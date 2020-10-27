Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — September 22, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

September 22, 2020

THIRTY-NINTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion Ung second by Radig to approve the agenda for September 22, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 15, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $796,767.80. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Boys and Girls Clubs of Sioux City, Inc., parcel #894728160007.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,063

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sioux City Inc. is the titleholder of real estate Parcel #894728160007 located in the City of Sioux City, Iowa and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 894728160007

SIOUX CITY ADDN SUB DIV MC NAMARA ES T-PT OF OLD BED OF PERRY CR ADJ ON N & TAX LOT 5 & N PART TAX LOT 4 BEING 31.5 FT ON E LINE BLKS 48 & 49 PPARE #990334

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes owing for the 2019/2020, tax year and the parcel is owned by Boys and Girls Clubs of Sioux City Inc. and

WHEREAS, the organization, namely Boys and Girls Clubs of Sioux City Inc. is failing to immediately pay the taxes due; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 427.3 for the taxes owed for the 2019/2020 tax year and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 22nd day of September 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of James Amick, District Foreman, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 10-02-20, $72,876.88/year, 2%=$1,537.38/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix 4 year Salary Increase.; and the reclassification of Patricia Raymond, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 10-03-20, $20.05/hour, 5.4%=$1.04/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution establishing weight limits on the listed county bridges. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY

BRIDGE EMBARGO RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION #13,064

WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors is empowered under authority of Sections 321.236

Sub. (8), 321.471 to 321.473 to prohibit the operation of vehicles or impose limitations as to the weight thereof on designated highways or highway structures under their jurisdiction, and

WHEREAS: the Woodbury County Engineer has caused to be completed the Structure Inventory and Appraisal of certain bridges according to accepted Bridge Inspection Standards and has determined that the bridges below, require revision to their current load ratings,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that the following vehicle and load limit be established and that signs be placed advising of the permissible maximum weights thereof on the bridge listed herein.

Bridge No. FHWA No.

Section Township Range

Posted Limit

A-225 354570

08-89-42 3 Tons

B-213 354770

13-89-43 15, 25, 25 Tons

C-192 355044

27-89-44 10, 15, 15 Tons

E-63 355266

14-89-46 25, 40, 40 Tons

E-265 355140

18-89-45 24, 37, 40 Tons

E-308 NA

07-89-46 24, 40, 40 Tons

G-43 353950

07-88-46 10, 15, 15 Tons

K-19 353170

10-88-43 Close until replacement

K-23 353260

17-88-43 12 tons

O-266 351870

01-87-44 Close until replacement

T-53 351140

12-86-46 10, 15, 15 Tons

U-17-1 350960

07-86-45 10, 15, 15 tons

Passed and approved this 22nd day of September, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for PCC Patching. The bids are as follows:

* Ten Point Construction Co., Denison, IA — $105,051.34

* Cedar Falls Construction Co., Cedar Falls, IA — $153,226.63

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the bids and refer them to the county engineer for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to award the bid for PCC Patching to Ten Point Construction Co. for $105,051.34. Carried 5-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Director, updated the Board on the COVID19 pandemic.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 29, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 29, 2020