Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — October 20, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County
Payment Date: 10/20/2020

4-Way Stop Shop  gas – bookmobile    55.91
Ace Engine & Parts  Mower maintenance    235.76
Baldwin, Brett  103906  Township/trustee    50.00
Bappe, Glenn  Borrow    500.00
Barnes & Noble  books    1,124.34
Barry Motor Co Filters #93    129.95
Beeson, Gary  Anthon Mowing, trimming    125.00
Berning, Matt  104553  Township/trustee    50.00
Bomgaars  27646  Sundry Oto Shop    127.53
Brice***, Letitia A.  Meals ICEOO meeting    18.13
Builders Sharpening Parts    83.46
Burke Engineering  Parts for rear door    1,225.00
Canon Financial Serv.  Contract Charge    97.02
CenturyLink  Telephone    214.94
Charm Tex Inc.  Household Supplies    2,347.20
Clayton, Emily  Commission Meeting    43.40
Cleveringa***, Kyle 105214  School Reimb    425.00
Community Action Agency  General Relief    9,982.05
Conolly***, Julie M.  GAS    239.20
Correctionville Bldg.  Lumber & hardware/Litt    710.97
Costar Realty Info  CoStar    109.20
Counsel (Columbus)  Monthly Maintenance Fee    31.31
Crittenton Center  Shelter    9,143.40
CTS Languagelink  105242  Professional Services    67.26
Culligan Water Conditioning  Building Maintenance    36.50
Danbury, City Of  62484  rent building    1,200.00
Danbury Review  Help wanted ad – seasonal    70.00
Deck Law LLP  JVJV025398    295.65
Delta Dental Of Iowa  9/29/2020-10/12/2020    8,184.04
Demco  office supplies    318.19
Des Moines Stamp MFG  Office Supplies    42.40
Eakes Office Solutions  Custodial supplies    75.84
Electronic Engineer  Radios #422    339.39
Emergency Medical  Medical Supplies    678.25
Fastenal Co.  Bolts #220    19.73
Fedex  Postage    8.40
FiberComm  99390  Acct # 49985-2/Phone    55.49
Finish Line Fuels  EMA Truck Fuel Sept 2020    152.81
Fox Hydraulics  Parts & Labor #322    100.00
Frontier Communications  Pierson telephone    124.21
Gale  104302  LP books    305.12
GILL HAULING INC. Recycling service/Park    199.60
Gordon Flesch Company  Office Supplies    194.33
Gotcha Covered of Siouxland  Window treatments-DPNC    602.80
GRAHAM TIRE CO. (SC) 95956  Tire bid    27,059.70
GRAVES CONSTRUCTION CO.  L-B(C160)–73-97    1,000.00
HEARTLAND PAPER CO.  Ice melt    2,479.25
HILL***, FAYE E.  Meals ICEOO meeting    274.01
HOME DEPOT PRO  Shop supplies    7.14
HY-VEE FOOD STORES  1081 – Provision Assist    303.74
INLAND TRUCK PARTS  Parts & Labor #201    613.49
INNOVATIVE BENEFIT  September Admin Fees    3,599.63
INSTITUTE OF IOWA  Course 102    1,480.00
IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL  Annual water use fee    95.00
IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR  Annual boiler inspection    270.00
IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT  School    625.00
IOWA STATE ASSOCIAT  Dental Premium    5,195.28
ISTATE TRUCK CENTER  Parts & Labor #200    976.79
JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT Uniforms    456.65
JEBRO INC.  142321  AMZ Materials    647.80
JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE  Hose for flail vac see    360.16
JIMENEZ***, CANDELA 1104  Workman’s Comp    255.07
KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND  Replaced fuse in perox    173.40
KLASS LAW FIRM LLP  SDH employee issue    1,330.00
KOSTER, LEON K,  Commission Meeting    31.90
L G EVERIST INC.  281374  AMZ Materials    83.25
Lalumendre, Mike  1184 – Rental Assistance    750.00
LAWSON, JOHN  Mileage    253.37
LIBRARY AND EDUCATION  books    194.15
Loffler Companies  Lanier printer maintenance    462.00
LONG LINES LTD (SGT 182816)  phone internet Danbury    69.64
