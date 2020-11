Below are the links to this week’s local obituaries, which can also be found on pages 3, 10 & 13 of this week’s Record. (Thumbnail image by Lois Galles — sunrise after a snowy day)

Helen Leinbaugh

Richard Heath

Jim Etler

John “Jack” Moss

William “Bill” Wilson

Marilyn Chadwick

Geraldine “Gerry” Weinreich