Pierson City Council Minutes — October 14, 2020

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, October 14th

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 14th, 2020. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Saxen, Sistrunk and McQueen answered roll call, Bubke and Krier were absent. The Consent agenda was approved upon a motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen; all vote aye; motion carried. Items on the consent agenda: minutes from September regular and special meeting. Claims and Disbursements through Oct 14, September financials and a building permit.

Receipts by fund: General $40182.96, Road Use $12132.24, Special Rev $1895.66, Debt Service $1399.78, Proprietary $43916.08 Disbursement by Fund: General $41215.90, Road Use $8257.52, Special Rev. $7540.39, Proprietary $56759.57

The Sheriff report was given by Deputy Janson.

The Legion will finalize the monument at the boulevard and bring the design to the council for final approval.

Chad Kehrt showed the council a map with ideas for a sidewalk/trail system. A spreadsheet with costs for sewer improvements and street resurfacing was also given to the council.

Motion by McQueen seconded by Saxen to approve the liquor license for Thonny’s upon proper application. All vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Saxen to approve closing the street for the Trunk or Treat on Oct 24th from 3-5:30, all voted aye; motion carried.

Doug Koch addressed the council regarding a space in town for the Community Basket after discussion it was decided that the maintenance building could be used in May and the Shelter House in September.

Motion by Saxen to place a 10-bike rack at the downtown park on a concrete slab. Motion was seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion on housing inspections- clerk will send out invitation to other cities to see if there is interest in creating a 28E program.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting seconded by McQueen, all voted aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Disbursements:

Acco chlorine $187.40

Airgas supplies $256.91

Badger Meter meter reads $169.99

Bomgaars supplies $108.47

City of Pierson utility $152.00

Clark’s Hardware supplies $88.52

Clerkbooks software update $299.95

Frontier phone/internet $210.69

GEMT amb fee $308.54

Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources water use permit $95.00

Iowa Dept of Rev. withholding $599.00

Iowa Dept of Rev. sales tax $78.00

Iowa Dept of Rev. WET tax $949.00

Iowa GEMT amb fees $84.83

Iowa Prison Industries signs $71.80

IPERS pension $834.13

J & R Sod sod $383.78

Jeanette Beekman phone/mileage $111.75

KP Yearbook ad $50.00

Mangold water testing $190.50

Menards supplies $69.80

Menards parts/supplies $114.85

Metering and Technology meters $687.02

MidAmerican electric $1,545.75

New Coop fuel $104.33

PCC billing $182.42

PCC amb billing $140.40

REC electric $28.36

Sanitary Services garbage $6,996.00

Simmering-Cory housing grant admin $2,990.00

Siouxland Grass and Forage seed $85.00

TellMyCell text service $5.00

The Record subscription $33.00

The Record publishing $57.00

Thompson Automation siren repair $1,187.82

Thompson Phipps and Thompson legal fees $1,480.00

United States Treasury withholding $1,183.34

USPS postage $1.40

Vacker Sign trail sign $606.00

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $925.93

Verizon phone/internet $56.88

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

Thursday, October 29, 2020