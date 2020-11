Craig E. McElrath, age 70, of Moville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with Pastor Barb Johnson officiating the service. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Craig’s home of Moville.