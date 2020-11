Kingsley Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF KINGSLEY IN THE STATE OF IOWA,

ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO A

DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH DENNIS & DOROTHY SITZMANN,

AND THE HEARING THEREON

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on the 7th day of December, 2020, at 7:30 o’clock P.M. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 222 Main Street, Kingsley, Iowa 51038, at which meeting the Council proposes to take action on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Dennis and Dorothy Sitzmann (the “Developer”).

The Agreement would obligate the Developer to construct certain Minimum Improvements (as defined in the Agreement) on certain real property located within the Southeast View Addition Urban Renewal Area as defined and legally described in the Development Agreement, consisting of the construction of gas, electric, telephone, and fiber optic lines on the Development Property, together with all related site improvements, under the terms and following satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Agreement and would thereafter agree to market the Development Property for sale as a housing subdivision.

The Agreement would further obligate the City to construct infrastructure improvements which may consist of the extension of water mains, sanitary sewers, storm sewers, concrete streets, sidewalks, street lighting and other public improvements necessary to serve the Southeast View Addition Urban Renewal Area.

A copy of the Agreement is on file for public inspection during regular business hours in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Kingsley, Iowa.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of said City, to the proposal to enter into the Agreement with the Developer. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action on the proposal or will abandon the proposal to authorize said Agreement.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa, as provided by Section 364.6 of the City Code of Iowa.

Dated this 9th day of November, 2020.

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

City Clerk, City of Kingsley in the State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 26, 2020