Woodbury County Supervisors Claims — October 20, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 10/20/2020

4-Way Stop Shop gas – bookmobile 55.91

Ace Engine & Parts Mower maintenance 235.76

Baldwin, Brett 103906 Township/trustee 50.00

Bappe, Glenn Borrow 500.00

Barnes & Noble books 1,124.34

Barry Motor Co Filters #93 129.95

Beeson, Gary Anthon Mowing, trimming 125.00

Berning, Matt 104553 Township/trustee 50.00

Bomgaars 27646 Sundry Oto Shop 127.53

Brice***, Letitia A. Meals ICEOO meeting 18.13

Builders Sharpening Parts 83.46

Burke Engineering Parts for rear door 1,225.00

Canon Financial Serv. Contract Charge 97.02

CenturyLink Telephone 214.94

Charm Tex Inc. Household Supplies 2,347.20

Clayton, Emily Commission Meeting 43.40

Cleveringa***, Kyle 105214 School Reimb 425.00

Community Action Agency General Relief 9,982.05

Conolly***, Julie M. GAS 239.20

Correctionville Bldg. Lumber & hardware/Litt 710.97

Costar Realty Info CoStar 109.20

Counsel (Columbus) Monthly Maintenance Fee 31.31

Crittenton Center Shelter 9,143.40

CTS Languagelink 105242 Professional Services 67.26

Culligan Water Conditioning Building Maintenance 36.50

Danbury, City Of 62484 rent building 1,200.00

Danbury Review Help wanted ad – seasonal 70.00

Deck Law LLP JVJV025398 295.65

Delta Dental Of Iowa 9/29/2020-10/12/2020 8,184.04

Demco office supplies 318.19

Des Moines Stamp MFG Office Supplies 42.40

Eakes Office Solutions Custodial supplies 75.84

Electronic Engineer Radios #422 339.39

Emergency Medical Medical Supplies 678.25

Fastenal Co. Bolts #220 19.73

Fedex Postage 8.40

FiberComm 99390 Acct # 49985-2/Phone 55.49

Finish Line Fuels EMA Truck Fuel Sept 2020 152.81

Fox Hydraulics Parts & Labor #322 100.00

Frontier Communications Pierson telephone 124.21

Gale 104302 LP books 305.12

GILL HAULING INC. Recycling service/Park 199.60

Gordon Flesch Company Office Supplies 194.33

Gotcha Covered of Siouxland Window treatments-DPNC 602.80

GRAHAM TIRE CO. (SC) 95956 Tire bid 27,059.70

GRAVES CONSTRUCTION CO. L-B(C160)–73-97 1,000.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. Ice melt 2,479.25

HILL***, FAYE E. Meals ICEOO meeting 274.01

HOME DEPOT PRO Shop supplies 7.14

HY-VEE FOOD STORES 1081 – Provision Assist 303.74

INLAND TRUCK PARTS Parts & Labor #201 613.49

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT September Admin Fees 3,599.63

INSTITUTE OF IOWA Course 102 1,480.00

IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL Annual water use fee 95.00

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR Annual boiler inspection 270.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT School 625.00

IOWA STATE ASSOCIAT Dental Premium 5,195.28

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER Parts & Labor #200 976.79

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT Uniforms 456.65

JEBRO INC. 142321 AMZ Materials 647.80

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE Hose for flail vac see 360.16

JIMENEZ***, CANDELA 1104 Workman’s Comp 255.07

KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND Replaced fuse in perox 173.40

