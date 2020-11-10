Woodbury County Supervisors Minutes — October 27, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

OCTOBER 27, 2020

FORTY-FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, De Witt, Ung, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(k). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(k). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to approve the agenda for October 27, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the October 20, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $749,687.81. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Timothy Jordan, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 11-22-20. Resignation.; the reclassification of Rachael Edmundson, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 11-09-20, $103,450.00/year, 6.7%=$6,557.00/yr. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 11 to Step 12.; the appointment of Cathia Risting, Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 11-09-20, $15.55/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 9-30-20. Entry Level Salary: $15.55/hour.; and the reclassification of Deborah McDermott, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 11-11-20, $20.05/hour, 5.4%=$1.04/hr. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 3 to Grade 3/Step 4. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (2) P/T Youth Workers, Juvenile Detention Dept. AFSCME Juvenile Detention: $19.83/hour. Copy filed.

To receive the Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period of 7/01/20 through 9/30/20. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894730252001, 2224 W. Palmer Ave., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,073

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot Seven (7) Block Six (6) Hornicks 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2224 W. Palmer Ave.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 10th Day of November, 2020 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 10th Day of November, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3.That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $100.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 27th Day of October, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894721151017, 111 23rd St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,074

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

North 6 feet South 110 feet of Lot Eight (8) Block Six (6), Call’s Summit 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa

Subject to restrictive covenants and easements of record and subject to a perpetual easement for alley purposes (111 23rd Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 10th Day of November, 2020 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 10th Day of November, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to Julia Lesko and Olivia Lesko only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to Julia Lesko and Olivia Lesko only for consideration of $199.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 27th Day of October, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date for parcel #894711132008, 4425 Central St., Sioux City, IA.

RESOLUTION #13,075

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block 25 of Leeds Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (4425 Central Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 10th Day of November, 2020 at 4:39 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 10th Day of November, 2020, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to Amanda Wragge only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to Amanda Wragge only for consideration of $3,500.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 27th Day of October, 2020

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

To approve the appointment of Charles Hertz to fill the vacancy of Civil Service Commission created by the resignation of Rick Ellison. Copy filed.

To approve the underground utility permit for Cherokee Rural Water for new waterline in Union Township. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Pottebaum to approve the Law Enforcement Center schematic design drawings by Goldberg Group Architects. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the 2020 report of the weed commissioner. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to award the bid for two box culverts to Peterson Contractors, Inc. for $135,052.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by De Witt to award the bid for two weirs to Peterson Contractors, Inc. for $179,385.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for replacement of an aging box culvert under Old Highway 20/160th St. SE of Moville. The bids are as follows:

• LA Carlson Contracting Inc., Hinton IA — $92,653.95

• Dixon Construction, Correctionville, IA — $93,227.62

Motion by Radig second by Ung to return the bids back to Secondary Roads for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the contracts with Hallett Materials, Wall Lake, IA, for gravel for county stockpiles for FY2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the contracts with Hallett Materials, Wall Lake, IA, for hauling gravel to county stockpiles for FY2021. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 3, 2020.

