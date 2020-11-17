Kegan Collins

Kegan T. Collins, 21 of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

A private family funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date. A public visitation was held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with family present at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences can be sent to rohdefh.com.

Kegan Tyler Collins was born January 15, 1999 in LeMars, Iowa, the son of Justin A. Collins and Tiffany M. Collins.

Kegan was a member at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 2017. After that he attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsberg, Iowa, graduating in 2019 with an Associate’s Degree in Small Engines.

Kegan was currently working for Richardson Excavating/Farming.

Kegan had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. He lived each day to its fullest and was always looking forward to his next adventure.

Kegan loved being around his family, his friends and his beloved golden retriever, Paisley.

He said, “Above everything, family means most to me, and I like to have more fun than the average person.”

Survivors include his father, Justin Collins (Lisa Schuknecht) of Kingsley; his mother, Tiffany Collins of Kingsley; his siblings: Andie Rae, Ava and Landen Collins, all of Kingsley; his grandparents, Frank and Kathy Collins of Kingsley; his grandmother, Kathy Kindig of Kingsley; aunts and uncles, Jamie and Chris Johnson of Marcus and Jason and Becky Collins of Kingsley; his great-grandfather, Bill Collins of Kingsley; his great-grandparents, Keith and Marilyn Richardson of Kingsley; and many cousins and great-aunts and uncles.