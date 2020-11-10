Papers Delayed due to Veterans Day By Editor | November 10, 2020 | 0 Due to Veterans Day on Wednesday, November 11, the delivery of all this week’s papers will be delayed by a day. Papers will not be delivered to The Record office until Thursday. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Online Page: Snow Photos, New Mask Mandate and More November 10, 2020 | No Comments » Pages 3, 10 & 13 — This Week’s Local Obituaries November 10, 2020 | No Comments » Page 2: What’s Cooking and COVID-19 Update November 10, 2020 | No Comments »