River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — October 21, 2020

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

10/21/2020 — 6:45 PM

Board Room, Jr./Sr. High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:45 p.m.

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors)/Hearings

5. Consent Items

It is recommended that the consent agenda be approved as presented.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal and Curriculum Director’s Report

2. JH/HS Principal and AD Report

7. Old Business

A. Appoint District Representative for IASB Delegate Assembly

Approve Meagan Foresman as our IASB representative for the Delegate Assembly.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

8. Information Only

A. Certified Enrollment and other District Info

B. FAST Assessment Info

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Approve Angie Reinking’s resignation for JH Volleyball and thank her for years of coaching for us.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve Ken Slater’s superintendent salary increase to $136,761.00. The increase will be paid by Hinton CSD based upon the sharing agreement.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. Early Retirement Applications

Approve the Early Retirement applications for Kathy Fick and Roxann Baker.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Resolution to Continue Instructional Support Levy

Approve the Instructional Support Levy as proposed in the documents.

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting:

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Yes

E. Share Wrestling with Galva-Holstein/Schaller-Crestland (Ridge View)

Approve sharing wrestling with Galva-Holstein and Schaller-Crestland for the 2020-2021 school year.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Allowable Growth and Supplemental State Aid for Special Education Deficit

Approve the allowable growth and supplemental aid for negative special education balance request of $95, 403.66.

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 8:18 p.m.

OCTOBER 2020 BILLS TO BE PAID

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL EXPENSES 382.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES AMERICAN FLAGS 39.96

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES EAR BUDS 32.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES EAR BUDS FOR CLASSROOM 32.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SP ED HEADPHONES 74.95

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 387.49

APPLIED EDUCATIONAL SYS-TEMS BUSINESS IT CENTER 21 CLASSROOM 599.00

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 201.60

BEELNER SERVICE INC. SPRINKLER REPAIR 69.12

BRITTANI WATTS HEADPHONES FOR SP ED CLASSROOM 80.00

BUSINESS RADIO LICENSING RADIO LICENSE FEE 120.00

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEMSEARCH GLYCOL FEEDER 3,000.00

CHEMSEARCH PARKER FILTER CARTRIDGE 250.00

CHEMSEARCH WATER TREAT-MENT PROGRAM 1,500.00

COLLEEN HECHT, TREASURER NWIBA HONOR BAND ENTRY FEE 5.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER 203.37

PROJECT JACK SUPPLIES 38.25

PROJECT JACK SUPPLIES 35.10

PROJECT JACK SUPPLIES 7.16

PROJECT JACK SUPPLIES 61.62

BUILDING SUPPLIES 57.15

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 40.55

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 5.89

GROUNDS SUPPLIES-WASHTA 30.96

GROUNDS SUPPLIES-WASHTA 3.70

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF 333.33

WATER SEWER CONCESSION 99.77

WATER, SEWER C’VILLE SCHOOL 147.14

WATER, SEWER LOCKER ROOM 54.36

WATER, SEWER SHOP BUILDING 32.06

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 69.45

PUMP RENTAL-ELEM 26.45

PUMP RENTAL-CVILLE 43.00

DEMCO INC. MEDIA CENTER SUPPLIES 54.02

DOLLAR GENERAL SUPPLIES-CARES ACT 20.00

EVANS, TISH SUPPLIES FOR BOARD RETREAT 9.63

FOLLETT LIBRARY RESOURCES LIBRARY SUPPLIES-C’VILLE 133.95

FRONTIER PHONE SERVICE-BUS BARN 74.75

FRONTIER PHONE SERVICE-ELEM. 320.94

GORDON FLESCH COPIER OVERAGE 15.76

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SANIGUARD-CARES 105.60

INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCE ACELLUS LICENSE 1,600.00

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CENTER REPLACEMENT BATTERIES 319.50

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL AUGUST PM-C’VILLE 743.75

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL AUGUST PM WASHTA..1,482.50

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS 2020 IASB ER CONFERENCE-K SLATE..95.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES 391.38

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN SCHOOL MEMBERSHIP DUES 25.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES DESKS-ELEM. 2,489.20

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH ELECTROSTATIC BACKPACK SPRAYER 5,705.00

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH BATTERIES 574.86

JCL – SIOUX FALLS BRANCH VACUUM REPAIRS 142.20

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 97.51

FUEL FOR BUS 60.80

.3% TAX 22.80

.183% TAX 13.91

JOHNSON PROPANE INC..128.30

FUEL FOR BUS 80.00

.3% TAX 30.00

.183 TAX 18.30

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOURNEYED.COM ADOBE K-12 SCHOOL NAMED LICENSE RENEWAL 2,425.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 555.10

