Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — October 28, 2020
WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
OCTOBER 28, 2020
The Woodbury Central School Board met is special session on Oct. 28, 2020 with Vice President Eric Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:34 am.
Members present: Nelson, Steffen (via phone), Lloyd (via phone), Thomsen (via phone). Absent: Frafjord, Koele, Reblitz.
Visitors: none
Motion by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Review of calendar adjustment recommendation by Supt. Glackin.
Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to adjust the 2020-21 Calendar to have Oct. 30th be a whole day of teacher inservice rather than a half day. Motion carried, all voting aye.
Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 7:37 a.m.
Christen Howrey, Secretary
Eric Nelson, Vice President
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 5, 2020