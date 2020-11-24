River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — November 9, 2020

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

11/09/2020 — 6:30 PM

Jr./Sr. High School Commons

Correctionville, IA

Attendees

Voting Members

Mr. Scott Knaack, President

Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member

Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.

Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A visitor shared information and asked questions about the future of girls wrestling. They expressed concerns over future sharing of wrestling with a different district.

A. Hearing on Proposed Resolution

November 9, 2020

The Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District, in theCounties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, State of Iowa, met in regular session, in the Board Room, 916 Hackberry Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, at 6:30 P.M., on the above date. There were present President Scott Knaack, in the chair, and the following named Board Members: Kristi Krager, Bobbi Dewitt, Ted Mammen, Meagan Foresman

The President announced that this is the time, place and date to hold a hearing on the proposed Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program. The following persons appeared:

Kristi Krager, Bobbi Dewitt, Ted Mammen, Meagan Foresman

The President declared the hearing closed.

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Financial Statement

3. Lunch Fund Financial Statement

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. 6-12 Administrative Report

2. Elementary Principal

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

A. Sharing Survey

9. Action Items

A. Resignations

Approve Amber Shaefer’s resignation

Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve the volunteer coaching contracts as presented below:

Steve Todd – Girls Basketball Volunteer Coach

Travis Todd – Boys Basketball Volunteer Coach

Approve Kendra Pry for Food Service at $9.25 an hour.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

C. School Budget Review Committee Application Request

Approve the SBRC Application for the following amounts:

Increased Enrollment – $134,618.80

ELL beyond 5 Years – $4,651.68

Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Instructional Support Levy

1. Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program

It is recommended to approve the Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program.

Director Kristi Krager introduced the following Resolution and moved its adoption. Director Bobbi Dewitt seconded the motion to adopt. The roll was called, and the vote was:

Aye – Scott Knacck

Aye – Kristi Krager

Aye – Bobbi Dewitt

Aye – Ted Mammen

Aye – Meagan Forseman

The President declared the Resolution adopted as follows:

RESOLUTION TO CONTINUE PARTICIPATION IN THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has determined that to continue the current level of services and to fund the ongoing programs of the School District, continuation of participation in the Instructional Support Program for a period of five years is necessary and in the best interests of the District and its residents and students; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has given consideration to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Sections 257.18 through 257.21, Code of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the Board has published notice of the time and place of a public hearing on the Resolution; and

WHEREAS, a hearing has been held upon the proposal to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program and any objections are overruled:

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED:

1. The Board of Directors determines that it is consistent with the five-year finance plan to fund the ongoing programs and services of the School District and it is in the best interest of the School District to continue participation in an Instructional Support Program as provided in Sections 257.18 through 257.21, Code of Iowa, and to provide additional funding therefor for a period of five (5) years commencing with the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

2. The additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year will be determined annually and will not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa, as a budget adjustment for the budget year.

3. Moneys received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.

4. The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and an instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2021, and each year thereafter.

5. Unless, within twenty-eight days following the adoption of this Resolution, the Secretary of the Board receives a petition containing the signatures of eligible electors equal in number to not less than one hundred or thirty percent of the number of voters at the last preceding regular school election, whichever is greater, asking that an election be called to approve or disapprove this action of the Board adopting the Instructional Support Program, this action of the Board is final and the Secretary is authorized and directed to certify a copy of this Resolution to the Department of Management.

In the event a petition containing the required number of signatures is filed with the Secretary of the Board within twenty-eight days of the adoption of this Resolution, the President shall call a meeting of the Board to consider rescission of this Resolution, or to direct the county commissioner of elections to submit the following question to the qualified electors of the School District at a special election.

If the Board determines to submit the question to the electors, the proposition to be submitted shall be as follows:

Shall the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District, in the Counties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, State of Iowa, be authorized for a period of five (5) years to continue to levy and impose an instructional support tax in an amount (after taking into consideration instructional support state aid) of not exceeding ten percent (10%) of the total of regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa, as a budget adjustment in the budget year, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the Board, to levy an instructional support property tax upon all the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose an instructional support income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each fiscal year, to be used for any general fund purpose?

PASSED AND APPROVED this 9th day of November, 2020.

Scott Knaack,

President of the Board of Directors

ATTEST:

Tish Evans, Secretary of the Board of Directors

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting

Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes

Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes

Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes

Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Yes

E. Early Graduates

Approve the list of early graduates pending them meeting graduation requirements and their final decision.

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman

Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Install Economizer for Kitchen

Approve the quote and installation of Economizer for AHU- 4. $10,487

Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt

Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

Meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Tish Evans, Board Secretary

NOVEMBER 2020 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS BATTERIES FOR AED-ELEM GYM 12.00

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE EXPENSE 402.01

APRIL PALMER INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 19.47

BALDWIN, LORI MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 211.68

BALDWIN, LORI BATTERIES FOR AED-ELEM GYM 32.10

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV FUEL FILTER 6.90

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHRONICLE TIMES NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION 94.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER 410.95

INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 84.18

RPP FUNDS – IND. TECH SUPPLIES 60.16

PROJECT JACK SUPPLIES 89.81

GROUNDS SUPPLIES 144.79

ELEM. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 15.82

TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 16.19

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF 289.43

WATER, SEWER – SHOP BUILDING 40.07

WATER, SEWER – HIGH SCHOOL 147.14

WATER, SEWER – LOCKER ROOM 37.90

WATER, SEWER – CONCESSIONS 64.32

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING 182.50

PUMP RENTAL C’VILLE 43.00

PUMP RENTAL, SALT – ELEM. 139.50

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION VEHICLE INSPECTION 650.00

FRONTIER 394.29

PHONE EXPENSE 322.52

PHONE EXPENSE-BUS BARN 71.77

GORDON FLESCH COPIER OVERAGE 454.35

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. WORK IN KITCHEN UNIT 247.84

