Moville Ordinance No. 2020-12 (Penalty)

City of Moville

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-12

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

OF THE CITY OF MOVILLE, IOWA, BY AMENDING

PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO STANDARD PENALTY

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Moville, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Section 1.14 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

1.14 STANDARD PENALTY. Unless another penalty is expressly provided by this Code of Ordinances for violation of any particular provision, section, or chapter, any person failing to perform a duty required by this Code of Ordinances or otherwise violating any provision of this Code of Ordinances or any rule or regulation adopted herein by reference shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of at least $105.00 but not to exceed $855.00. The court may order imprisonment not to exceed 30 days in lieu of a fine or in addition to a fine.

(Code of Iowa, Sec. 364.3[2] and 903.1[1a])

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 7th day of October, 2020, and approved this 7th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Jim Fisher

Jim Fisher, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jodi Peterson

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

First Reading: September 16, 2020

Second Reading: October 7, 2020

Third Reading: waived

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 29, 2020