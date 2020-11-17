Pierson City Council Minutes — November 11, 2020

Pierson City Council

November 11, 2020

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the Pierson City Hall. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases this meeting was offered electronically. A Zoom meeting link was posted with the agenda and on line. Mayor Struve presided calling the meeting to order at 7PM and the roll was called showing the following members of the council present: Bubke, McQueen, Sistrunk, and Krier (via zoom). Saxen was absent. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to approve the consent agenda, all voted aye; motion carried.

Items on the consent agenda included minutes from the Oct meeting, Oct financial statements, and claims thru Nov 11th. Expenses by fund: General $ 9266.51, Road Use $1558.45, Special Rev $2564.72, Proprietary $5962.31 Revenues by fund: General $42715.81, Road Use $2522.39, Special Rev. $20878.52, Proprietary $11855.07. Debt Service $14886.23.

Justus Moodie was present regarding his house. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to grant a continuance on the court case, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Sistrunk to approve the amendments to the Agreement for Administrative Services for the housing grant. All voted aye; motion carried.

Council discussed the Pro Forma rate review submitted by the Municipal Advisor. Councilman Bubke motioned to raise the SIS sewer fee by $1.00 by ordinance at a future meeting, seconded by Krier, all voted aye; motion carried. Attorney Thompson will prepare the ordinance amendment documents for the December meeting.

Sewer project updates from Chad Kehrt: We will be advertising for bids starting on November 12th, scope of project will be the same as before with the exception of the removal of the lining portion that was already completed and the removal of the SWWP from the contractor’s requirements. Bids will be accepted until noon on Dec 9th and opened at the meeting scheduled for Dec 9th at 7PM

Council member McQueen introduced

RESOLUTION 2020-15

A RESOLUTION ORDERING CONSTRUCTION OF 2020 SANITARY SEWER & STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS,

FIXING A DATE FOR AND HEARING THEREON AND FOR TAKING OF BIDS.

Hereinafter next set out and moved its adoption, seconded by Council Member Bubke; and after due consideration thereof by the Council, the Mayor put the question to adopt RESOLUTION 2020-15 to set the date for the public hearing for Dec 9th, 2020 at 7PM upon the adoption of the said resolution and the roll being called, the following Council members voted: Ayes: McQueen, Bubke, Krier, Sistrunk, Nays: none. Whereupon, the Mayor declared the resolution duly adopted.

Council Member Sistrunk introduced

RESOLUTION 2020-16

A RESOLUTION TO FIX A DATE FOR THE PUBLIC HEARING ON A PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO A SEWER REVENUE LOAN AND DISBURSEMENT AGREEMENT

AND TO BORROW MONEY THEREUNDER IN A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $500,000.

Hereinafter next set out and moved its adoption seconded by Council Member Bubke; and after due consideration the Mayor put the question to adopt Resolution 2020-16 and set the date for the public hearing for Dec 9th 2020 at 7PM. The roll was called and the following council members voted: Aye: Sistrunk, Krier, Bubke, McQueen; Nay: none Whereupon, the Mayor declared the resolution duly adopted.

Council briefly discussed the shelter house; council will individually inspect the building and note repairs that need done to be discussed at a future meeting.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier to allow the Town and Country/ Pierson 4H to prepare Santa Day bags at the community building and the Auxiliary to hold a wrapping fund raiser at the community building. Both are to practice social distancing and wear masks when appropriate.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve the contract for the Siouxland Humane Society. No changes to the costs from the previous year were made. All voted aye; motion approved.

A change order was presented to the council regarding quantities on the sewer lining project. The net increase in cost was $329.25. Motion to approve the change order was made by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried.

Ice Skating Rink at the downtown basketball court was discussed motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke to purchase a liner for the project, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to start offering NACHA transfers for bank collection of water bills. Clerk will send out information in future water bills on how to sign up.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to adjourn the meeting; all vote aye; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman,

City Clerk

Claims/disbursements for the month:

Badger Meter read fees $171.77

Builders Sharpening supplies $69.05

City of Pierson-utility water/sewer $151.84

Clark’s Hardware supplies $31.95

EMP supplies $172.87

Feld Fire supplies $41.00

Frontier phone/internet $201.23

Global bike rack $220.44

Grahams Graphics sign $14.98

IAMU ceu classes $75.00

Iowa League of Cities budget class $25.00

IPERS pension $1,040.46

LP Gill landfill fees $1,830.00

Mahoney Auto batteries $617.93

Mangold lab fee $46.00

MidAmerican electric $1,258.47

New Coop fuel $4.89

New Coop fuel $364.27

Real Tax Tools software $119.00

REC electric $30.54

Sooland Bobcat UTV $17,434.46

SRF loan payment $1,920.00

The Record publishing $74.73

United State Treasury withholding $1,472.06

Veenstra and Kimm prof. fees $3,334.90

Verizon internet $56.88

Wellmark insurance $2,368.50

Woodbury County Library dues $7,172.00

Woodbury County Solid Waste Agency landfill fees $1,126.00

Woodbury EMS assist $600.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020