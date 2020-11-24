Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — November 18, 2020

| | 0

Moville City Council
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, John Parks and Paul Malm are present. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. The Utility Billing Trial Balance was not reviewed, it will be presented at the first meeting of each month. Council reviewed Journal Entries and Parks motions to approve them, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the October Treasurer’s report, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from Brian Jensen for 805 Glen Dr. Conolly motions to approve the application pending verification that the completion date is within 2 years, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Pat Smith, Chris Countryman, Stee Maxwell, Joe Barnes, Jerry Sailer, Dawn Thomas and Edgar Rodriguez. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Due to complaints from residents, Rodriguez proposes a registration system for golf carts, ATVs and UTVs to encourage improved compliance with the current Ordinance. It could include a small annual fee, and registrants would receive and sign of a copy of the current Ordinance. Malm motions to approve the $900 purchase of new radar for the Explorer, seconded by Ofert. The PD has been awarded a $1500 grant from the State of Iowa towards the purchase as well. Ayes, motion carries. Pat Smith gave a Public Works update. We did not receive the Main Street Project Change Order #2 from the SuBSurfco in time for the meeting so council took no action. Council also took no action on the SIMPCO contract regarding TIF LMI-funded Owner-Occupied Housing rehab at this time. Council wishes to review at a future agenda.

At around 6:42 pm Ofert motions to open the Public Hearing on the sale of land at 631 Frontage Road, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No verbal or written comments were received before the meeting. Mayor Fisher opened a bid from the Moville Area Medical Clinic, Inc. that proposes they pay $1 and purchase the lot at 631 Frontage Road on contract and build a new Medical Facility there. No other bids were received. At around 6:44 pm, Malm motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the bid and proposal and posed many questions to Medical Board representative Chris Countryman. Conolly motions to accept the bid proposal from the Moville Area Medical Clinic, Inc., seconded by Parks. Robinson requests roll call vote. Ayes: Conolly, Parks, Robinson, Ofert, Malm. Nays – none. Motion carries. Thompson will draw up contract for council review and approval.

Council reviewed the FY 20 Annual Urban Renewal Report. Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed FY 20 Annual Financial Report. Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Annual TIF debt certification and Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers first reading of Ordinance 2020-13 moving council meeting time to 5:30 pm. Malm motions to approve first reading, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to waive second and third reading of Ordinance 2020-13 moving council meeting time to 5:30 pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions final adoption of Ordinance 2020-13, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the contract with WC school and Woodbury County to extend MCDAI addition and Ridge TIF to 15 years. Conolly motions to approve the contract, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the 2021 contract for animal control services with Siouxland Humane Society. Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. During Mayor / Council concerns and comments, Mayor Fisher handed out a proposal for future development at Sunnybrooke and also another document from the Iowa DOT regarding the 4-way stop intersection on Highway 20.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 7:42 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    33,694.84
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    13,992.74
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL    4,683.82
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    19,084.66
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    1,482.92
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    2,886.54
WATER TOTAL    24,965.96
SEWER TOTAL    22,406.47
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,415.91
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    124,613.86

CLAIMS REPORT
Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 10/23/2020 to 12/01/2020
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    92.95
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY LOAN MAIN ST    7,418.00
AMAZON  office 365 for PD computers
AXON ENTERPRISES, INC.  NEW TASERS    2,024.00
UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND    371.25
BEKINS FIRE AND SAFETY SERVICES  TESTING    696.10
BOLAND RECREATION  PLAYGROUND EQUIP/BENCH MEMPARK    18,210.35
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    432.50
BROWN SUPPLY CO.  STORM SEWER REPAIRS    55.92
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    648.70
CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC.  SOIL TESTING    917.00
COLLECTION SERVICE CENTER CHILD SUPPORT    276.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA  CAFETERIA    1,026.63
CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER  WATER BILL    245.00
CLARK EQUIPMENT CO.  SUPPLIES    3,134.56
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    28.00
DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION  DOCUMENT DESTRUCTION    45.00
EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER  PARKS – TREES    1,298.00
ECHO GROUP INC.  SUPPLIES    27.36
FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU  TRAINING    100.00
AT&T MOBILITY  ACCOUNT 287291043045    316.17
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    2,397.60
GWORKS  ANNUAL ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE    4,359.45
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    276.00
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    600.00
HUNDERTMARK POWER WASHER MAINTENANCE    101.23
HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO.  VEHICLE MAINT    51.40
IOWA ASSOC. MUNICIPAL UTILITIES  WASTEWATER TRAINING 3 DAYS    75.00
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    751.00
IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES  EDUCATIONS/DUES    25.00
IOWA RURAL WATER  ANNUAL DUES    275.00
IPERS  IPERS    6,168.72
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    5,860.44
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    849.11
JOHNSON FEED INC.  ROAD SALT    4,173.60
KNOEPFLER  PUBLIC WORKS CHEVY    31,795.00
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MENARDS  SUPPLIES    48.93
MARTENS FAMILY CONSTRUCTION  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    899.62
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,503.81
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    51.97
OVERHEAD DOOR FIRE STATION DOORS    225.00
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    177.84
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,293.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    825.86
REHAB SERVICES INC.  WW JET VAC AND TELEVISE JONES    1,327.50
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    4,215.00
SIOUX CITY FORD  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    203.56
SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF  COMM CTR SUPPLIES    449.91
STATE REVOLVING FUND  WW LIFT STATION BOND C0856R    10,818.75
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    120.17
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE TAX    1,569.00
SUBSURFCO, LLC  CONTRACT-ING RIDGE II    58,571.61
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  MONTHLY TIME CARD SOFTWARE    36.00
TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING MAIN/SOUTH 2ND    15,230.00
UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY  WATER & W/W SUPPLIES    155.12
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  RUT BOND PAYMENT    15,399.25
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    480.00
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD  WELLMARK BCBS    1,377.39
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,031.42
WIATEL  PHONE & INTERNET    966.26
WIGMAN COMPANY  SUPPLIES    208.00
WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER  ANNUAL LIBRARY PAYMENT..    32,057.00
WOODHOUSE  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    234.04
==============
Accounts Payable Total    254,606.65
Invoices: Paid    65,492.28
Invoices: Scheduled    189,114.37
Payroll Checks    19,416.21
==============
Report Total    274,022.86
==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 10/23/2020-12/01/2020
FUND/NAME    AMOUNT
001 GENERAL    147,444.77
110 ROAD USE TAX    41,530.80
200 DEBT SERVICE    19,985.50
600 WATER    46,045.38
610 SEWER    12,406.41
612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE    6,610.00
———————————————-
TOTAL FUNDS    274,022.86

Published in The Record
Thursday, November 26, 2020

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment