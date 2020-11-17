Moville City Council Minutes — November 4, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, Paul Malm, Mike Ofert, John Parks, and Tom Conolly are present. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for September, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. No speakers during Open Forum.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Joe Barnes, Mike Weaver, Stee Maxwell and Chris Countryman.

Chief Jerry Sailer was not in attendance so no Fire Department Update was given. No Police Department update. Chris Countryman gave a Medical Board project update and requested that the City donate the land at 631 Frontage Road to the Medical Board so they can continue their plan to add a Medical / Wellness Center building at that location. Conolly motioned to set Public Hearing for the sale of land at 631 Frontage Road to November 18, 2020. Parks seconded. Ayes, Conolly, Parks, Ofert, and Malm. Robinson votes nay as he would like more time to consider the information. Motion carries.

Council considered the LMI-funded owner-occupied proposal from SIMPCO. No action at this time as council would like to further investigate options. No council action on Annual Urban Renewal Report as Clerk Peterson has one change to make before it is finalized. Council reviewed the 2020 employee insurance plan renewal with Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue shield. Malm motions to approve the plan, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Change Order #1 from SuBSurfco on the Main Street/South 2nd Street paving project for $8,470.00. Robinson motions to approve this change, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn at around 7:35 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

