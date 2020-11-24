River Valley School Board Minutes & Bills — November 9, 2020

River Valley Community School
Regular Board Meeting
11/09/2020 — 6:30 PM
Jr./Sr. High School Commons
Correctionville, IA

Attendees
Voting Members
Mr. Scott Knaack, President
Mrs. Kristi Krager, Vice President
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member
Mr. Ted Mammen, Board Member
Mrs. Meagan Foresman, Board Member

1. Call to Order
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m.
2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings
A visitor shared information and asked questions about the future of girls wrestling.  They expressed concerns over future sharing of wrestling with a different district.

A. Hearing on Proposed Resolution
November 9, 2020
The Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District, in theCounties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, State of Iowa, met in regular session, in the Board Room, 916 Hackberry Street, Correctionville, Iowa 51016, at 6:30 P.M., on the above date.  There were present President Scott Knaack, in the chair, and the following named Board Members: Kristi Krager, Bobbi Dewitt, Ted Mammen, Meagan Foresman
The President announced that this is the time, place and date to hold a hearing on the proposed Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program.  The following persons appeared:
Kristi Krager, Bobbi Dewitt, Ted Mammen, Meagan Foresman
The President declared the hearing closed.

5. Consent Items
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of Past Meetings

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements
1. Monthly Financial Statement
2. Activity Financial Statement
3. Lunch Fund Financial Statement

D. Audit and Approval of Claims
1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board
A. Correspondence
B. Administrative Reports
1. 6-12 Administrative Report
2. Elementary Principal

7. Old Business

8. Information Only
A. Sharing Survey

9. Action Items
A. Resignations
Approve Amber Shaefer’s resignation
Motion made by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Motion seconded by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Voting Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts
Approve the volunteer coaching contracts as presented below:
Steve Todd – Girls Basketball Volunteer Coach
Travis Todd – Boys Basketball Volunteer Coach
Approve Kendra Pry for Food Service at $9.25 an hour.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

C. School Budget Review Committee Application Request
Approve the SBRC Application for the following amounts:
Increased Enrollment – $134,618.80
ELL beyond 5 Years – $4,651.68
Motion made by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting Unanimously Approved

D. Instructional Support Levy
1. Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program
It is recommended to approve the Resolution to Continue Participation in the Instructional Support Program.
Director Kristi Krager introduced the following Resolution and moved its adoption.  Director Bobbi Dewitt seconded the motion to adopt.  The roll was called, and the vote was:
Aye – Scott Knacck
Aye – Kristi Krager
Aye – Bobbi Dewitt
Aye – Ted Mammen
Aye – Meagan Forseman

The President declared the Resolution adopted as follows:
RESOLUTION TO CONTINUE PARTICIPATION IN THE INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPORT PROGRAM
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has determined that to continue the current level of services and to fund the ongoing programs of the School District, continuation of participation in the Instructional Support Program for a period of five years is necessary and in the best interests of the District and its residents and students; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Directors has given consideration to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program as provided in Sections 257.18 through 257.21, Code of Iowa; and
WHEREAS, the Board has published notice of the time and place of a public hearing on the Resolution; and
WHEREAS, a hearing has been held upon the proposal to continue participation in the Instructional Support Program and any objections are overruled:
NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS RESOLVED:
1. The Board of Directors determines that it is consistent with the five-year finance plan to fund the ongoing programs and services of the School District and it is in the best interest of the School District to continue participation in an Instructional Support Program as provided in Sections 257.18 through 257.21, Code of Iowa, and to provide additional funding therefor for a period of five (5) years commencing with the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
2. The additional funding for the Instructional Support Program for a budget year will be determined annually and will not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa, as a budget adjustment for the budget year.
3. Moneys received by the District for the Instructional Support Program may be used for any general fund purpose.
4. The Instructional Support Program shall be funded by instructional support state aid and a combination instructional support property tax levied annually upon the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and an instructional support income surtax imposed annually, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each budget year to be imposed upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31, 2021, and each year thereafter.
5. Unless, within twenty-eight days following the adoption of this Resolution, the Secretary of the Board receives a petition containing the signatures of eligible electors equal in number to not less than one hundred or thirty percent of the number of voters at the last preceding regular school election, whichever is greater, asking that an election be called to approve or disapprove this action of the Board adopting the Instructional Support Program, this action of the Board is final and the Secretary is authorized and directed to certify a copy of this Resolution to the Department of Management.
In the event a petition containing the required number of signatures is filed with the Secretary of the Board within twenty-eight days of the adoption of this Resolution, the President shall call a meeting of the Board to consider rescission of this Resolution, or to direct the county commissioner of elections to submit the following question to the qualified electors of the School District at a special election.
If the Board determines to submit the question to the electors, the proposition to be submitted shall be as follows:
Shall the Board of Directors of the River Valley Community School District, in the Counties of Woodbury, Cherokee, and Ida, State of Iowa, be authorized for a period of five (5) years to continue to levy and impose an instructional support tax in an amount (after taking into consideration instructional support state aid) of not exceeding ten percent (10%) of the total of regular program district cost for the budget year and moneys received under Section 257.14, Code of Iowa, as a budget adjustment in the budget year, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the Board, to levy an instructional support property tax upon all the taxable property within the School District commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose an instructional support income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the School District on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter, the percent of income surtax to be determined by the Board for each fiscal year, to be used for any general fund purpose?
PASSED AND APPROVED this 9th day of November, 2020.
Scott Knaack,
President of the Board of Directors
ATTEST:
Tish Evans, Secretary of the Board of Directors    

