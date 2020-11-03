City of Correctionville — Ordinance #723-2020
City of Correctionville
ORDINANCE #723-2020
An Ordinance to Vacate the South Ten Feet (S 10’) of
Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’)
of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa
Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.
Section 1. Section Modified: The South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is hereby vacated.
Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 12th day of October, 2020, and approved this 12th day of October, 2020.
Ayes: Kostan, Volkert, Beazley, Sanderson, Petty. Nays: None
Absent: None. Abstain: None
First Reading: October 12, 2020
Second Reading: waived
Third Reading: waived
Adam Petty, Mayor Pro-tem
Carla Mathers, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 5, 2020