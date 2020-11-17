Kingsley-Pierson Newspaper Report (Bills)

Kingsley-Pierson Community School District

NEWSPAPER REPORT

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 204.00

Aksarben Roofing Services 39,549.27

Beelner’s Service Inc. Plumbing/Heating Repairs 13,612.60

Bohle Construction LLC Snow Removal 410.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 1,590.05

Certified Testing Services, Inc. Services 709.00

Champion Teamwear Supplies 312.00

Chesterman Fund Raising Supplies 218.72

Chet’s Supplies 13.83

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 1,098.72

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 149.82

Clark’s Hardware LLC Misc. Supplies 410.63

CNOS Foundation Services 150.00

Dean Foods Company Milk Products 64.38

Decker Inc. Maintenance Supplies 379.50

Department Of Education Bus Inspections 750.00

Doosky’s East Student Council 51.36

Dose, Bradley Reimburse 5.49

Dunham Hardwoods Instructional Supplies 124.57

Eakes Supply Supplies 1,881.52

EdClub Inc. Subscription 247.10

Ewell Educational Services, Inc. Subscription 175.00

FEH Associates Inc. Services 5,098.70

First Cooperative Association-Corp. Office Fuel, Supplies 989.15

First 1,167.00

Fleet US LLC Supplies 480.00

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 785.12

GCC Alliance Concrete, Inc. Concrete 461.75

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 18.00

Gordon Flesch Company, Inc. Copier Service 633.84

Harpenau, Dean Reimbursement 91.26

Harris Lake Park CSD Entry Fee 100.00

Hertz Furniture Equipment 1,142.00

Hillyard/Sioux Falls Janitorial Supplies 2,680.08

Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. Supplies 812.84

Iowa Girls High School Ath Union Tournament Admission 996.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 73.99

Iowa High School Athletic Assn Dues/Fees 1,656.00

Jim Harvey Agency Inc. Insurance Premiums 1,100.00

K-P Music Boosters Reimbursement 27.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 89.00

L & L Builders Co. Services 289,277.85

Lammers Automotive Vehicle Repairs 2,458.09

Let’s Shred It Services 45.00

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 31,310.09

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Entry Fees 90.00

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 172.93

Mauch, Maggie Reimburse 37.44

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 35.35

Medical Enterprises, Inc. Supplies 615.00

Menards-Sioux City Supplies 229.02

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec Service 10,390.93

Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine Football Gate 400.00

Moville Record Minutes/Bills 556.87

New Cooperative Inc. Fuel, Maintenance Supply 139.50

Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. Auditing Services 4,280.00

OmniCheer Cheer Supply 243.98

Oriental Trading Supplies 80.81

Peschau, Jonathon Snow Removal 285.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 65.52

Presto-X Company Pest Control 116.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Supplies 32.29

Renaissance Learning Inc. Instruct Supply 1,810.50

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 1,800.00

Rick’s Septic Service Service 250.00

Riddell/All American Sports Athletic Equip/Reconditioning 1,228.95

Roder Construction Sewer Project 52,808.15

Rolling Oil Co. Gasoline-Oil/Service 1,569.73

Sam’s Club/GECF Supplies 123.90

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Scholastic Instructional Supply 130.90

School Specialty Inc. Instr. Supplies 603.96

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 24.96

Smit, Lindsay Reimburse 31.20

Snakenberg, Seth Reimbursement 250.85

SportsGraphics Wrestling Mat 6,840.00

Stan Houston Equipment Shop Supply 289.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 833.04

Storm Lake CSD Entry Fee 90.00

Sunnybrook Memorial 35.99

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 675.03

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Equipment 590.00

Vande Berg Scales Services 120.00

Verizon Wireless Services 252.50

Vex Robotics Inc. Supplies 402.27

Wiatel Services 426.39

Wiese, Rob Reimburse 365.04

William V. MacGill & Co. Medical Supplies 2,675.53

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020