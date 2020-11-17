Kingsley-Pierson Newspaper Report (Bills)

| | 0

Kingsley-Pierson Community School District
NEWSPAPER REPORT

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    204.00
Aksarben Roofing  Services    39,549.27
Beelner’s Service Inc.  Plumbing/Heating Repairs    13,612.60
Bohle Construction LLC  Snow Removal    410.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    1,590.05
Certified Testing Services, Inc.  Services    709.00
Champion Teamwear  Supplies    312.00
Chesterman  Fund Raising Supplies    218.72
Chet’s  Supplies    13.83
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    1,098.72
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    149.82
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Misc. Supplies    410.63
CNOS Foundation  Services    150.00
Dean Foods Company  Milk Products    64.38
Decker Inc.  Maintenance Supplies    379.50
Department Of Education  Bus Inspections    750.00
Doosky’s East  Student Council    51.36
Dose, Bradley  Reimburse    5.49
Dunham Hardwoods  Instructional Supplies    124.57
Eakes Supply  Supplies    1,881.52
EdClub Inc.  Subscription    247.10
Ewell Educational Services, Inc.  Subscription    175.00
FEH Associates Inc.  Services    5,098.70
First Cooperative Association-Corp. Office  Fuel, Supplies    989.15
First    1,167.00
Fleet US LLC  Supplies    480.00
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    785.12
GCC Alliance Concrete, Inc.  Concrete    461.75
Goodwin, Nicole  Reimbursement    18.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Inc.  Copier Service    633.84
Harpenau, Dean  Reimbursement    91.26
Harris Lake Park CSD  Entry Fee    100.00
Hertz Furniture  Equipment    1,142.00
Hillyard/Sioux Falls  Janitorial Supplies    2,680.08
Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.  Supplies    812.84
Iowa Girls High School Ath Union  Tournament Admission    996.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    73.99
Iowa High School Athletic Assn  Dues/Fees    1,656.00
Jim Harvey Agency Inc.  Insurance Premiums    1,100.00
K-P Music Boosters  Reimbursement    27.00
Kraft Kleaners LLC  Services    89.00
L & L Builders Co.  Services    289,277.85
Lammers Automotive  Vehicle Repairs    2,458.09
Let’s Shred It  Services    45.00
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    31,310.09
Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto  Entry Fees    90.00
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    172.93
Mauch, Maggie  Reimburse    37.44
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    35.35
Medical Enterprises, Inc.  Supplies    615.00
Menards-Sioux City  Supplies    229.02
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec Service    10,390.93
Midstates Bank/Randi Anstine  Football Gate    400.00
Moville Record  Minutes/Bills    556.87
New Cooperative Inc.  Fuel, Maintenance Supply    139.50
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C.  Auditing Services    4,280.00
OmniCheer  Cheer Supply    243.98
Oriental Trading  Supplies    80.81
Peschau, Jonathon  Snow Removal    285.00
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    65.52
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Ray’s Midbell Music  Supplies    32.29
Renaissance Learning Inc.  Instruct Supply    1,810.50
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    1,800.00
Rick’s Septic Service  Service    250.00
Riddell/All American Sports  Athletic Equip/Reconditioning    1,228.95
Roder Construction  Sewer Project    52,808.15
Rolling Oil Co.  Gasoline-Oil/Service    1,569.73
Sam’s Club/GECF  Supplies    123.90
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Scholastic  Instructional Supply    130.90
School Specialty Inc.  Instr. Supplies    603.96
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    24.96
Smit, Lindsay  Reimburse    31.20
Snakenberg, Seth  Reimbursement    250.85
SportsGraphics  Wrestling Mat    6,840.00
Stan Houston Equipment  Shop Supply    289.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies    833.04
Storm Lake CSD Entry Fee    90.00
Sunnybrook  Memorial    35.99
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    675.03
Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc.  Equipment    590.00
Vande Berg Scales  Services    120.00
Verizon Wireless  Services    252.50
Vex Robotics Inc.  Supplies    402.27
Wiatel  Services    426.39
Wiese, Rob  Reimburse    365.04
William V. MacGill & Co.  Medical Supplies    2,675.53

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 19, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment