Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 6, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
October 6, 2020
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on October 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present; except Mark Loutsch.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 10/6/20 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the 9/29/20 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 10/2/2020 payroll and the 10/6/2020 claims.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2020-21 library funding agreements.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2020 Weed Commissioner report to be filed to the State of Iowa.  Motion Carried.

Kathy VanMannen presented information about domestic violence acts, victims and awareness with the October 2020 Domestic Violence Awareness month theme as Do Just One Thing.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Don Kass to read and sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation for October 2020.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the July to September 2020 Recorder’s quarterly report as presented by County Recorder Jolynn Goodchild.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 6/21 in Preston Township on 130th St.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor
Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 10-6-20
A & M Laundry  SHOP SUPPLIES    87.00
Access Systems  copier contract    407.12
Noel Ahmann  mileage    139.15
City of Akron  UTILITIES    69.10
Akron Hometowner  publications    227.10
Jessica Anderson  cell phone allowance    90.00
Amy Augustine  mileage    27.02
Barwick Ag Parts  PARTS    7.80
Baseline Equipment  SUPPLIES    199.00
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bentson Pest Control  services    100.00
Berntsen International  SUPPLIES    702.22
Allen Binneboese  well closing    500.00
Bomgaars  supplies    1291.03
Boulder Company  PARTS    1373.09
Bugman Pest & Rodent Control  pest control    50.00
Brandon Cabney  cell phone allowance    90.00
CAP, LLC  GRANULAR    2587.32
Carroll Construction Supply  PARTS    164.58
Casey’s Business  fuel    3251.71
Century Link  phones    540.39
Certified Testing Services  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    2120.00
Chicago Central & Pacific  ERECTING SIGNS    751.05
Christensen Bros.  construction project    2667.50
Connected Electric South  FLASHING LIGHTS    116.36
Cornhusker International  PARTS    2608.69
Crittenton Center  Juvenile shelter care    793.05
Culligan Water  water    36.54
Michael Daggett  well closing    500.00
Conner Delfs  cell phone allowance    90.00
Dell computer equipment    2214.07
Des Moines Register  subscription renewal    345.55
Document Depot & Destruction  shredding    180.00
Scott Dorhout  cell phone allowance    90.00
Eakes Inc.  SUPPLIES    10.38
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    585.86
Stacey Feldman  postage/supplies    41.40
Dawn Fifita  cell phone allowance    90.00
Fisher Scientific  testing supplies    95.75
Frericks Repair  fuel    1666.58
Frontier  phone services    2032.92
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    6038.00
Get Branded 360  dive team shirts    352.50
Jolynn Goodchild  cell phone/mileage    161.20
Gordon Flesch Company  copier maintenance    51.19
GovConnection  office supplies    337.24
Government Forms and Supplies  election supplies    518.47
Graham Tire  tires    595.96
Groves Emergency Lighting  equipment    2366.41
H & H Dirt Work  PIPE CULVERTS    42,105.40
Hallett Materials  GRANULAR    77,748.13
Hamilton-Smith Construction  GRANULAR    11,375.00
Hancock Concrete Products  CONCRETE PIPE    7965.00
Kirk Hatting  cell phone allowance    90.00
Jamie Hauser  mileage    408.83
Heath Langel  crop damage    475.00
Brian Heidesch  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pat Heissel  cell phone allowance    90.00
Jenna Hodgson  postage    14.80
Horizon Distribution  car wash card    55.00
Gary Horton  well closing    352.00
Nathan Hoss  cell phone allowance    90.00
HyVee inmate prescriptions    14.27
IAAO  membership dues    220.00
Idemia Identity & Security  jail printer    1550.00
Iowa DOT  office supplies    79.56
IMWCA  work comp. premium    6610.00
Iowa DNR  QUARRIES    95.00
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy  MMPI    150.00
Iowa Prison Industries  equipment    319.55
