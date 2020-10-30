Curtis Warneke

Curtis George Warneke, age 91, passed away October 26, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital.

Services will be held Tuesday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Cutler – O’Neill Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment was held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa.

Memorials can go to Shriner’s Hospital C/O Tangier Shrine (2823 S. 84 St., Omaha, NE 68124).

Curtis was born June 3, 1929 in Wittin, South Dakota to George and Neva (Anderson) Warneke.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit.

He is survived by son, Mark (Janet) Warneke; daughter, Lea Warneke; special friend, Laura Weiss.