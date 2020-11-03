City of Correctionville

ORDINANCE #723-2020

An Ordinance to Vacate the South Ten Feet (S 10’) of

Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’)

of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa.

Section 1. Section Modified: The South Ten Feet (S 10’) of Washington Street (now called 7th Street) abutting the East 57.5 Feet (E 57.5’) of Lot Eighteen (18), Castle’s Addition to Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa is hereby vacated.

Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa the 12th day of October, 2020, and approved this 12th day of October, 2020.

Ayes: Kostan, Volkert, Beazley, Sanderson, Petty. Nays: None

Absent: None. Abstain: None

First Reading: October 12, 2020

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

Adam Petty, Mayor Pro-tem

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 5, 2020