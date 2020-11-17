Correctionville City Council Minutes — November 9, 2020

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

November 9, 2020

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on November 9, 2020, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Nathan Heilman.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Sonya Kostan, Ron Sanderson, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Kostan, 2nd Beazley by to approve the minutes of the October 12, 2020 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s monthly report reviewed by Sheriff Drew. Sheriff Drew introduced Chad Sheehan newly elected Woodbury County Sheriff.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported they have been working on plow truck and back hoe, edging sidewalks getting things ready for winter.

Fire and rescue report: Reviewed report. Kara Pernick, EMS Coordinator, reported they answered 11 calls in October. Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief, reported the department answered 4 fire calls in October. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Kostan adopting Resolution 2020-50 approving officers for 2021; Jeff Wortman, Fire Chief; Cody Wortman, Assistant Chief; Adam Petty, Secretary/Treasurer; Kara Pernick, EMS Coordinator. Roll Call. Passed 5/0. Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson approving 100% of ambulance funds collected for mileage be transferred from the general fund to an ambulance capital fund, quarterly. Passed 5/0.

Dave Christensen reviewed sidewalk repairs from Phase 1 & 2 that still need to be completed and nuisances. Councilman Volkert would like to see the city’s sidewalks repaired yet this fall.

Amanda Goodenow, ISG, presented two options for an environmental review needed for the sewer force main project. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley authorizing ISG to move forward with environmental review study with In Situ Archaeological Consulting. Passed 5/0.

Correctionville Chamber Lighting Ceremony – no members in attendance.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Petty to close meeting at 7:48 p.m. and go into a public hearing to hear comments both for and against the Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment for the city of Correctionville, Iowa. With no oral or written comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to close public hearing at 7:49 p.m. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to adopt Resolution 2020-51 approving Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment as presented. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson to close meeting at 7:50 p.m. to hear comments both for and against submission of a CDBG Application. Items discussed included;

The need for the proposed Correctionville Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project to address the City’s sanitary sewer force main which has become unreliable and has resulted in a number of breaks increasing the City’s operational costs and significantly increasing the potential for a significant environmental disaster.

The project will be funded with a combination of CDBG funds and SRF Loan from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The project is anticipated to cost a total of $633,295.00.

The grant application will be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority no later than January 1, 2021 at midnight.

The City is requesting $300,000.00 in CDBG funds for the proposed project.

The project will result in a City-wide benefit and based on the US Census 2011-2015 ACS data, 55.2% of the residents living in the community are of low-and-moderate income.

The proposed project activities will take place at two locations within the City and just outside of the City limits. The force main portion of the work will be located along County HWY L36 and then through an existing easement in a field to the City’s wastewater treatment facility. The CIPP lining for connection points will be located in small two to three block area on Hackberry Street where the existing points are known to be high sources of infiltration and inflow (I/I).

The proposed project will not result in the displacement or relocation of any persons or businesses.

No persons will be displaced by the proposed project.

The nature of the proposed project involves the construction of a new force main from the City’s main lift station to the wastewater treatment plant and the lining of connection points along a two to three block stretch of Hackberry Street where the City experiences significant amounts of I/I. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Kostan to close public hearing at 7:55 p.m. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Sanderson to adopt Resolution 2020-52 approving the submission of a CDBG Application and authorizing the mayor to endorse documents for said application. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Kostan, 2nd by Sanderson to adopt Resolution 2020-53 committing matching funds for a Community Development Block Grant Application. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Sanderson adopting Resolution 2020-54 approving assessment of costs for sidewalk improvements to property taxes for collection. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Sanderson, 2nd by Volkert to accept bid from Mathers Construction for clearing snow when requested by the City for the 20/21 season. Passed 5/0.

Scott Knaack addressed the council asking them to consider changing our ordinance to allow for separate metering of water not entering the sewer system. After much discussion with maintenance personnel and city clerk, Council agreed to consider the first reading of such ordinance at the next regular meeting.

Employee health insurance – more information needed, no decision at this time.

OTHER BUSINESS:

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:25 p.m.

NATHAN HEILMEN, Mayor

CARLA MATHERS, CMC, City Clerk

Vendor/Description Amount

Ipers IPERS $2,002.33

Department of Treasury Federal $2,733.25

Iowa Finance Authority Interest $1,382.50

USPS Postage $136.85

April Putzier IMFOA per diem $90.00

Al Fagan Land Surveying Survey $1,532.00

MidAmerican Electricity $1,736.69

Dearborn Life Insurance Insurance $64.35

Junk N Stuff Property cleanup $1,000.00

Ahlers & Cooney P.C. SRF $2,818.00

April Putzier Mileage $219.08

AT&T Mobility Phone $41.86

Builders Sharpening Repairs $577.50

Corner Hardware Repairs $122.79

Correctionville Building Center Paint $1,232.83

Display Sales Lights $81.50

Emergency Vehicle Center Repairs $5,935.78

Feld Fire Hose $600.00

FNB Interest $1,735.50

FNB Interest $5,497.56

Foundation Analytical Testing $86.50

Healy Welding Repairs $257.73

Holiday Inn Lodging $201.60

I & S Group, Inc. Survey/Design $2,250.00

IDALS License $15.00

IMWCA Premium $319.00

Innova Disc Golf disc golf.$187.65

Iowa DOT Supplies $18.32

Iowa One Call Locates $9.00

Jacobs Electric Repairs $131.49

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Repairs $85.54

L.P. Gill, Inc. Landfill $4,105.00

Longlines Phone $143.82

MC Welding Repairs $90.00

Netsys Repairs $624.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel/chemical $1,075.04

O’Halloran International Repairs $773.31

PCC Amb billing $768.80

Moville Record publishing $547.89

Truenorth Life Ins. $186.20

USPS Box rent $46.00

Utility Equipment Co. Supplies $462.07

Visa Supplies $460.42

Woodbury County EMS Amb. Assist $800.00

$43,184.75

October

Expenses Revenues

General Fund

$47,523.20 $93,617.88

Road Use Tax

$9,870.36 $7,100.15

Emp Benefits

$23,185.36

Emergency

$2,055.57

LOST

$9,908.16

TIF

$32.27

TIF Nelle Belle

$7,297.52

Welsch

$12,920.00 $2,701.79

Copeland

$12.12

Fire Dept

$325.00

Cemetery

$37.12

Debt Service

$29,445.60

Flood 2019

$170,881.89

Sewer Main

$38.80 $4,660.00

Water Fund

$15,572.82 $10,462.98

Sewer Fund

$9,837.73 $15,373.80

Totals

$95,762.91 $377,097.21

