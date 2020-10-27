River Valley School — Notice of Proposal for Participation in Instructional Support Program

River Valley Community School

NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF PROPOSAL TO CONTINUE

PARTICIPATION IN THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM FOR

THE RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District, in the Counties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, State of Iowa, will hold a hearing upon its Resolution to Consider Continued Participation in the Instructional Support Program. The hearing will be held in the Board Room, 916 Hackberry Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, on November 9, 2020, at 6:30 P.M.

The Board of Directors is considering continued participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Sections 257.18 through 257.21, Code of Iowa, for a period of five years, commencing with the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

Additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year will be determined annually by the Board of Directors, and will not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa, as a budget adjustment for the budget year.

Money received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.

The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and an instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2021, and each year thereafter.

RIVER VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

________________________

Tish Evans, Secretary of the Board of Directors

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 29, 2020