Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — November 9, 2020

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

November 9, 2020

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Pratt, Herbold, Haggin and Collins.

3. AGENDA

The agenda was amended with line item #2. ISL Renewal to update to Resolution to Consider Continued Participation in the Instructional Support Program. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the amended agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the October minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Roder Construction payment is for the sewer project for the new project. Mr. Wiese’s reimbursement for mileage split between elementary and junior high. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $48,841.65 from the general fund, $118,153.96 from schoolhouse, $33,110.09 from lunch fund, $289,986.85 from Sales Tax fund, $1,626.93 Pierson activity fund and $4,475.27 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Monthly financials four months into the year reflected revenues from property taxes on track at 42% received. Federal and State funding will be higher in December with submitting for grant reimbursements. During the week of October 19-23, auditors reviewed the FY20 fiscal year virtually. The FY20 equipment breakdown insurance paid $47,156.11 in claims. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS:

Principal Wiese

Thank you to Chris Weinrich and the American Legion for the pre-recorded Veteran’s Day message for the middle school. Thank you to the KP Booster sponsoring Red Ribbon week, October 26-30 and the meal during parent teacher’s conferences. Over three weeks into the 2nd quarter, Day 61 completed. Parent teacher’s conferences were successful virtually. Middle school basketball season is under way. Games will start November 16th. The 1st quarter academic and attendance awards will be presented during lunch on November 13. Concerts will be held during the week of December 14. Lego League will video tape their competition and sent it in.

Supt. Bailey

Mr. Bailey explained the COVID-19 guidance from Iowa High School Music Association. December Board meeting will be December 15 at 6 a.m. Girls basketball started today. Wrestling and boys basketball start Monday, 11/16. Superintendent’s meeting of the conference discussed spectators at winter sports. Public health recommends 40% capacity of the gym. Discussion regarding the attendance and streaming on the NFHS website. Meet the team night will be virtually this year. State Dance will be November 17-18. The team may perform virtually depending on the COVID-19 rates.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Project Update – FEH

Matt Bayse updated the board on the completed roofing project. On the gym project, Matt displayed several products being used in the project. The masonry brick is being applied and the building is being enclosed as much as the contractor can before the weather changes. Construction meetings are every two weeks to hear updates from the contractor and subcontractors.

Return to Learn Plan

The IDPH guidance states students do not have to quarantine if all students are wearing masks. Discussion on to mandate masks for students. The kids have been excellent about wearing them in the hallways and during lunch. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to mandate face masks in the high school until the December board meeting unless students can social distance or while eating lunch. All voted aye, motion carried.

9. NEW BUSINESS

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the old board at 8:35 p.m.

NEW BOARD

1. CALL TO ORDER – ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

The meeting of the new board was called to order at 8:37 p.m. by temporary chairperson, Scott Bailey.

Elect Officers of the Board

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to nominate Matt Bubke as the Board President. All in favor, motion carried. Bubke abstained. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to nominate Angie Haggin as Vice President. All in favor, motion carried. Haggin abstained.

Administer oath to newly elected Officers of the Board

Board Secretary Schweitzberger administered the oath of Office to President Bubke and Vice President, Haggin. Mr. Bailey turned the meeting over to President Bubke.

Set the Board meeting date/time/place

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to set the date as the 2nd Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Kingsley Board room. All in favor, motion carried.

Appoint check signers

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to have the same check signers as last year and appoint Matt Bubke, President, Angie Haggin, Vice Preside and Laurie Schweitzberger, Treasurer on all accounts as well as Scott Bailey, Superintendent and Rob Wiese on the activity accounts. All in favor, motion carried.

2. NEW BUSINESS

SBRC Request for Allowable Growth – for maximum on-time funding for Increased Enrollment

By approving the request from the SBRC, the maximum amount for allowable growth, for on-time funding from increased enrollment and adds to the district’s spending authority for the 20-21 year. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the SBRC request for allowable growth by $57,048 for maximum on-time funding for increased enrollment. All in favor, motion carried.

Resolution to Consider Continued Participation in the Instructional Support Program

This resolution is a renewal of a current instructional support levy which supports only the classroom supplies, salaries and benefits of teachers in the classroom. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to approve the resolution to consider continued participation in the Instructional Support Program. Roll call vote. Collins, aye. Pratt, aye. Herbold, aye, Haggin, aye. Bubke, aye. All in favor, motion carried.

Resignation

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Haggin to accept the resignation of Rob Wiese as the JH Football Coach. All in favor, motion carried.

Contract Recommendation(s)

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to accept Tabitha Snyder as the Speech Coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to accept Geoff Olson as the JH Boys Basketball Coach. All in favor, motion carried. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to accept Roxanne Devlin as a Classroom Aide. All in favor, motion carried.

Snow Removal Bids

There were two bids received for the snow removal. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to accept the Bohle Construction bid of $110 p/hour for the Kingsley building and accept Jon Peschau’s bid of $95 p/hour for the Pierson building. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests — None

Closed Session

President Bubke announced at 8:56 p.m. the Board would be going into a Closed Session: “To discuss strategy with legal counsel in matters presently in litigation, or where litigation is imminent, if disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the board.” President Bubke asked if there were any objections from the Board. No objections. Board went into a Closed session. At 9:37 p.m., the Board voted unanimously to come out of the closed session.

3. OTHER BUSINESS — None

4. ADJOURNMENT

At 9:38 p.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020