Iowa Secretary of State  SUPPLIES    30.00
ISSDA  membership    25.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    2370.45
ISU Extension  pest training    140.00
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    137.85
Jensen Motors  service    46.62
Jim Jones  supplies    79.90
Tamara Jorgensen  cell phone allowance    90.00
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1048.10
KEMPS  kitchen supplies    385.65
Kimball-Midwest PARTS    1415.86
City of Kingsley  utility assistance    146.43
Kingsley City Clerk  UTILITIES    31.62
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    2580.00
Lampert Lumber  PIPE CULVERTS    2812.68
City of Le Mars  utilities    199.34
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    260.36
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    374,737.82
Alan Lucken  postage    44.00
Mai Welding Supply  WELDING SUPPLIES    274.50
Mail Services  printing/postage    865.23
Menards  SHOP SUPPLIES    197.23
Metal Culverts  CORRUGATED METAL PIPE    3519.60
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    5558.11
Midland Radio Corp  radios-safety equipment    1170.00
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    2158.09
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    2873.56
David Moller  GROUNDS    150.00
Monona Co. Sheriff  service    51.10
Mrs. B’s  fuel    25.00
NAI United Property Mgmt.  rent assistance    300.00
Neal Chase Lumber  PARTS    15.67
Sharon Nieman  mileage    49.45
O’Keefe Elevator  elevator maintenance    488.80
O.C. Sanitation  portable bathroom    157.14
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    1868.83
One Office Solutions  election supplies    864.34
City of Oyens  UTILITIES    57.78
Kyle Petersen  cell phone allowance    90.00
Pitchfork Ag  OUTSIDE SERVICE    164.90
Ply. Co. Board of Health  healthy aging funds    7403.50
Ply. Co. Employees  health insurance reimb.    10,758.34
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    2569.18
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  hauling/assessments    36,980.49
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb.    2695.87
Pomp’s Tire Service  TIRES & TUBES    1087.50
Premier Communications  cable box rental    671.28
Primebank  water-spray truck    78.00
Indira Probst  postage    18.25
Prosecuting Attys Train.  law handbook    110.00
Protex Central  firm alarm    136.15
Quick Supply  PIPE CULVERTS    1400.00
Raveling Inc.  ROADWAY CULVERTS    4520.00
Darin Raymond  meeting reimb.    440.83
Northwest REC  electricity    2033.16
Rees Mack Sales PARTS    1159.81
City of Remsen UTILITIES    136.01
Remsen Bell  publications    130.70
Richards Construction  construction project    249,664.03
The Road Guy Construction  construction project    177,295.19
Rockmount Research & Alloys  WELDING SUPPLIES    1057.83
Rolling Oil  oil    2743.79
Le Mont Schmid  pioneer cemetery mowing    180.00
Select Fire & Safety  SAFETY    827.00
Trudy Seng  MILEAGE    242.08
Rick Singer  cell phone allowance    90.00
Sioux City Foundry  STRUCTURAL STEEL    71.10
Sioux Sales Company  office supplies    54.75
Shelly Sitzmann  cell phone allowance    120.00
Southern Sioux County RWS  Hillview water    363.54
Luke Steeg  OFFICE CLEANING    148.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    569.98
Storey Kenworthy  election supplies    1049.26
Matt Struve  cell phone allowance    90.00
Jeff Te Brink  cell phone allowance    90.00
The Home Depot Pro  custodial supplies    953.62
The Masters Touch  tax statements    638.00
The Record  publications    69.84
Thomson West Group  court library    1303.50
Heidi Tritz  victim training    10.00
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    223,677.76
USIC Locating Services  locate service    223.08
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    275.00
Vanguard Appraisals  2020 Archive    4468.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    1033.16
VISA  Misc. Sheriff’s expenses    1343.59
Wagner Auto Supply  FILTERS    618.08
Wal-Mart  supplies    424.91
Duane Walhof  misc. reimbursements    813.33
Walker’s Excavating  GRANULAR    489.30
WesTel  phone    43.09
Wex Bank  fuel    3949.10
Willson & Pechacek  District court case    406.00
Jacob Wingert  cell phone allowance    90.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    30.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    2378.74

