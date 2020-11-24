Moville City Council Minutes & Claims — November 18, 2020

Moville City Council

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, John Parks and Paul Malm are present. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. The Utility Billing Trial Balance was not reviewed, it will be presented at the first meeting of each month. Council reviewed Journal Entries and Parks motions to approve them, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the October Treasurer’s report, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Application from Brian Jensen for 805 Glen Dr. Conolly motions to approve the application pending verification that the completion date is within 2 years, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Chad Thompson, Blake Stubbs, Pat Smith, Chris Countryman, Stee Maxwell, Joe Barnes, Jerry Sailer, Dawn Thomas and Edgar Rodriguez. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Sailer gave a Fire Department update. Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Due to complaints from residents, Rodriguez proposes a registration system for golf carts, ATVs and UTVs to encourage improved compliance with the current Ordinance. It could include a small annual fee, and registrants would receive and sign of a copy of the current Ordinance. Malm motions to approve the $900 purchase of new radar for the Explorer, seconded by Ofert. The PD has been awarded a $1500 grant from the State of Iowa towards the purchase as well. Ayes, motion carries. Pat Smith gave a Public Works update. We did not receive the Main Street Project Change Order #2 from the SuBSurfco in time for the meeting so council took no action. Council also took no action on the SIMPCO contract regarding TIF LMI-funded Owner-Occupied Housing rehab at this time. Council wishes to review at a future agenda.

At around 6:42 pm Ofert motions to open the Public Hearing on the sale of land at 631 Frontage Road, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No verbal or written comments were received before the meeting. Mayor Fisher opened a bid from the Moville Area Medical Clinic, Inc. that proposes they pay $1 and purchase the lot at 631 Frontage Road on contract and build a new Medical Facility there. No other bids were received. At around 6:44 pm, Malm motioned to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed the bid and proposal and posed many questions to Medical Board representative Chris Countryman. Conolly motions to accept the bid proposal from the Moville Area Medical Clinic, Inc., seconded by Parks. Robinson requests roll call vote. Ayes: Conolly, Parks, Robinson, Ofert, Malm. Nays – none. Motion carries. Thompson will draw up contract for council review and approval.

Council reviewed the FY 20 Annual Urban Renewal Report. Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed FY 20 Annual Financial Report. Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed Annual TIF debt certification and Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers first reading of Ordinance 2020-13 moving council meeting time to 5:30 pm. Malm motions to approve first reading, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to waive second and third reading of Ordinance 2020-13 moving council meeting time to 5:30 pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Ofert motions final adoption of Ordinance 2020-13, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the contract with WC school and Woodbury County to extend MCDAI addition and Ridge TIF to 15 years. Conolly motions to approve the contract, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the 2021 contract for animal control services with Siouxland Humane Society. Malm motions to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. During Mayor / Council concerns and comments, Mayor Fisher handed out a proposal for future development at Sunnybrooke and also another document from the Iowa DOT regarding the 4-way stop intersection on Highway 20.

With no further business Malm motioned to adjourn around 7:42 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 33,694.84

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 13,992.74

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 4,683.82

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 19,084.66

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 1,482.92

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 2,886.54

WATER TOTAL 24,965.96

SEWER TOTAL 22,406.47

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,415.91

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 124,613.86

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks/Payroll Checks: 10/23/2020 to 12/01/2020

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 92.95

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY LOAN MAIN ST 7,418.00

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

AXON ENTERPRISES, INC. NEW TASERS 2,024.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND 371.25

BEKINS FIRE AND SAFETY SERVICES TESTING 696.10

BOLAND RECREATION PLAYGROUND EQUIP/BENCH MEMPARK 18,210.35

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 432.50

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 55.92

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 648.70

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING 917.00

COLLECTION SERVICE CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 276.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 1,026.63

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 245.00

CLARK EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES 3,134.56

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION DOCUMENT DESTRUCTION 45.00

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – TREES 1,298.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 27.36

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU TRAINING 100.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 316.17

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,397.60

GWORKS ANNUAL ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE 4,359.45

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 276.00

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

HUNDERTMARK POWER WASHER MAINTENANCE 101.23

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE CO. VEHICLE MAINT 51.40

IOWA ASSOC. MUNICIPAL UTILITIES WASTEWATER TRAINING 3 DAYS 75.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 751.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES EDUCATIONS/DUES 25.00

IOWA RURAL WATER ANNUAL DUES 275.00

IPERS IPERS 6,168.72

IRS FED/FICA TAX 5,860.44

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 849.11

JOHNSON FEED INC. ROAD SALT 4,173.60

KNOEPFLER PUBLIC WORKS CHEVY 31,795.00

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 48.93

MARTENS FAMILY CONSTRUCTION VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 899.62

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,503.81

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 51.97

OVERHEAD DOOR FIRE STATION DOORS 225.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 177.84

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,293.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 825.86

REHAB SERVICES INC. WW JET VAC AND TELEVISE JONES 1,327.50

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 4,215.00

SIOUX CITY FORD VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 203.56

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES 449.91

STATE REVOLVING FUND WW LIFT STATION BOND C0856R 10,818.75

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 120.17

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,569.00

SUBSURFCO, LLC CONTRACT-ING RIDGE II 58,571.61

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CARD SOFTWARE 36.00

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING MAIN/SOUTH 2ND 15,230.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES 155.12

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RUT BOND PAYMENT 15,399.25

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 480.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,377.39

WEX BANK FUEL 1,031.42

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 966.26

WIGMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 208.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER ANNUAL LIBRARY PAYMENT.. 32,057.00

WOODHOUSE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 234.04

==============

Accounts Payable Total 254,606.65

Invoices: Paid 65,492.28

Invoices: Scheduled 189,114.37

Payroll Checks 19,416.21

==============

Report Total 274,022.86

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 10/23/2020-12/01/2020

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 147,444.77

110 ROAD USE TAX 41,530.80

200 DEBT SERVICE 19,985.50

600 WATER 46,045.38

610 SEWER 12,406.41

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 6,610.00

———————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 274,022.86

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 26, 2020