Heidi Ruhrer

Heidi S. Ruhrer, age 63, of Moville, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with Pastor Edgar Rodriguez officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Heidi was born on September 17, 1957 to Donald and Shirley (Fredrickson) Hindman in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from East High School in 1976 then earned a secretarial degree from Western Iowa Tech. She continued her learning at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she earned a Paralegal degree.

Heidi was united in marriage to Ronald Roy Ruhrer on April 3, 1976 in Sioux City. To this union two children were born, Josh and Brandi. They made their home in Moville.

For nearly 22 years Heidi was the secretary for North High School. She loved spending time with her husband of 44 years and her family, including grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Vacations to Minnesota each July with her family were times that she treasured. On Saturday mornings, you could often find Heidi at the Movillate.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Ruhrer; her son, Josh and wife Wendy Ruhrer of Moville, IA; her daughter, Brandi Enstrom of Moville, IA; her grandchildren: Abraham, Shawn, Noah, Brenna, Connery, Everett, Abygail and Shaylee; her great-granddaughter, Brinley; brothers Jeffrey Hindman of Tacoma, WA and Darrel (Audrey) Hindman of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters Belinda (Carl) Angerman of Penrose, CO; Willow (Doug) Schuler of Marcus, IA; Melissa Hindman of Florence, CO; and Heather Evans of Shiocton, WI.

Heidi was preceded in death by her father, Donald Hindman; her maternal grandparents, Claud and Mildred Sammons and Marvin and Mildred Frederickson.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Food Bank of Siouxland, North High School in her name are suggested.