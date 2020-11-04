Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes & Claims — October 6, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 6, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Courthouse Boardroom on October 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present; except Mark Loutsch. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 10/6/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the 9/29/20 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 10/2/2020 payroll and the 10/6/2020 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2020-21 library funding agreements. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2020 Weed Commissioner report to be filed to the State of Iowa. Motion Carried.

Kathy VanMannen presented information about domestic violence acts, victims and awareness with the October 2020 Domestic Violence Awareness month theme as Do Just One Thing.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Don Kass to read and sign the Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation for October 2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the July to September 2020 Recorder’s quarterly report as presented by County Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 6/21 in Preston Township on 130th St. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

