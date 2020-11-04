Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes — October 13, 2020

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

October 13, 2020

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on October 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the 10/13/20 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 10/6/20 meeting. Motion Carried. All-ayes; Loutsch-abstained.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 10/15/2020 payroll. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution #10132020

CARES Act Funding Resolution.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the ICAP assurance renewal premium effective 11/15/2020. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Bruce & Teri Brock’s Addition in Section 4 of America Township with the condition that a residence will need to be built before or along with outbuildings. All-aye; Anderson-abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution #101320-2

Powder Players Inc. Snowmobile Club.

Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-nay; Loutsch-nay. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve final plans of SP-1-75-73, SP-2-75-73, Jasmine Bridge removal. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:13 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 5, 2020