Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — November 9, 2020

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Schram, and Mead. Streck via Zoom. Absent: none

Others: one guest. Due to technical difficulties we were unable to stream live on Facebook.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:09 PM

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – a special congratulations to our students selected for NW Iowa Honor Band, All state band, and all conference cross country.

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes: 10/12/20

C. Financial Reports: 10/31/20

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $205,555.94; Management $6,252.12; PPEL $3,912; Infrastructure $14,234.41; Extra & Hourly Pay $88,435.72.

E. Activity Account: $20,179.23

F. School Meal Program: $24,944.96

Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the teacher aide contracts for Nicole VanderPlas and Justice Cruz. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. SBRC Allowable Growth – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the SBRC application for Modified allowable growth in the amount of $86,688 for open enrolled out students who were not on the district’s enrollment count in the prior year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Student Teaching Agreements – none at this time.

D. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the sharing of a guidance counselor with COU. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Approval of Winter Coaches 2020-2021 – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the 20-21 winter coaches as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. District Beverage Contract – tabled until the December meeting.

G. Review of Board Policy 100 Series – Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the changes as presented to the 100 series policies. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. Discussion Items

A. Dropout Prevention Report

IV. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report

C. Certified Enrollment

D. ACT Report

V. Announcements

A. Next meeting – Monday, December 14, 2020 in Anthon at 7:00 PM

VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:25 PM.

MVAO Board President — Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020