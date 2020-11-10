Kingsley City Council Minutes — November 2, 2020

Kingsley City Council

November 2, 2020

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on November 2, 2020 at Kingsley City Hall. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the October 5, 2020 meeting were approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Maintenance report was given by Glen Sadler. He informed the Council about a proposal from Nexom to replace the fifty-two (52) diffusers in the lagoon system at a cost of $37,600.00. Work will be done after July 1, 2021. Motion was made by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, to go ahead with the project and pay out of the Local Option fund. All voted aye, motion carried. Mangold Environmental (testing site for water and wastewater) has closed, we will be using Foundation Analytical Laboratory in Cherokee.

Maintenance department will be checking on prices Builders Sharpening Service in Cherokee and Ace Distributing in Sioux City for a new Grasshopper mower.

The following list of bills were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

3E Electrical Engineering, service generator 508.25

Aaron Corley, ceramic coat Explorer 500.00

Acco, winterize pool 2,127.75

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, EAP services 8.40

Amazon.com, supplies/books 456.68

American Flags Express, flags 144.62

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 468.46

Bound Tree, amb supplies 42.40

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Frontier, phone bills 131.71

GIS Benefits, life/disab ins October 15.12

Glen Sadler, reimb shoes 100.00

GCC park pad concrete 1,045.50

Harmon Masonry, shelter house block work 2,500.00

Hawkins, water chemicals 794.61

IAMU, classes 50.00

Iowa One Call, locates 18.10

Ipers, Ipers 3,024.87

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,196.63

Jack’s Uniforms, police supl/uniforms 301.70

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 193.52

Kingsley Vol Amb, Oct. runs 1,990.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KMEG, advertising (Oct) 760.00

KPTH, advertising (Oct) 1,700.00

Mangold, sewer/water tests 1,045.50

Marc, sewer chemicals 3,201.71

MercyOne, Jacob Hamann physical 177.00

Michael Baker, PhD., MMPI J Hamann 230.00

MidAmerican, utilities 3,232.57

PCC, Ambulance billing service 669.50

Presto-X, pest control 50.00

Quill, ofc supplies 755.00

RenoSys, pool liner materials 22,479.30

Rick Bohle, Oct expenses 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Secretary of State, J Hamann notary fee 30.00

Sign Masters, police car lettering 350.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

The Record, publications 66.00

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, legal services 5,557.50

Truck Equipment, gutter brooms 199.78

United Healthcare, health ins premiums 4,770.53

UPS, shipping chgs 72.25

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 167.40

Wiatel, computer work 160.50

Standard, law enforcement testing 96.00

Bybee Law Office, D White legal work 555.00

WEX, gas 1,305.13

A-Ox, Amb oxygen 83.79

First Net, police phone/tablet 182.28

Beelner Service, hydrant, gr. open, sprinklers 1,318.34

Hunzelman, Putzier, annual financial exam 6,047.29

Bohle Construction, snow removal 875.00

MidAmerican Energy, utilities 2,307.26

G-Works, Simple City annual fee 5,585.85

Wiatel, phone/internet 627.78

Ply Co Landfill, Oct. tonnage 6,294.94

Lammers, parts/repairs 29.80

EMC Insurance, Explorer insurance 800.00

Geoff Fay, candy reimb. 53.11

Doug Koch, cleaning 106.25

TOTAL 85,920.50

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Fire Serv. Training Bureau, training 250.00

Toyne, supplies 2,200.00

Barco, pipe & cable kit 1,075.00

Shawn Olson, radio programming 320.00

Mary Hagan, reimb food containers 25.64

Jacob Hagan, reimb pump 89.13

The Record, ads 112.00

Fire Total 2,091.77

Expenses by Fund: General, 74,778.75; Road Use, 7,459.61; Fire Dept. Special, 3,352.42; Water, 11,772.26; Sewer, 7,931.43; Solid Waste, 27,617.77. Total: 139,874.50.

Revenues by Source: Charges for Services, 57,995.50; Operating Grants, 42,098.76; General, 224,249.40. Total: 366,523.34.

Treasurer’s Report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Chief Fay distributed the monthly police report. He asked the Council about getting a desktop computer for the office. State of Iowa Step program was discussed. The department receives $4,300.00 per year and therefore participation is required as a multi-jurisdictional process to receive these funds. Overtime will be paid to Officer Hamann on call-outs only if he has already worked eighty (80) hours in a pay period.

Fire Report: There were eight (8) calls in October, one (1) accident, one (1) lift assist. County burn ban was lifted October 26. The department is starting the process of applying for a FEMA grant for a new truck. Hose tower west and south sides siding is rotten. East side of building and fascia is all rotten. Council approved repair.

Council was informed of decision on Wes Bottjen variance for constructing a garage at 113 South Main. Variance was granted to move two feet closer to the lot line, He is now four feet from his property line.

Knife River Proposal for street overlays was discussed. It was decided to prepay one-half of the proposal out of the Local Option fund to keep the current pricing.

Motion by Jasperson for a $5,000.00 raise for Police Chief Fay effective on November 1, 2020, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

City clerk will contact Wiatel about tablets for the Council members and Mayor.

Snow Removal Bids: Bohle Construction bid was opened by Mayor Pro-Tem Ronnie Mathers. Prices will be the same as last year. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling to accept the bid as presented. All voted aye, motion carried.

There are three Council members on the personnel committee. Only two attend the committee meetings. Three were appointed so there would be an alternate.

Scootch’s Liquor License was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building Permit language change. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Bohle to make the following changes to the building permit application. Section 7. Added Lot pins must be exposed and flagged by the property owner and checked by the city. Added: Property owner is responsible to follow their covenant restrictions. City right-of-way language will be removed and variance language will be removed. All voted aye, motion carried.

Building Inspector position will be discussed at the December 7, 2020 meeting.

Landfill Fees: An ordinance will be presented at the December meeting for a raise in landfill on city’s water bills.

Annual Report has been sent to paper to be published.

Resolution #2020-7

Funds Transfer – Police Long Term Reserve

was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye, Mathers, aye. Motion to approve Resolution #2020-7 was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2020-8: Set time and place of hearing to consider the sale of the property described as follows:

Lot Fourteen (14), Block Five (5), Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye, Mathers, aye. Motion to approve Resolution #2020-8 was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Time and Date: 7:00 p.m. on December 7, 2020.

Resolution #2020-9: Fixing date for a public hearing on the Proposal to Enter Into a Development Agreement with Dennis and Dorothy Sitzmann, and Providing for Publication of Notice Thereof

was introduced by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye, Mathers, aye. Motion to approve Resolution #2020-8 was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Time and Date: 7:30 p.m. on December 7, 2020.

Building permits: Patrick Schroeder, garage addition; Sam Schieuer, fence.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

