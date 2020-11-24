Woodbury Central Board Minutes & Bills — November 9, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School
Organizational Board Meeting
November 9, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school gym on Oct. 12, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present:  Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen, Thomsen, Koele, Nelson.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Linda Fetterman, Kathi Groth, Jeff Crick, Roger Wilson, Erin Reinders, Jordan Bremer, Jake Thomas, Dax Weaver, Jim Fisher, Doyle Turner, Jeremy Cross, Mike Offert.

Agenda:  Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve the agenda as amended to add a resignation and move the visitor comments to before the reports.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes:     Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the Oct. 5, 2020, Oct. 12, 2020, and October 28, 2020 board minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills:  Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $28,562.98 from the General Fund, $148.72 from the PPEL Fund, $5,425.46 from the Activity Fund, $11,988.44 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $27,638.81 from the General Fund, $3,503.21 from the Activity Fund, $2,117.81 from the PPEL Fund, and $65.16 from the Nutrition Fund.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Election of Board President:
• President Frafjord opened the floor to nominations.
• Member Steffen nominated Gary Frafjord, second by Reblitz
• Hearing no other nominations – board vote was all aye in favor of Frafjord for Board President.
• Oath of office by Board Secretary, Christen Howrey.

Election of Board Vice President:
• President Frafjord opened the floor to nominations.
• Member Koele nominated Eric Nelson, second by Steffen.
• Hearing no other nominations – board vote was all aye in favor of Nelson for Board Vice President.
• Oath of office by Board Secretary, Christen Howrey

Set Time and Place of Regular Meetings:  Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to set the regular board meeting at 7:30pm in the HS library or gym on the 2nd Monday of the month, except for November, which will be the 3rd Monday, and December, which will be the 2nd Tuesday.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Roger Wilson – request that the board approve bus barn for safety and equipment protection.  Doyle Turner – supports having a bus barn but expressed concern regarding the safety of the location for drivers having to cross Hwy 20.  Jeff Crick – supports a bus barn, but should build the one approved for the lot we have.  Amy Fixsell – supports the purchase of the bus barn across the hwy and feels there will be no extra crossing of highway 20 than they already do.

Reports:  Lambert-repairs/supplies.  Gilbert – Fall Testing scores.  Bormann – mask policy helping – more kids in school. Glackin – update on student/staff quarantine and positive numbers.

Policies & Procedures
• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the open enrollment request by Brenda Mrla (LB) for Gage (4th) and Lacey (1st) to attend WC beginning in 21-22 school year.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve Board Policy amendments 705.1R1 and 705.1R2 to allow for the acceptance of FEMA funds.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation
• Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting summary and recommendations:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to approve specs and drawings be obtained from KC Engineering for the MS Gym Project and Cannon, Moss, Brygger for the HVAC installation.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to approve CMB architects to draw up specs and estimates for a new Wrestling room addition.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Sponsors for Middle School Gym remodel – approved by board as they are obtained.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the timeline and the engagement letter of Ahlers Law Firm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the engagement letter of Piper/Sandler.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to authorize the Administrative team (only Glackin), Piper Sandler and Ahlers Law Firm to develop a term sheet and distribute to potential investors for the maximum amount generated from VPPEL through 2030.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:
• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the resignations of Colton Derocher, asst. baseball, Heather Rollison, vocal music teacher, and Mackenzie Hamman, para educator.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz to offer the following contracts:
* Missy Lenz, 5 hrs/day at $14.13/hour for 138 days
* Pat Tomoson, archery club sponsor for $1800 annually
* Angel Rocha for MS BB Cheer
* Kathi Groth at $32/hr for 3hrs/day effective 9/21/20
* Roger Wilson, Asst. Transp. Dir at $20/hour
* Charity Koehler, vocal music at MA with 7 yrs exp through end of year
* Yvonne Hazlett to add a stipend from .375 to .6 for the additional time for transitioning new vocal teacher
* Amy Fixsel, asst tech at $14.50/hr up to 3hrs/day.
Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve volunteer coaches Brady Hannah and Adam McElrath for wrestling and Colton Derocher for baseball.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve paid professional leave to be given as needed by Mr. Glackin for bus driving.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:
• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to  Adopt a Resolution to Approve Modified Allowable Growth for open enrollment out not in the Oct 2019 count of $48,160.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to amend the SBRC application amount for the transfer from the Gen Fund to the Extended Day Fund from $3392.88 to $3769.13.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the SBRC exhibits for the Extended Day Fund transfer request application of Cover Letter, Executive Summary, Board minutes dated Aug. 10, 2020, Gen. Ledger Dist. Report-summary Before and After School Program, Excel spread sheet of expenses, and Board Minutes dated 11/9/2020.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the MOU with WITCC for “Gateway to College”.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the MOU with Siouxland District Health for use of facilities for emergencies and pandemic response.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve the city of Moville’s request to extend the TIF for the Phase II project in the Ridge for 5 years.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the amendment to the Flexible Spending Account plan to adjust the carryover to $550 for the current year and to adjust as the law permits in the future.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Good of the cause – Reblitz asked if guidance had changed on the Return to Learn Plan – Glackin responded that it didn’t change

Closed Session:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase of real estate where the disclosure of such might prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation.  Roll call vote – all members voting yes.  Board went into closed session at 9:13 pm.
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to go out of closed session.  Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board came out of closed session at 9:49 p.m.

