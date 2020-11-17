Page 11: Woodbury Central TAG Students Design Face Masks By Editor | November 17, 2020 | 0 Kim Lilly’s TAG students at WC have turned COVID protocols into creativity by designing face masks. The winning design by 5th grader Roan Fleck is shown here. Full story on page 11 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Governor Issues Mask Mandate, Limits Size of Gatherings November 17, 2020 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2: Thanksgiving Sweet Potato Gratins November 17, 2020 | No Comments » Pages 3, 10 & 13 — This Week’s Local Obituaries November 11, 2020 | No Comments »