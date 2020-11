Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — November 2020

Lawton-Bronson Community School

November 2020 Board Bills

OPERATING FUND

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 180.00

BEN FISH TIRE CO. tires 771.72

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY BULK SOFTENER SALT 211.84

CARLSON, JASON MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 2,951.17

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. SERVICE CALL COPIER 195.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 514.59

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 612.29

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS REAR SPRINGS 624.75

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, STATE OF IOWA VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 900.00

DUNHAM HARDWOODS Ind. Tech Consumable Wood Supplies 625.72

ECHO GROUP INC lights 473.51

FIRSCHING, JEFFREY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

FLEET US LLC paint sprayer 87.58

GOPHER SPORTS PE Equipment 65.87

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY

HAND SANITIZER 326.61

cleaning supply

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 12.99

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER BUS REPAIR 95.22

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP hp-5 not cooling.. 106.25

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT

7,677.31

IOWA SCHOOL BUILDINGS & GROUND MEMBERSHIP DUES 300.00

JENSEN SPRINKLER SPRINKLER SYSTEM WINTERIZATION

575.00

JESSEN, BRANDI REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & CO AUDITING SERVICE 7,000.00

LEUER’S LAMINATION LAMINATING FILM 240.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS DBA LINWELD Welding Supplies

453.55

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DRIVER DRUG TESTING 655.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 9,120.73

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS repair glass 69.95

MOVILLE RECORD, THE SUB BUS DRIVER AD 273.10

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. hvac and breaker repair 5,800.00

MUSICIAN’S FRIEND Music folio cabinet 798.99

MYERS, JILL MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 220.40

NEAL, DANA REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 Floor decals 30.15

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS

OIL FILTERS 658.53

supplies and tools for shop

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 202.50

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 89.58

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. BUS TIRE WORK 1,711.20

PRESTO-X COMPANY PEST CONTROL 102.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 335.53

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 191.45

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. Flipside Dry Erase 68.89

SHEETS, JACOB MILEAGE AND CELL PHONE 135.26

SHOOK, CHAD REIMBURSE CELL PHONE 50.00

SOLBERG’S RETIREMENT AWARD 97.90

THOMPSON INNOVATION Door Lock Controller 1,244.25

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 976.58

TNT SALES & SERVICE brushes and tips 123.00

TREINEN, JAMES DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES

BUS LICENSE PLATE LIGHTS 97.16

oil filters

US BANK

Renew ReadingAtoZ 10,384.82

Renew membership in ICSS

Tutorial books for CAD

Ind. Tech Consumable Supplies

Consumable Ind. Tech. Welding Supplies

Mic – distance learning teacher

AIR FITTING

Subscription

VER STEEG, KRISTI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 32.48

VERIZON Verizon Wireless Hotspots for Distance 632.70

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 643.62

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,188.13

Fund Total: 60,696.25

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

BATHURST, JORDANN REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 125.85

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,795.16

FAUTH, BRIANA & LORNE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 165.50

GARNAND, JASON & NICOLE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 37.30

GONZALEZ, TOMAS & KELI REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 31.50

HAIRNET COMPANY GLOVES 780.00

HAMMOND, RANDY & CAMI REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 59.65

HANSEN, DAVID & TIFFANY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 119.50

KRON, TODD & LISA REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 11.55

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA FOOD 2,563.10

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 12,429.13

PEIRCE, DAMON AND AMY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 7.35

SPIDELL, CIARA REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 9.55

THIESEN, TRAVIS & ALYSSA REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 35.00

WEBSTER, MISSY & KENNY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT BALANCE 16.15

Fund Total: 19,186.29

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 140.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL 70.00

BMI COPYRIGHT PROTECTION FOR STREAMING 152.72

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 129.24

CUSTOM CREATIONS FFA APPAREL 785.50

DON’S PRO SHOP AWARDS 24.00

GOETTSCH, ERIC OFFICIAL 75.00

HARRIS, DAVE OFFICIAL 75.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS ATHLETIC TAPE 272.14

HENRICH, KATIE REFUND DANCE MINIS REGISTRATION 30.00

IGHSAU VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL GATE 762.00

IHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GATES 4,485.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 353.99

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 140.00

MCARTHUR SHEET METAL CO. RAILINGS FOOTBALL BLEACHERS 4,600.00

MID-BELL MUSIC GUITAR, CASE, STRAPS, REEDS 473.04

SPIDELL, CIARA REFUND DANCE MINIS REGISTRATION 30.00

US BANK AWARDS, POPCORN MACHINE RENTAL, POMS, DANCE COSTUMES, REGISTRATIONS, HOMECOMING FLOAT SUPPLIES, SUBSCRIPTION, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 1,487.11

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY ELEMENTARY & SECONDARY YEARBOOK PAYMENTS 856.39

ZAHNLEY, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 75.00

Fund Total: 15,016.13

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT 4,447.00

Fund Total: 4,447.00

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK priority mail for radon test kits 8.30

Fund Total: 8.30

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 33.06

MARTIN BROS. SNACKS 120.90

Fund Total: 153.96

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BOOK SYSTEMS Migration to hosted 530.00

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC. ARCHITECT SERVICES 430.00

SPORTS GRAPHICS 2 Wrestling Mats 12,520.00

Fund Total: 13,480.00

