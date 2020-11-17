Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Minutes — November 9, 2020
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO
COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Board Room, Mapleton, IA
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Schram, and Mead. Streck via Zoom. Absent: none
Others: one guest. Due to technical difficulties we were unable to stream live on Facebook.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:09 PM
II. Communications
A. Public Forum – none
B. Correspondence – a special congratulations to our students selected for NW Iowa Honor Band, All state band, and all conference cross country.
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes: 10/12/20
C. Financial Reports: 10/31/20
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $205,555.94; Management $6,252.12; PPEL $3,912; Infrastructure $14,234.41; Extra & Hourly Pay $88,435.72.
E. Activity Account: $20,179.23
F. School Meal Program: $24,944.96
Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the teacher aide contracts for Nicole VanderPlas and Justice Cruz. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. SBRC Allowable Growth – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the SBRC application for Modified allowable growth in the amount of $86,688 for open enrolled out students who were not on the district’s enrollment count in the prior year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Student Teaching Agreements – none at this time.
D. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the sharing of a guidance counselor with COU. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. Approval of Winter Coaches 2020-2021 – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the 20-21 winter coaches as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
F. District Beverage Contract – tabled until the December meeting.
G. Review of Board Policy 100 Series – Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the changes as presented to the 100 series policies. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
III. Discussion Items
A. Dropout Prevention Report
IV. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report
C. Certified Enrollment
D. ACT Report
V. Announcements
A. Next meeting – Monday, December 14, 2020 in Anthon at 7:00 PM
VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:25 PM.
MVAO Board President — Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 19, 2020