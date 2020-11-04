Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — October 13, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 13, 2020

FORTY-SECOND MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for October 13, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 6, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,545,774.29. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Betty Hoffman, parcel #894815477027, 2315 Dacotah St., Sioux City.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,069

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Betty Hoffman, is the titleholder of property located at 2315 Dacotah St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894815477027

EDGEWATER 4TH LOT 10 & LOT 11 BLOCK 9

WHEREAS, Betty Hoffman is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 13th day of October, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive the Commission of Veteran Affairs 1st quarterly report ending September 30, 2020. Copy filed.

To receive the Juvenile Detention Center September population report. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Kelly Hansen, Director, Veteran Affairs Dept., effective 10-07-20. Separation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Director, Veteran Affairs Dept. Wage Plan: $57,000-$65,000/year. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the purchase of Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, and MFPs for FY21 replacement. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the transfer of Farm to Market funds to the IDOT in the amount of $1,430.31. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the certificate of completion of project L-B(C160)ó73-97 with Graves Construction, Spencer, IA, for $620,679.97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project L-B(C274)ó73-97. The bids are as follows:

Prahm Const., Slayton, MN — $513,120.22

Graves Const., Spencer, IA — $537,771.83

Christensen Bros., Cherokee, IA — $584,689.73

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the bids and refer them back to the County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for project L-B(C274)ó73-97 to Prahm Const., Slayton, MN, for $513,120.22. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:45 p.m. for courthouse chiller project. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Ung to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive and open Courthouse Chiller project bid submissions on November 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse Board of Supervisors First Floor Boardroom. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to authorize the County Auditor’s office to open bid submissions for the Courthouse Chiller project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to receive bids November 10th, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse Board of Supervisors meeting and award the contract to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder at the time. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 20, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

