Governor Issues Mask Mandate, Limits Size of Gatherings

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation with several new restrictions due to COVID-19, including a statewide mask mandate. The mandate took effect November 17 and will run through December 10.

The mandate requires anyone above age 2 wear a face covering if they are in an indoor space for more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of people who don’t belong to their households.

The new rules also restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people and 30 people outdoors, which applies to “wedding receptions, family gatherings, conventions and other nonessential gatherings, but do not apply to gatherings that occur during the ordinary course of business or government.”

The governor also said that bars and restaurants will close to in-person services at 10 p.m. All youth and adult sports and recreational activities are suspended, but high school, college and professional sports are allowed.

Click here to read the full text of the Governor’s Mandate