
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-12
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES
OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA, BY AMENDING
PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO STANDARD PENALTY
Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 1.14 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
1.14 STANDARD PENALTY. Unless another penalty is expressly provided by this Code of Ordinances for violation of any particular provision, section, or chapter, any person failing to perform a duty required by this Code of Ordinances or otherwise violating any provision of this Code of Ordinances or any rule or regulation adopted herein by reference shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of at least $105.00 but not to exceed $855.00. The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.
(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.3[2] and 903.1[1a])
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the Council on the 7th day of October, 2020, and approved this 7th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Jim Fisher
Jim Fisher, Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Jodi Peterson
Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
First Reading: September 16, 2020
Second Reading: October 7, 2020
Third Reading: waived
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 29, 2020