Correctionville City Council Minutes — October 26, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Special Meeting – October 26, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on October 26, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Ron Sanderson, Sonya Kostan, Bob Beazley and Dan Volkert. Absent: Adam Petty.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, seconded by Volkert to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS

Amanda Goodenow, ISG, discussion regarding the proposed location of sewer force main. Motion by Kostan to replace the main on the east side of Osceola Avenue as proposed. Motion died for lack of a second. Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Beazley to move forward with planning the installation of force main on the east side of Osceola Avenue after contacting property owners affected by the installation. Passed 4/0.

Discussion with Danielle Propst, ISG, and planning and zoning committee concerning goals and objectives for updating zoning ordinance. Some of the discussion included definitions, tiny homes, principal use of lots.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 7:45 PM.

Nathan Heilman, Mayor

Carla Mathers, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 5, 2020