Motion made by: Mrs. Kristi Krager
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting
Mr. Scott Knaack – Yes
Mrs. Kristi Krager – Yes
Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt – Yes
Mr. Ted Mammen – Yes
Mrs. Meagan Foresman – Yes

E. Early Graduates
Approve the list of early graduates pending them meeting graduation requirements and their final decision.
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Meagan Foresman
Voting Unanimously Approved

F. Install Economizer for Kitchen
Approve the quote and installation of Economizer for AHU- 4.  $10,487
Motion made by: Mr. Ted Mammen
Motion seconded by: Mrs. Bobbi Dewitt
Voting Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items
A. Board Report
B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment
Meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President
Tish Evans, Board Secretary

NOVEMBER 2020 BOARD BILLS TO BE APPROVED
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
ADAM BISENIUS  BATTERIES FOR AED-ELEM GYM    12.00
ADAM BISENIUS  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
ANC DBA LONG LINES  PHONE EXPENSE    402.01
APRIL PALMER  INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    19.47
BALDWIN, LORI  MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT    211.68
BALDWIN, LORI  BATTERIES FOR AED-ELEM GYM    32.10
BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERV  FUEL FILTER    6.90
CHARLES KNAACK  PHONE STIPEND    20.00
CHRONICLE TIMES  NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION    94.00
CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER    410.95
INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES    84.18
RPP FUNDS – IND. TECH SUPPLIES    60.16
PROJECT JACK SUPPLIES    89.81
GROUNDS SUPPLIES    144.79
ELEM. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES    15.82
TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    16.19
CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF    289.43
WATER, SEWER – SHOP BUILDING    40.07
WATER, SEWER – HIGH SCHOOL    147.14
WATER, SEWER – LOCKER ROOM    37.90
WATER, SEWER – CONCESSIONS    64.32
CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING    182.50
PUMP RENTAL C’VILLE    43.00
PUMP RENTAL, SALT – ELEM.    139.50
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION  VEHICLE INSPECTION    650.00
FRONTIER    394.29
PHONE EXPENSE    322.52
PHONE EXPENSE-BUS BARN    71.77
GORDON FLESCH  COPIER OVERAGE    454.35
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  WORK IN KITCHEN UNIT    247.84
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  INSTALL FILTER CANISTER    800.34
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP.  INSTALL GLYCOL CANISTER    1,549.95
IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS  2020 IASB ANNUAL CONV.    195.00
IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATA SERVICES    391.38
JOHNSON PROPANE INC.    150.12
.183 TAX    21.42
.30 TAX    35.10
FUEL FOR BUSES    93.60
JOHNSON PROPANE INC.    137.29
.183 TAX    19.59
.3 TAX    32.10
FUEL FOR BUS    85.60
JOHNSON PROPANE INC.    94.95
.183 TAX    13.55
.3% TAX    22.20
FUEL FOR BUS    59.20
JOHNSON PROPANE INC.    1,280.00
PROPANE SCHOOL    1,080.00
BUS BARN    200.00
JOHNSON, JOHNNIE  PHONE STIPEND    15.34
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  GROUNDS SUPPLIES    130.49
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. BUILDINGS SUPPLIES    90.75
JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC.  TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES    576.10
MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO.  PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES    243.66
MC WELDING INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES    600.00
MEDICAL ENTERPRISES    455.00
IDATP ANNUAL DUES    55.00
PER DRIVER SCHOOL COLLECTING    400.00
MELISSA HOLTZ  PRC CONF. REG.    50.00
MELISSA HOLTZ  PHONE STIPEND    50.00
MENARDS  INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES    15.84
MENARDS  GROUNDS SUPPLIES    793.92
MOHR, ROBERT R.  HERBICIDE AND FERTILIZER SPRAYING    2,178.00
NORTHWEST AEA    272.30
PBIS BEHAVIOR SHEETS    182.60
SURVEY POST CARDS    89.70
NORTHWEST AEA  FOUNDATIONAL LITERACY INTERVENTION PROGRAM    450.00
O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL  BUS REPAIRS – 01    4,041.77
ONE SOURCE  BACKGROUND CHECK    71.00
PETERSEN OIL COMPANY  DIESEL FUEL    1,508.90
PRAXAIR    142.28
IND. TECH SUPPLIES-RPP FUNDS    108.06
IND. TECH SUPPLIES-RPP FUNDS    34.22
PRY, TAUNIA  REFUND OF PSAT    17.00
RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC  REPAIRS TO ALTO SAX    216.94
RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC  REPAIRS TO CLARINET    163.46
RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC  REPAIRS TO CLARINET    53.48
RAY’S MID BELL MUSIC CO 53.48
RECORD, THE  PUBLICATION EXPENSE    344.88
RICK’S COMPUTERS  ACER MOTHERBOARD    114.95
RICK’S COMPUTERS  BACK COVER – ACER ASPIRE    84.95
RICK’S COMPUTERS CHROMEBOOK PALMREST KEYBOARD    79.00
SANITARY SERVICES    353.98
GARBAGE PICK-UP WASHTA    241.50
EXTRA 6 YARD CONTAINER    108.60
C’VILLE GARBAGE PICK-UP    3.88
SIOUX CITY JOURNAL  SUBSCRIPTION    309.00
SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE  REPAIRS TO BRONZE SUBURBAN    496.03
SLATER, KEN    275.00
MILEAGE STIPEND    225.00
PHONE STIPEND    50.00
TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL    150.00
PEST CONTROL-ELEM    75.00
PEST CONTROL-C’VILLE    75.00
TRISTATE NURSING ENTERPRISES  FLU SHOTS    975.00
TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES   LABOR FOR PAINTING PANEL ON NEW BUS    430.65
TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES  PANEL FOR NEW BUS    131.43
WADE VOLKERT  REFUND PSAT FEE    17.00
WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT PARTS FOR SNOW PLOW    801.44
Fund Total:    24,776.09

