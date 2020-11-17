City of Cushing — Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS & SPECIFICATIONS,

FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF

LIFT STATION REPLACEMENT FOR THE CITY OF CUSHING, IOWA

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Cushing, Iowa, will meet at City Hall, 200 Main Street, Cushing, Iowa on the 1st day of December, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed plans and specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for Lift Station Replacement, Cushing, Iowa in and for said City.

Any interested person may appear at said hearing and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for said improvements.

The general description of types of construction and their limits for which bids will be received shall be as follows:

Lift Station Replacement – Base Bid

Replacement of the existing lift station with a concrete wet well structure, two 100 GPM submersible effluent pumps, process piping, controls, stationary standby generator, and all other miscellaneous work to complete the project.

Lift Station Replacement – Alternate 1

Same as Base Bid, excluding stationary standby generator. Includes modifications to existing portable standby generator and hookup at lift station.

The general project location is as follows: In the north right-of-way of the tee intersection of First Street and Hill Street, Cushing, IA.

Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by the Engineer. These plans and specifications, and the proceedings of the City referring to and defining said improvements, are hereby made a part of this

Notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed to comply therewith.

Published upon order of the City of Cushing, Iowa.

CITY OF CUSHING, IOWA

BY /s/ Don Joy

Mayor

ATTEST:

BY /s/ Nicole Huisinga

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020