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. BUILDING AND GROUNDS SUPPLIES 38.11

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL 299.81

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL 161.85

MARX TRAILERS SUPPLIES FOR SNOW PLOW 887.89

MARX TRAILERS SEAL KIT FOR SNOW PLOW 44.63

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY 8,321.95

ELEC-C’VILLE SCHOOL 5,956.60

ELEC-C’VILLE SIGN 14.93

ELEC WASHTA BUS BARN 62.65

ELEC-WASHTA SCHOOL 1,966.86

ELEC-CUSHING BUS BARN 26.14

ELEC – C’VILLE SCHOOL 188.87

ELEC – C’VILLE FOOTBALL FIELD 105.90

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. REPAIR AC IN GYM-ELEM. 917.64

NEW COOP GASOLINE 575.00

NORTHWEST AEA IA ONLINE PD FOR FY2021 388.00

NORTHWEST AEA PAW PRINTS 28.50

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL INC. BUS REPAIR

SUPPLIES 240.47

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS 102.00

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,534.70

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC CO. LESSON BOOKS-ELEM.. 33.62

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 265.85

REHABD MEMORIAL B. WASSENAR 64.00

RICHEY PLUMBING FIXED LEAK AT FB FIELD 67.54

RICKS COMPUTERS COMPUTER REPAIRS 318.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS PROJECT-OR AND CABLE 623.00

SANITARY SERVICES EXTRA 6 YARD CONTAINER-WASHTA 56.22

SANITARY SERVICES EXTRA 6 YARD CONTAINER-WASHTA 164.82

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. BUS SUPPLIES-AUXILIARY FAN 155.98

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 79.44

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. BUS REPAIRS 289.90

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. BUS REPAIRS 116.81

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. SUPPLIES FOR BUS REPAIRS 525.89

SCHOOL SPECIALTY PRE-SCHOOL SP ED SUPPLIES 26.61

SCHOOL SPECIALTY ELEM. SUPPLIES 130.83

SCHOOL SPECIALTY ELEM. SP ED SUPPLIES 838.77

SCHOOL SPECIALTY ELEM. INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 20.25

SCHOOL SPECIALTY PRE-SCHOOL SP ED SUPPLIES 7.79

SCHOOL SPECIALTY ELEM. SUPPLIES 51.87

SCHOOL SPECIALTY ELEM. SP ED SUPPLIES 1,178.95

SCHOOL SPECIALTY PRESCHOOL SP ED SUPPLIES 139.29

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SHREDDER EXPENSE 48.00

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE PAINT for SUBURBAN 139.24

SLATER, KEN 275.00

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE 362.85

MEDIA SUPPLIES – CRATES 84.70

OFFICE SUPPLIES 143.00

OFFICE SUPPLIES 3.79

MEDIA SUPPLIES – BOOK TAPE 58.02

ELEM. OFFICE SUPPLIES 39.59

MEDIA SUPPLIES 33.75

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS RECONNECT SERVICE TO AVIGILON 100.00

TNT SALES & SERVICE REPAIR PRESSURE WASHER 160.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL-C’VILLE 75.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL-WASHTA 75.00

VOSS LIGHTING LIGHT BULBS 401.40

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER,SEWER ELEM. 316.66

WASHTA, CITY OF WATER,SEWER BUS BARN 55.71

Fund Total: 46,771.35

Checking Account Total: 46,771.35

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AMANDA VERZANI BAGS FOR DISHCLOTHS 2.41

AMANDA VERZANI STUDENT COUNCIL SUPPLIES – HOMECOMING 99.41

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CON-CESSION SUPPLIES 232.68

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. ATHLETIC TAPE 67.50

ISDTA 490.00

MEMBERSHIP FEE 50.00

ROUTINE FEE-STATE 416.00

WRISTBANDS – STATE 24.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 468.42

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 108.49

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. VENDING 69.76

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. VENDING 118.43

RIVER VALLEY BOOSTER CLUB CONCESSIONS FROM HOMECOMING 174.80

SPIRITS, STOGIES AND STUFF HOMECOMING FLOWERS 263.00

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. 2020 YEARBOOK 3,996.60

WINDY CITY NOVELTIES DANCE TEAM SUPPLIES 120.00

Fund Total: 6,211.50

Checking Account Total: 6,211.50

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV TAX

GRANT WOOD AEA POWER SCHOOL INFORMATION SUPPORT 4,547.45

Fund Total: 4,547.45

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

GORDON FLESCH COPIER LEASE 2,019.94

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. REPLACE COILS IN HEATING SYSTEM – C’VILLE 3,669.52

