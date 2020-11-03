Probate — Margaret Teter

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET A. TETER, DECEASED.

PROBATE NO. ESPR056006

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Margaret A. Teter, Deceased, who died on or about August 29, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on October 30, 2020, the last will and testament of Margaret A. Teter, deceased, bearing date of January 15, 2016, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kerri A. Weaver and Casey A. Koch were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: October 30, 2020

/s/ Kerri A. Weaver

Kerri A. Weaver,

Executor of estate

1620 Hancock Avenue

Moville, IA 51039

/s/ Casey A. Koch

Casey A. Koch,

Executor of estate

603 Country Lane

Kingsley, IA 51028

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for executor

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

November 12, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 5, 2020

and Thursday, November 12, 2020