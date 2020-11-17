Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — October 12, 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way,

Lawton, Iowa

Monday October 12, 2020

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Reinke, Woolridge and Sappingfield present. Scott absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Amick moved to approve agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Communications

1. Board member updates

H. Reports

1. Superintendent Report/Elementary Principal Report

Currently 0 students or staff members with positive COVID tests

Last week was smile week in the Elementary school in memory of Bryce Claussen

IASB Annual Convention will be virtual this year. Liz Murray will be one of the speakers.

Parent/Teacher Conferences will be virtual

Enrollment looks to be down a couple students but better than originally expected.

2. Secondary Principal Report

First quarter ends Friday. Conferences are October 27 and 29.

Fall music concert has been canceled this year.

Teach Ag Day was September 17. FFA department went to the elementary to teacher students about agriculture

3. Monthly Financial Update

Anderson present monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke had some questions on bills that were answered

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Sappingfield moved to approve consent agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Approve change in substitute teacher pay

Sappingfield moved to approve increasing sub teacher pay to $120 the first 15 days and increase to $140 per day. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of para professional

Sappingfield moved to approve Cara Larson as para professional. Amick seconded. All in favor.

Amick moved to adjourn. Sappingfield seconded.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 7:47

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020