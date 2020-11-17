Probate — Joan Fuller

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN RENEE FULLER, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055986

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Joan Renee Fuller, Deceased, who died on or about September 22, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on October 8, 2020, the last will and testament of Joan Renee Fuller, deceased, bearing date of May 2, 2019 was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Laura K. Spaulding and Penny S. Klingensmith was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 10/29/2020.

Laura K. Spaulding and Penny S. Klingensmith, Executors of estate

Address: 3686 110th St., Pierson, IA 51048

6320 C Ave. Washta, IA 51061

Alyssa A. Herbold, ICIS#: #AT0011874

Attorney for executor

Alyssa A. Herbold, P.L.C.

427 W. Main St., P.O. Box 100

Cherokee, Iowa 51012

Date of second publication:

November 26, 2020

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020

and Thursday, November 26, 2020