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY
HOFFMAN AGENCY  INCREASED PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT COVERAGE    54.00
Fund Total:    54.00
Checking Account Total:    24,830.09

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
AMANDA VERZANI  NHS SUPPLIES    12.97
CNOS FOUNDATION  FOOTBALL COVERAGE    300.00
Fund Total    312.97
Checking Account Total    312.97

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX
THOMPSON INNOVATIONS  REPLACE CAMERAS IN C’’VILLE    2,657.19
Fund Total:    2,657.19

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL
INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP    8,193.00
REPLACE MUELLER STRAINERS    460.00
CLEAN HW STRAINERS    435.00
ST. LABOR TO CLEAN STRAINERS    1,540.00
ST LABOR TO REPLACE BLOWDOWN VALVE    1,815.00
REPLACE 22 CONTROL VALVES    1,023.00
INSTALL GLYCOL FEEDER    2,920.00
Riddell  EQUIPMENT    554.45
RISER INCORPORATED  BLEACHER REPAIR    6,850.00
Fund Total:    15,597.45
Checking Account Total:    18,254.64

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION
DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE
SFP    33.99
SFP    39.57
SFP    244.14
SFP    144.53
SFP    144.33
SFP    133.22
SFP    123.98
SFP    144.33
SFP    179.88
SFP    132.83
SFP    157.39
SFP    83.37
SFP    167.02
SFP    155.82
SFP    144.53
SFP    56.00
SFP    124.07
DOLLAR GENERAL  FOOD SUPPLIES    31.35
EVANS, TISH  REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT    325.00
JOSE QUINTERO  REFUND LUNCH BALANCE    12.65
LINN, JOE  2020 WATERMELONS    295.00
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
SFP    2,161.26
SFP    1,911.80
SFP    1,697.97
VENDING    355.98
SFP    1,956.25
SFP    996.53
VENDING    86.10
SFP    2,334.34
SFP    1,092.17
SFP    1,772.58
SFP    181.57
MENARDS  APPLIANCE
CORD    8.99
PRY, TAUNIA  METAL FLEX
DUCT    14.51
Fund Total:    17,443.05
Checking Account Total:    17,443.05

NOVEMBER 2020 BOARD BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MEETING
Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES  INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES    32.95
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES  HEADPHONES    74.95
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES  BLDG. SUPPLIES    39.96
BRITTANI WATTS  HEADPHONES    80.24
HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL 12KTU BATTERIES    660.65
U.S. POST OFFICE  20/21 POSTCARD SURVEY    211.29
Fund Total:    1,100.04
Checking Account Total:    1,100.04

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY
IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOC.  2020 GIRLS DUES    75.00
JOLLY TIME KOATED KERNELS  2020 GIRLS BB FUNDRAISER    1,278.00
Fund Total:    1,353.00
Checking Account Total:    1,353.00