LOOKOUT BOOKS books    332.74
LUDWIG, BARBARA K.  Township/trustee    89.50
MAHRT, JASON  Township/trustee    25.00
MAIL HOUSE  148553  Absentee Ballots    11,907.24
MANSFIELD, JOHN  Commission Meeting    60.36
MARON***, BRYAN A.  Mileage    36.57
Marx Dust Control  Dust Control Buchanan    588.00
MAURER SIGN & DESIGN  Repaint entry sign/DPN    1,300.00
MENARDS  199721  Outlet cover and screw    23.10
MEYER BROS COLONIAL  1085 – Funeral Assistance    1,500.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY  1181 – Utility Assistance    487.74
MID COUNTRY MACHINE  Diesel Fuel Additive    1,362.64
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY  Alarm monitoring OC20..    128.00
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Maintenance Contracts    216.00
MOORE EQUIPMENT CO.  Parts #913    95.45
MORENO***, KATHERINE  Commission Meeting    31.33
MOVILLE, CITY OF  water garbage sewer    31.50
MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR  Batteries    290.68
MURPHY TRACTOR  Paint    107.38
NEW COOPERATIVE INC  TIF Rebate for 1st half    54,254.00
NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL  Professional Fees    459.69
NORTON***, DAWN  Promotional Assistance    50.00
Nutrien Ag Solution  Seed & Fertilizer    3,062.40
OFFICE ELEMENTS  paper supply    38.90
ONE OFFICE SOLUTION  Office Supplies    500.70
PARKER, BARBARA  Mileage Reimbursement    33.35
PATHOLOGY MEDICAL  Autopsy Fees    11,510.21
PENWORTHY COMPANY  books    354.54
PETERSEN OIL CO.  Gasoline 421 gals/Litt    1,706.49
PIERSON, CITY OF  rent library building    1,200.00
POMPS TIRE SERVICE  Tire Repair #526    3,958.00
RADIO TIME BILLING  Veterans military    311.00
RIPPKE***, LISA  mileage    35.35
RYAN, LINCOLN  Commission Meeting    33.05
SAPP BROS PETROLEUM  Gasohol – 500 gallons    2,029.22
SCHMILLEN CONSTRUCTION Crushed Concrete 2020    7,534.70
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK Meals    65.98
SERVICE MASTER RESTORE  Janitorial Service    670.00
Silverstar Car Wash  Truck wash SP20    29.97
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  Legal Publications    992.24
SIOUX CITY TREAS. (4)  Water/sewer SP20    2,558.67
SIOUXLAND CHAMBER  Annual membership dues    282.00
SIOUXLAND CONCRETE  99278  Concrete repair in all    208.70
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT  Water testing/DPNC    14.00
Sparklight  Cable    282.49
Summit Food Service  Food    17,240.99
Summit Steel Inc.  Flagpoles    5,398.92
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA  Lodging tax – 3rd Qtr    1,195.00
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES  Tyler implementation    62.50
ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH   Car Washes    647.83
Verathon Inc  500370  Paramedic Budget-Medic    5,728.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  phone charges: Verizon    7,648.47
VETERAN INFORMATION  VIS Annual VA Benefits    116.00
VISION CARE CLINIC  Employee Safety Glasses    115.00
WATERBURY FUNERAL  1008 – Funeral Assistance    1,000.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS  Wellmark Claims 10-10    136,778.07
WESTERN DISPOSAL INC.  Garbage service SP20    2,434.20
WESTERN IOWA TECH  TSI Rent Oct2020    3,666.62
WIATEL WESTERN IOWA  phone internet Hornick    144.80
WILLIAMS & COMPANY  Fiscal Audit    7,000.00
WILSON, LISA M.  Civil Service Supply    78.10
WINDFALL  books    284.02
WOODBURY CNTY EXTENSION 11/4/20 Ornamantal Tur..    105.00
WOODBURY CNTY REC  Electric service-SP20    4,347.95
WOODBURY CNTY TREAS.
Paper    300.00
Woodbury County Emerg.  Tax Allocation    15,732.81
ZIEGLER INC.  Parts #217    50.40
———————————————-
Grand Total:    410,048.00