MIDWEST HVAC SOLUTIONS INHIBITOR PACKAGE, GLYCOL 5,520.00

RICHEY PLUMBING DRINKING COOLERS 4,800.00

RICK’S COMPUTERS SERVICE LABOR QT. 1 20-21 6,000.00

Fund Total: 22,009.46

Checking Account Total: 26,556.91

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

ACE REFRIGERATION WASTE CONTAINERS AND DOLLIES-ELEM 360.00

ASHTON HUFFMAN LUNCH ACCOUNT REFUND 600.00

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC

SFP 96.61

SFP 160.98

SFP 72.24

SFP 72.36

SFP 181.49

SFP 136.45

SFP 182.27

SFP 164.59

SFP 132.77

SFP 104.47

SFP 60.13

SFP 132.77

SFP 176.94

SFP 92.03

SFP 120.95

SFP 160.38

SFP 184.51

SFP 79.50

DOLLAR GENERAL KITCHEN-FOOD SUPPLIES 11.25

DOLLAR GENERAL KITCHEN-FOOD SUPPLIES 7.30

EADES, DOUG SFP 29.88

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

SFP 1,421.65

VENDING 193.11

SFP 1,688.18

SFP 1,275.19

VENDING 251.55

VENDING 14.95

SFP CREDIT MEMO (38.94)

SFP 1,899.23

SFP 1,676.20

VENDING 104.47

SFP 2,573.57

SFP 2,453.59

VENDING 308.52

SFP 2,298.83

SFP 2,035.11

VENDING 117.79

SFP 1,998.15

SFP CR MEMO (25.96)

SARGENT, CHRIS LUNCH REFUND 40.00

Fund Total: 23,605.06

Checking Account Total: 23,605.06

OCTOBER 2020 BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

DELUXE DRIVING ACADEMY LLC SEPT. 2020 3,850.00

DRIFTWOOD PIZZA 71374 31.02

E-RATE COMPLETE, LLC 2579 2,000.00

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. CB018744 1,240.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL 574252482 991.85

KAY L CHAPMAN, CPA PC CHAPKAY 16375 4,676.91

MELISSA HOLTZ REIMB. OFFICE 365 SUB 74.89

MICHAEL MODRELL PRESCHOOL REIMB 360.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY

MIDAMERICAN 20.26

MIDAMERICAN 52.31

MIDAMERICAN 2,287.82

MIDAMERICAN 10,356.76

MIDAMERICAN 16.88

MIDAMERICAN 194.70

MIDAMERICAN 139.28

Vendor Total: 13,068.01

NORTHWEST AEA NORTHW1 35.00

RECORD, THE 47018 0.20

SANITARY SERVICES SANITA 9-22-20 588.80

SIMMONS, CORLISS REIMB. IPERS 192.07

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE SIOUXVALL3 7370 1,430.64

US POST OFFICE POSTCARD SURVEY 211.29

VISA OCTOBER 2020 207.21

Fund Total: 28,957.89

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

HOFFMAN AGENCY 2020 INSURANCE 78,136.00

Fund Total: 78,136.00

Checking 1 Fund: 83 SHERMAN TRUST

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY SYDNEY ZAHNLEY 500.00

Fund Total: 500.00

Checking Account Total: 107,593.89

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

ABERSON, BERWYN 10/12/20 JH 80.00

ABERSON, JOSH 10/12/20 JH 80.00

AMBRIA MILLER 10/3 VBALL 200.00

BARRINGER, DALE

10/13 VBALL 100.00

10/3 VBALL 200.00

Vendor Total: 300.00

BEESON, JARRETT REFUND 80.00

JENNESS, LLOYD 10/12/20 JH FBALL 80.00

KOHN, ANGIE 10/5 VBALL 100.00

KOHN, JEFF 10/5 VBALL 100.00

LORI MCGUIRE

10/8 VBALL 100.00

9/22/20 VBALL 100.00

9/28/20 vball 100.00

Vendor Total: 300.00

NASSP 9001322760 385.00

PITTS, MATTHEW 9/22 VBALL 100.00

SAM’S CLUB OCTOBER 2020 273.38

TROTH, GARY 10/3 VBALL 200.00

US POST OFFICE YEARBOOK STAMPS 55.00

WIENER, ARNOLD

10/13 VBALL 100.00

10/3 VBALL 200.00

Vendor Total: 300.00

Fund Total: 2,633.38

Checking Account Total: 2,633.38

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

MIDWEST HVAC SOLUTIONS INV1530 1,750.00

PREMIER FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT 3069 18,972.50

SWIFTREACH NETWORKS INV-25617 417.78

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES 003596 62,254.00

Fund Total: 83,394.28

Checking Account Total: 83,394.28

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 5, 2020