Bronson City Council Minutes — November 10, 2020

Bronson City Council

City Council Minutes

November 10, 2020

Due to COVID-19, council meeting was held in Community side of City Hall so we could do social distancing and we all wore masks

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Jamie Amick, Dave West, Chad Merchant, and Doug Williams. Attorney Metcalf was not present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report — During the month of October, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 39 hrs. and 17 minutes and responded to 1 call for service. Additionally, deputies spent 3 hour and 59 minutes performing school related activities.

Chris Kollbaum was present. He wanted to discuss with the council the land he has for sale along Front Street on the east side of town. He would like to split the land up into 2 parcels in the front of the land and the back he would sell as farm ground. After discussion, since Attorney Metcalf was not present, Mayor Garnand will discuss the matter with Attorney Metcalf. Matter tabled until the next regular meeting.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dylan Hinds was not present for the ambulance report. The Mayor reported that he attended the ambulance meeting last week. The ambulance will be meeting every 3rd Tues of each month from now on. Mayor Garnand urged the council to attend some of the meetings so everyone knows what is going on.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that the second new playground has been put away and will be erected next spring. The new truck and tractor have been serviced by S&S. Councilman Amick has been meeting with Mr. Shook about a building to store sand and salt for the school and the City. After discussing the matter, there probably won’t be anything erected before spring, but Councilman Amick said he would keep in touch with the school as to doing something next year. Christmas lights and decorations need to be put up. CJ will contact Alan Schwarz to see if he is interested in helping again this year with his boom truck. There are around 30 light poles in town with 8 or 9 set up with outlets. Council would like CJ to go to Menards and buy 20 more outlets so we can put more Christmas decorations up on each pole. Discussion on buying more decorations. Treasurer Junge reported that there is money in the budget that can be used. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have Mayor Garnand order up to $1800.00 more Christmas decorations for the poles in town.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present. He reported that all the old meter pits have been removed and he has mounted the receiver that will read the meters. He said several of the new meters have been installed. Moving forward, all residents will be getting new meters installed in their houses. People will be notified by the company when they are ready to install.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the regular October 13th meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

61.76

General

26,591.44 7308.38

Garbage

2167.81 2514.84

Road Use Tax

2173.65 3761.58

Ambulance

811.48 365.71

Water

6366.65 31,347.52

Sewer

1749.72 1939.81

Local Option Sales Tax

3787.86 1583.33

Insurance

3321.62 0.00

OCT. TOTAL REVENUE

$47,031.99

OCT. DISBURSEMENTS

$48,821.17

There was a motion from Councilman West a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Treasurer Junge is working on the Annual Financial Report that is due December 1st. Treasurer Junge was on the budget meeting through Zoom on November 10th and reported there are a lot of changes when doing the budget. Treasurer Junge would like to work on the budget with the council on Feb 9th (our regular council meeting) and on Feb. 10th.

Treasurer Junge also attended a IPERS compliance meeting. After discussing the matter, Ben Clark and Devon Amick will be considered by the City as permanent part-time employees in order to comply with IPERS.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR NOVEMBER 2020 MEETING:

CHN garbage $1520.42

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

WIATEL telephone bill $63.52

Moville Record publication of minutes $118.79

Siouxland Health Dept. bacteriological testings $10.00

Siouxland Health dept. bacteriological testings $14.00

Metering & Tech Solutions new water meters $11,024.00

Menards supplies for water antenna mount $74.88

Cardis water antenna mount post $45.00

IMWCA audit premium adjustment $154.00

Brown Supply water meter supplies $608.00

Bronson Fire Dept. Fire protection 7/1/20 – 6/30/21 $6300.00

LP Gill 2nd qtr landfill $1610.00

New Cooperative diesel for lawnmower $292.29

PCC billing for ambulance $57.89

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $200.00

ACCO chlorine $187.40

Badger Meter water readings $72.00

Bomgaars antifreeze for winterizing $106.30

Metering & Tech Solutions water meters $11,024.00

Morningside Plumbing water meter pits $1727.41

Morningside Plumbing water pits $2100.00

HAKA LLC gas lawn mower & city truck $82.32

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Solar sign for school crossing: Councilman Merchant reported that the cost for a 30” LED solar sign would be around $2000.00. We have already received $1000.00 from ICAP that will be used on purchasing this sign. The sign would go at the crosswalk up by the school. There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to purchase the sign. Councilman Merchant will order it.

2. Aureon Grant: Clerk Jessen picked up the $400.00 check from Aureon and the matching grant of $400.00 from Wiatel. Grants can be considered every quarter, so Clerk Jessen is working on the 4th quarter grant.

3. Outstanding water bills: The matter was discussed by the council and the council would like Clerk Jessen to send a delinquency notice.

4. Humane Society contract: After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to sign the contract for another year.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen: she would like to talk to a land developer about the land for sale by Chris Kollbaum. She will bring back the information to the next meeting.

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020