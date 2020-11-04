Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — October 6, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 6, 2020

FORTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright (by phone). Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for October 6, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the September 29, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $209,662.15. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Kelsey Brady, parcel #894711226008, 1630 Douglas St.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,065

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Kelsey Glessner Brady, is the titleholder of property located at 1630 Douglas St., Sioux City, IA, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel #894711226008

LEEDS LOT 24 BLOCK 5

WHEREAS, Kelsey Glessner Brady is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 6th day of October, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894825205034, 3611 W. 4th St. Cir., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,066

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Three (3) in Block Eight (8) of Golf View Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (3611 W. 4th St. Cir.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 20th Day of October, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 20th Day of October, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to the City of Sioux City only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the City of Sioux City only for consideration of $1.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 6th Day of October, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Timothy Lake, Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 09-30-20. Separation.; and the reclassification of Christopher Tritz, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 10-23-20, $20.62/hour, 4%=$.79/hr. Per AFSCME Juvenile Detention Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 1 to Grade 1/Step 2. Copy filed.

Presentation of Award of Certification for 4 hours paid time off to Cynthia Wiemold. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve and receive for signatures a Resolution for Proclamation for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,067

PROCLAMATION FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

WHEREAS, domestic violence is a serious crime affecting individuals and families in all Siouxland communities; all races, ages, income levels, lifestyles and sexes; and in fact is probably affecting someone you know; and every 9 seconds someone experiences the crime of domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, one in three women will be a victim of violence in her lifetime; domestic violence violates an individual’s human rights by destroying dignity, security, and self-worth due to the systematic use of physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and economic control or abuse; SafePlace works every day to help end these acts of violence and to help rebuild the lives of the survivors; and

WHEREAS, in Siouxland, SafePlace is available 24 hours a day and last year responded to nearly 2000 victims, provided 11,026 nights of shelter to 413 adults and 305 children fleeing domestic abuse and despite high census, no one in an unsafe situation was turned away; and

WHEREAS, the impact of domestic violence affects all of the members of the community, and only a coordinated community response will put a stop to these atrocious crimes and assure funding is continuously available to provide these lifesaving services; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Matthew Ung, Chairman, on behalf of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, do hereby proclaim the month of October, 2020 as “DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH” in Woodbury County, Iowa and urge all citizens to actively participate in the scheduled events and programs and to think about the fact that it is someone you know.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 6th day of October, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation and final report from their 9/28/20 meeting to approve the final plat of Anderson’s Country Estates, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the Andersonís Country Estates, Minor subdivision plat with the condition and affidavit be filed along with the plat with a corrected legal description based on the measured dimensions of the lots to assure an accurate legal description of both lots is carried forward in the future, and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Resolution. Carried 5-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS RESOLUTION #13,068

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING THE PLAT OF ANDERSON’S COUNTRY

ESTATES, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAVE REVIEWED AND APPROVED THE FINAL PLAT OF ANDERSON’S COUNTRY ESTATES, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AND WHEREAS APPROVAL OF THE FINAL PLAT OF ANDERSON’S COUNTRY ESTATES, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY IOWA HAS BEEN RECOMMENDED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS BY THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION. NOW, THEREFORE BE, AND IT IS, RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, THAT SAID FINAL PLAT OF ANDERSON’S COUNTRY ESTATES, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AS HERETO ATTACHED AND FORMING PART OF THIS RESOLUTION BE, AND THE SAME HEREBY IS, ACCEPTED AND APPROVED.

DATED OCTOBER 6, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the form of contract, plans, and specifications for the Courthouse Chiller Project to be used in the competitive bid process. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to set Woodbury County Chiller project hearing date of October 13, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse Board of Supervisors meeting room lower level. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the contract for PCC Patching 2020. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until October 13, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

