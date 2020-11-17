Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — November 9, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Board Room, Mapleton, IA
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Schram, and Mead.  Streck via Zoom.  Absent:  none
Others: one guest.  Due to technical difficulties we were unable to stream live on Facebook.

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:09 PM

II. Communications
A. Public Forum – none
B. Correspondence – a special congratulations to our students selected for NW Iowa Honor Band, All state band, and all conference cross country.

III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes:  10/12/20
C. Financial Reports:  10/31/20
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills:  General $205,555.94; Management $6,252.12; PPEL $3,912; Infrastructure $14,234.41; Extra & Hourly Pay $88,435.72.
E. Activity Account:  $20,179.23
F. School Meal Program:  $24,944.96
Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the teacher aide contracts for Nicole VanderPlas and Justice Cruz.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.
B. SBRC Allowable Growth – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the SBRC application for Modified allowable growth in the amount of $86,688 for open enrolled out students who were not on the district’s enrollment count in the prior year.   5 ayes.  Motion carried.
C. Student Teaching Agreements – none at this time.
D. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the sharing of a guidance counselor with COU.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.
E. Approval of Winter Coaches 2020-2021 – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the 20-21 winter coaches as presented.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.
F. District Beverage Contract – tabled until the December meeting.
G. Review of Board Policy 100 Series – Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the changes as presented to the 100 series policies.  5 ayes.  Motion carried.

III. Discussion Items
A. Dropout Prevention Report

IV. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report
C. Certified Enrollment
D. ACT Report

V. Announcements
A. Next meeting – Monday, December 14, 2020 in Anthon at 7:00 PM

VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:25 PM.

MVAO Board President — Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

