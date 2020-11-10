John “Jack” Moss, age 69, of Moville, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Hope Harbor – Buena Vista Regional Medical Center of Storm Lake.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be held at a later date.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

John “Jack” Moss was born January 13, 1951 in Sioux City, Iowa to Jim and Edna Mae (Wright) Moss. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1969 and joined the Navy shortly after. He served in the Vietnam War.

Jack was married to Peggy Shoecraft on April 15, 1972 in Kingsley, Iowa. They were blessed with one son, Corey and they made their home in Moville. Jack enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.

Jack is survived by his wife Peggy; one son, Corey and wife Tara of Moville, IA; two grandchildren, Aaron and Elexis; brothers and sisters, Jim Moss of Moville, IA; Jane Jamison of Biloxi, MS; Jerry Moss of Ozark, MO; Sam (Steve) Thomas of Moville, IA; Jeannie (Ronne) Krueger of Moville, IA; and Jeff (Rhonda) Moss of Anthon, IA; and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Edna Mae Moss.