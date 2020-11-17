Lawton City Council — November 4, 2020

Lawton City Council Meeting

November 4, 2020 — 5:30pm

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on November 4, 2020, at Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Jesse Pedersen called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Hennings, and Saunders. Heiss and Otto were absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Tricia Jernberg, Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Nick Morgan, Joe Melton, Ashley Widman, Dave Drew, Chad Sheehan, Carley Hummel, Clark Hummel, Chris Ameen, Blake Stubbs, Marie Farrell

Agenda: Council was asked to move items in general business into a different order, starting with #10 alley maintenance discussion and #12 purchasing tires, then continuing with general business as listed. It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: No one to speak at public forum.

Sheriff’s Report: Lawton was patrolled 39 hours and 21 minutes, and deputies responded to 2 calls for service. Deputies spent 5 hours and 26 minutes in the Lawton-Bronson school district. Sheriff Dave Drew and newly elected Sheriff Chad Sheehan arrived and discussed change in office and the future goals for Sheriff’s Department in our community.

Fire Report: Chris Ameen was present with the Fire report for October. 5 calls were reported: 3 service calls and 2 mutual aid. Training was done with Moville Fire Dept. Budget meeting for next fiscal year set with trustees.

Clerk Report: Clerk reported the intentions to update the Lawton city website, as well as creating a Facebook page. Building permits were received by Troy Groves for rock parking, Troy Groves for a patio and fence, and Tyler Widman/Ashley Eberly (Widman) for a privacy fence. Work order tracker is attached. Complaint was filed for burning. A thank you was received from Ken and Joan Eyers for the city’s work on his alley. Questions were asked about the building permits.

Mayor’s Report: Jesse Pedersen discussed his first month. Interviewing for hiring clerk and maintenance positions; spoke about communication; approving building permits; meetings with Justin and maintenance department, multiple residents, and with fire department; looking into many things, including the Lawton Comprehensive Plan; working with clerk how to communicate with the community more and maximizing space at city hall; thank you to council and city employees; excited for future.

Public Works Report: Justin Dunnington spoke about the projects that have been completed and items to be done. Questions were asked about putting rock around the fire station buildings. Discussed lagoon project completion and future steps, changed sampling labs to ACS in Sergeant Bluff, boiler discussion, tree pile grinding, concrete work completion.

Attorney Report: No report.

Minutes: It was moved by Saunders, second by Hennings, to approve the minutes of the October regular meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent agenda: It was moved by Hennings, second by Saunders, to approve October disbursements, November claims and financial reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Utility Billing Trial Balance and Accounts Receivable Audit Report: It was motioned by Hennings, second by Saunders, to approve the Utility Trial Balance and Accounts Receivable Audit Report. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Alley Maintenance: Discussion on what city is responsible in regards to alley maintenance. Discussed need for citizens with garages on alleys and during snow emergency when streets not available for parking. Concerns about additional costs to the city. Topic to continue being discussed.

Purchase Tires: 3 bids were presented. After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Hennings to approve the purchase of steer tires for 1997 Louisville Dump Truck. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Burning: Joe Melton and Nick Morgan presented information on burning and expressed the need to find a solution to open burning in town. Questions, concerns, and options were discussed. Decided to table the topic until next month after further research.

Appointing City Clerk: Discussed wages; hourly rate as $22 due to additional health insurance benefits. If the need for health insurance benefits arises, hourly rate will need to be adjusted accordingly. $50 cell phone allowance per month. 6 months review.

Resolution 2020-22

Resolution Appointing City Clerk

Motion by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to appoint Tricia Jernberg as City Clerk of Lawton. Motion carried on a roll call vote as 3-0, with all members present voting aye. Mayor Jesse Pedersen gave the oath of office to city clerk Tricia.

Mayor Appoint Mayor Pro-Tem: Mayor Jesse appointed Pat Saunders as Mayor Pro-Tem. Moved by Baltushis, second by Hennings, to approve Pat Saunders as Mayor Pro-Tem. Motion carried, all present voting aye.

Public Works Position: Discussion on hiring new full-time public works position. Position offered to Luke Lambert, wages to be $20 per hour, offer with health insurance benefits, and $50 per month cell phone allowance. Further discussion on having 3 public works employees. Moved by Saunders, second by Hennings, to approve hiring Luke as a public works assistant for the city of Lawton. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Authorized Signer: Discussion on approving Tricia, city clerk, to be an authorized on all city accounts. Decision to leave Pat Saunders on city accounts as well.

