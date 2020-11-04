Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — November 9, 2020
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Board Room, Mapleton, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. SBRC Allowable Growth
D. Student Teaching Agreements
F. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute
G. Approval of Winter Coaches 2020-2021
H. District Beverage Contract
I. Review of Board Policy 100 Series
III. Discussion Items
A. Dropout Prevention Report
IV. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report
C. Certified Enrollment
D. ACT Report
V. Announcements
A. Next meeting – Monday, December 14, 2020 in Anthon at 7:00 PM
VI. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 5, 2020