KLASS LAW FIRM LLP SDH employee issue 1,330.00

KOSTER, LEON K, Commission Meeting 31.90

L G EVERIST INC. 281374 AMZ Materials 83.25

Lalumendre, Mike 1184 – Rental Assistance 750.00

LAWSON, JOHN Mileage 253.37

LIBRARY AND EDUCATION books 194.15

Loffler Companies Lanier printer maintenance 462.00

LONG LINES LTD (SGT 182816) phone internet Danbury 69.64

LOOKOUT BOOKS books 332.74

LUDWIG, BARBARA K. Township/trustee 89.50

MAHRT, JASON Township/trustee 25.00

MAIL HOUSE 148553 Absentee Ballots 11,907.24

MANSFIELD, JOHN Commission Meeting 60.36

MARON***, BRYAN A. Mileage 36.57

Marx Dust Control Dust Control Buchanan 588.00

MAURER SIGN & DESIGN Repaint entry sign/DPN 1,300.00

MENARDS 199721 Outlet cover and screw 23.10

MEYER BROS COLONIAL 1085 – Funeral Assistance 1,500.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY 1181 – Utility Assistance 487.74

MID COUNTRY MACHINE Diesel Fuel Additive 1,362.64

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Alarm monitoring OC20.. 128.00

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY Maintenance Contracts 216.00

MOORE EQUIPMENT CO. Parts #913 95.45

MORENO***, KATHERINE Commission Meeting 31.33

MOVILLE, CITY OF water garbage sewer 31.50

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR Batteries 290.68

MURPHY TRACTOR Paint 107.38

NEW COOPERATIVE INC TIF Rebate for 1st half 54,254.00

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL Professional Fees 459.69

NORTON***, DAWN Promotional Assistance 50.00

Nutrien Ag Solution Seed & Fertilizer 3,062.40

OFFICE ELEMENTS paper supply 38.90

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION Office Supplies 500.70

PARKER, BARBARA Mileage Reimbursement 33.35

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL Autopsy Fees 11,510.21

PENWORTHY COMPANY books 354.54

PETERSEN OIL CO. Gasoline 421 gals/Litt 1,706.49

PIERSON, CITY OF rent library building 1,200.00

POMPS TIRE SERVICE Tire Repair #526 3,958.00

RADIO TIME BILLING Veterans military 311.00

RIPPKE***, LISA mileage 35.35

RYAN, LINCOLN Commission Meeting 33.05

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM Gasohol – 500 gallons 2,029.22

SCHMILLEN CONSTRUCTION Crushed Concrete 2020 7,534.70

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK Meals 65.98

SERVICE MASTER RESTORE Janitorial Service 670.00

Silverstar Car Wash Truck wash SP20 29.97

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Legal Publications 992.24

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (4) Water/sewer SP20 2,558.67

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER Annual membership dues 282.00

SIOUXLAND CONCRETE 99278 Concrete repair in all 208.70

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT Water testing/DPNC 14.00

Sparklight Cable 282.49

Summit Food Service Food 17,240.99

Summit Steel Inc. Flagpoles 5,398.92

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA Lodging tax – 3rd Qtr 1,195.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES Tyler implementation 62.50

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH Car Washes 647.83

Verathon Inc 500370 Paramedic Budget-Medic 5,728.00

VERIZON WIRELESS phone charges: Verizon 7,648.47

VETERAN INFORMATION VIS Annual VA Benefits 116.00

VISION CARE CLINIC Employee Safety Glasses 115.00

WATERBURY FUNERAL 1008 – Funeral Assistance 1,000.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS Wellmark Claims 10-10 136,778.07

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. Garbage service SP20 2,434.20

WESTERN IOWA TECH TSI Rent Oct2020 3,666.62

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA phone internet Hornick 144.80

WILLIAMS & COMPANY Fiscal Audit 7,000.00

WILSON, LISA M. Civil Service Supply 78.10

WINDFALL books 284.02

WOODBURY CNTY EXTENSION 11/4/20 Ornamantal Tur.. 105.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC Electric service-SP20 4,347.95

WOODBURY CNTY TREAS.

Paper 300.00

Woodbury County Emerg. Tax Allocation 15,732.81

ZIEGLER INC. Parts #217 50.40

Grand Total: 410,048.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 5, 2020