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. INSTALL FILTER CANISTER 800.34

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. INSTALL GLYCOL CANISTER 1,549.95

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS 2020 IASB ANNUAL CONV. 195.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES 391.38

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. 150.12

.183 TAX 21.42

.30 TAX 35.10

FUEL FOR BUSES 93.60

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. 137.29

.183 TAX 19.59

.3 TAX 32.10

FUEL FOR BUS 85.60

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. 94.95

.183 TAX 13.55

.3% TAX 22.20

FUEL FOR BUS 59.20

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. 1,280.00

PROPANE SCHOOL 1,080.00

BUS BARN 200.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. GROUNDS SUPPLIES 130.49

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. BUILDINGS SUPPLIES 90.75

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 576.10

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 243.66

MC WELDING INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 600.00

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES 455.00

IDATP ANNUAL DUES 55.00

PER DRIVER SCHOOL COLLECTING 400.00

MELISSA HOLTZ PRC CONF. REG. 50.00

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MENARDS INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES 15.84

MENARDS GROUNDS SUPPLIES 793.92

MOHR, ROBERT R. HERBICIDE AND FERTILIZER SPRAYING 2,178.00

NORTHWEST AEA 272.30

PBIS BEHAVIOR SHEETS 182.60

SURVEY POST CARDS 89.70

NORTHWEST AEA FOUNDATIONAL LITERACY INTERVENTION PROGRAM 450.00

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL BUS REPAIRS – 01 4,041.77

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK 71.00

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 1,508.90

PRAXAIR 142.28

IND. TECH SUPPLIES-RPP FUNDS 108.06

IND. TECH SUPPLIES-RPP FUNDS 34.22

PRY, TAUNIA REFUND OF PSAT 17.00

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC REPAIRS TO ALTO SAX 216.94

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC REPAIRS TO CLARINET 163.46

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC REPAIRS TO CLARINET 53.48

RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC CO 53.48

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 344.88

RICK’S COMPUTERS ACER MOTHERBOARD 114.95

RICK’S COMPUTERS BACK COVER – ACER ASPIRE 84.95

RICK’S COMPUTERS CHROMEBOOK PALMREST KEYBOARD 79.00

SANITARY SERVICES 353.98

GARBAGE PICK-UP WASHTA 241.50

EXTRA 6 YARD CONTAINER 108.60

C’VILLE GARBAGE PICK-UP 3.88

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL SUBSCRIPTION 309.00

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS TO BRONZE SUBURBAN 496.03

SLATER, KEN 275.00

MILEAGE STIPEND 225.00

PHONE STIPEND 50.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL 150.00

PEST CONTROL-ELEM 75.00

PEST CONTROL-C’VILLE 75.00

TRISTATE NURSING ENTERPRISES FLU SHOTS 975.00

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES LABOR FOR PAINTING PANEL ON NEW BUS 430.65

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES PANEL FOR NEW BUS 131.43

WADE VOLKERT REFUND PSAT FEE 17.00

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT PARTS FOR SNOW PLOW 801.44

Fund Total: 24,776.09

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY

HOFFMAN AGENCY INCREASED PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT COVERAGE 54.00

Fund Total: 54.00

Checking Account Total: 24,830.09

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AMANDA VERZANI NHS SUPPLIES 12.97

CNOS FOUNDATION FOOTBALL COVERAGE 300.00

Fund Total 312.97

Checking Account Total 312.97

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS REPLACE CAMERAS IN C’’VILLE 2,657.19

Fund Total: 2,657.19

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP 8,193.00

REPLACE MUELLER STRAINERS 460.00

CLEAN HW STRAINERS 435.00

ST. LABOR TO CLEAN STRAINERS 1,540.00

ST LABOR TO REPLACE BLOWDOWN VALVE 1,815.00

REPLACE 22 CONTROL VALVES 1,023.00

INSTALL GLYCOL FEEDER 2,920.00

Riddell EQUIPMENT 554.45

RISER INCORPORATED BLEACHER REPAIR 6,850.00

Fund Total: 15,597.45

Checking Account Total: 18,254.64

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

SFP 33.99

SFP 39.57

SFP 244.14

SFP 144.53

SFP 144.33

SFP 133.22

SFP 123.98

SFP 144.33

SFP 179.88

SFP 132.83

SFP 157.39

SFP 83.37

SFP 167.02

SFP 155.82

SFP 144.53

SFP 56.00

SFP 124.07

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD SUPPLIES 31.35

EVANS, TISH REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 325.00

JOSE QUINTERO REFUND LUNCH BALANCE 12.65

LINN, JOE 2020 WATERMELONS 295.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

SFP 2,161.26

SFP 1,911.80

SFP 1,697.97

VENDING 355.98

SFP 1,956.25

SFP 996.53

VENDING 86.10

SFP 2,334.34

SFP 1,092.17

SFP 1,772.58

SFP 181.57

MENARDS APPLIANCE

CORD 8.99

PRY, TAUNIA METAL FLEX

DUCT 14.51

Fund Total: 17,443.05

Checking Account Total: 17,443.05

NOVEMBER 2020 BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 32.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES HEADPHONES 74.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES BLDG. SUPPLIES 39.96

BRITTANI WATTS HEADPHONES 80.24

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL 12KTU BATTERIES 660.65

U.S. POST OFFICE 20/21 POSTCARD SURVEY 211.29

Fund Total: 1,100.04

Checking Account Total: 1,100.04

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOC. 2020 GIRLS DUES 75.00

JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS 2020 GIRLS BB FUNDRAISER 1,278.00

Fund Total: 1,353.00

Checking Account Total: 1,353.00

