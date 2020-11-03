Shirley Campbell

Shirley Ann Niebuhr Campbell passed away peacefully on Friday October 30th, 2020, at Correctionville Specialty Care, in Correctionville Iowa.

Visitation will be Wednesday November 4, starting at 4 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m.. Prayer service at 7 p.m. Private family funeral will be held on Thursday.

Shirley was born October 31, 1935 west of Paullina, IA on the family farm. She was the daughter of Alfred and Hertha (Mews) Niebuhr.

She was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Lutheran church in Germantown, Iowa where she attended parochial school until the 8th grade. She graduated from Paullina High School in 1953. Shirley often shared fond memories of her classmates and teachers throughout her school years.

Upon graduating from high school, she attended Beauty School in Sioux City, Iowa. There she shared an apartment with three other students when she agreed to go on a blind date with Jerald Campbell. On July 23, 1955, Jerry and Shirley were married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Germantown, Iowa. They lived near Fort Bragg, North Carolina where she worked in a beauty shop while Jerry served in the U.S. Army.

They moved back to the Kingsley, Iowa area in 1956. They moved to their current farm northeast of Pierson, Iowa in 1968.

Shirley was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, IA. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed raising chickens, and butchering them, baking and crafting. She loved to be on the go! She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, attending many of their activities.

Jerry and Shirley belonged to several antique tractor clubs where they not only enjoyed socializing, but traveling to different tractor rides in Iowa, Wisconsin, and South Dakota. Jerry and Shirley just enjoyed traveling.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, her children, Roger Campbell of Kingsley, IA; Leann Riedmann and significant other, Dewey, Vermillion, SD; Kristi and Charlie Spink of Kingsley, IA; Lee and Stacy Campbell of Pierson, IA; and Marsha and Lonnie Klaschen of Washta, IA; 16 grandchildren: Tara (Sean) Bryant, David (Amanda) Campbell, Lana Ann (Nate) Eriksen; Joshua Campbell, Codylee (Meredith) Riedmann; Jerret, Brodie, Zoe Spink; Kendra, Tyler, Austin, Kaylee Campbell; Cody (Debbie) Klaschen, Boomer (Kassie) Klaschen, Kiley and Amanda Ann Klaschen; 14 great grandchildren: Jakob and Kylie Bryant; Russell, Sailor, Asa Campbell; Eddie, Lathan, Jerry Eriksen; Paisley Andresen; Carter, Baylee Klaschen, Aiden Peterson, Kennedy Klaschen; Holden Klaschen. Two brothers, Vernon Niebuhr of San Mateo, CA; Bob and Sally Niebuhr of Sioux City, IA; one sister-in-law, Karen and Jerry Ray of Largo, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Lyle, her son, Russell and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Niebuhr.