Resolution 2020-23

Change Authorizing Changes in Signature Authority at Security National Bank

Motion by Sauders, second by Hennings to approve Tricia as an authorized signer. Motion carried, all voting aye. Further discussion on possible changing to city credit card rather than debit card.

Sale of Property: Discussion on potential sale of land north-west of the maintenance shed. Council decided not interested in selling at this point.

Public Hearing: Did not set a public hearing due to not interested in selling land at this time.

Health Insurance Benefits Agent: Discussion on having Chris Countryman from Countryman Financials act as our Wellmark health insurance agent.

Christmas Lighting Contest: Discussion to have the annual Christmas lighting contest. City to receive $300 donation from Western Disposal to award prizes as follows: $100 for 1st place, $75 for 2nd place, $50 for 3rd place, $25 for 4th place, and $50 for best meaning. Judging day set for December 20th.

Independent Accounting Report: Report was given to the council for their review.

City Hall Office Hours: Discussion on adjusting regular office hours at city hall. Hours set as 8:00am to 4:00pm, appointments offered outside regular office hours as needed.

Lawton Comprehensive Plan: Discussion on previously approved Lawton Comprehensive Plan. Topics brought up by Mayor Jesse include businesses in town, expansion of town, and more options for the kids in our town. Discussion of starting community committees to address these topics. He also expressed interest in working closer with the Lawton-Bronson School District. Concerns were brought up about being “landlocked” and not having room to grow.

With no further business it was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders to adjourn at 7:15pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 220,601.38

FIRE TOTAL 17,373.02

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 15,705.08

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 10,591.32

BIKE/HIKE TRAIL PROJECT TOTAL 20,000.00

FEMA FLOOD 2019 TOTAL 7,303.88

WATER TOTAL 20,566.90

WATER DEPOSIT FUND TOTAL 100.00

SEWER TOTAL 12,556.67

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 324,798.25

LAWTON CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 10/09/2020-11/04/2020

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORATION INJECTION FITTINGS 443.95

BOLTON & MENK, INC. TRAIL ENGINEERING 1,671.19

BOMGAARS

New equipment 239.97

New equipment 60.00

299.97

BRONN SUPPLY CO. WATER SUPPLIES 80.50

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER

CHILD SUPPORT 346.15

CHILD SUPPORT 346.15

692.30

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX 3,823.17

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING SERVICE CALL GENERATOR 834.49

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS, INC. ALLEY ROCK AND ROAD SALT 1,781.20

GREENTEK ENERGY SYSTEMS LIGHT BULBS 290.00

GIS WORKSHOP, LLC DBA GWORKS 2021 LICENSE AND SUPPORT FEES 2,761.59

HAKA, LLC Operational expenses 83.37

HUNZELMAN, PUTZIER & CO., PLC FINAL BILL ON ANNUAL EXAM 805.35

I&S GROUP, INC. WASTE WATER FACILITY IMPROVEMENT 2,172.28

IONA LEAGUE OF CITIES Budget training 25.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES 22 50

IONA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS 11.54

IPERS REGULAR IPERS 2,118.91

JODI PETERSON CONSULTATION SERVICES 693.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON

PR ADVANCE 590.00

PR ADVANCE 590.00

1,180.00

KNOEPFLER Vehicle Main/Repair 48.86

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. COPIER CONTRACT 216.63

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING 125.50

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. RETAINAGE ON OAK ST. PROJECT 16,654.25

MENAROS — SIOUX CITY MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 187.96

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES 220.00

MIOAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY ELECTRIC UTILITY 2,376.55

O‘REILLY AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 212.28

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ADD FUNDS TO FIRE CD 22,236.84

SG CONCRETE Street maintenance 9,626.00

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY operational expenses 246.96

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY WATER TESTING 125.00

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTOMATION BATTERY TEST MAIN H20 PLANT 301.24

WELLMARK INSURANCE PREMIUM 780.55

WESTERN DISPOSAL, INC. SEPTEMBER GARBAGE 6,073.08

WESTERN IONA TELEPHONE

PHONE/INTERNET 472.32

PHONE/INTERNET 90.50

PHONE/INTERNET 56.25

619.07

==========================

Accounts Payable Total 79,841.08

Invoices: Paid 51,206.09

Invoices: Scheduled 28,634.99

Payroll Checks 7,785.42

==========================

Report Total 87,626.50

==========================

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 15,779.57

015 FIRE 23,091.48

110 ROAD USE TAX 29,799.82

303 BIKE/HIKE TRAIL PROJECT 1,671.19

600 WATER 11,034.75

610 SEWER 6,249.69

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 87,626.50

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020