Purchase of Real Estate:
• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the purchase of the bus barn available across Hwy 20.  Motion failed as no member voted aye for and all voted against.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to give Doug Glackin the authority to negotiate purchase price of house as discussed.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Closed Session:
• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose discharge is being considered to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requested a closed session.  Roll call vote – all members voting yes.  Board went into closed session at 9:54 pm.
• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to go out of closed session.   Motion carried, all voting aye.  Board came out of closed session at 10:13 p.m.
Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to terminate the contract discussed immediately.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn:  Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to adjourn at 10:14 pm.  Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary
Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR NOV. 2020
OPERATING FUND
3D Security, Inc.  MONITORING OF ALARM    360.00
FIRE PANEL REPAIR    510.00
    Vendor Total:    870.00
ACT  TESTING    550.00
TESTING    380.00
    Vendor Total:    930.00
ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS  3RD PARTY ADMIN – FLEX ACCOUNTS    85.80
AHLERS & COONEY, P.C.  LEGAL SERVICES    1,390.50
Anthony’s Express Wash  BUS WASH    38.00
BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES
EXTINGUISHER/BRACKET    80.38
VEHICLE BRACKETS    80.00
    Vendor Total:    160.38
BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY  KEYS    11.46
CNOS GAME COVERAGE.450.00
CULLIGAN
SOFTENER SALT    18.90
SOFTENER SALT    28.35
SOFTENER SALT    9.45
SOFTENER RENTAL    19.50
    Vendor Total:    76.20
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION  BUS INSPECTION FEE    1,200.00
Document Depot & Destruction  SHREDDING SERVICE    90.00
Dunham Hardwoods, Inc.  WOOD FOR SHOP CLASS    195.28
GOODWILL OF GREAT PLAINS  SPEC. ED SERVICES    212.87
Groth, Kathi  CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT    80.00
Healy Welding  13 – battery cover repair    72.00
Hofstatter, Michael  2 COAT RACKS    400.00
Iowa Quiz Bowl League  TOURNAMENT & FEE    75.00
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY  SAFE SERVE COURSE – 2 KITCHEN EMPLOYEES    300.00
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
SHOP SUPPLIES    206.30
TANK RENTAL – SHOP    77.89
    Vendor Total:    284.19
MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC.  ANNUAL DUES AND DRIVER FEE    495.00
MID AMERICAN ENERGY
ELECTRICITY    62.65
ELECTRICITY    169.15
ELECTRICITY    7,240.43
NATURAL GAS    84.35
NATURAL GAS    125.55
ELECTRICITY    403.07
ELECTRICITY    0.00
ELECTRICITY    24.56
NATURAL GAS    17.43
ELECTRICITY    67.86
    Vendor Total:    8,195.05
MID-BELL MUSIC
GUITAR STRINGS, CYMB RPR, STAND/CASE    315.16
REPAIR FLUTE    178.72
CLARINET REEDS    26.59
    Vendor Total:    520.47
MidAmerica Books  LIBRARY BOOKS    502.80
Miller, John  REPAIR/INSTALL LOCKS    285.00
MOC-FV  VOLUNTEER WRISTBANDS    49.00
MOVILLE, CITY OF  WATER/SEWER    2,441.70
MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING LLC
OFFICE-WATER HEATER & SINK    1,016.35
SHOP BATHROOM/NURSE WATER HEATING ELEM.226.46
    Vendor Total:    1,242.81
NEVCO SPORTS, LLC  REPAIR PARTS    113.22
NWAEA  READING RECOVERY PROGRAM    900.00
ONE SOURCE
BACKGROUND CHECKS    280.50
BACKGROUND CHECKS    162.50
    Vendor Total:    443.00
PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W.  CHRISTMAS MUSIC    50.00
Peterbilt of Sioux City  15 – GASKETS    1,321.61
Premier Furniture & Equipment, LLC  TEACHER DESK    648.00
RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS  COGAT SCORING SERVICE    168.96
SCHOLASTIC INC.  MS INST. SUPPLIES    329.67
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA  GILBERT – MEMBERSHIP    796.00
Stateline Electric & Automation
OUTLETS IN OFFICE    650.40
INSTALL OUTLETS IN FACS ROOM    187.50
    Vendor Total:    837.90
THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC.
09 – CROSSING ARM BASE    482.59
MUDFLAPS, FIRST AID KITS, FIRE EXT.    458.62
03 – MIRRORS    236.50
06 – LATCH AND SIGN    337.11
06 – SWITCH KITS (2) & HANDLE CLIP    136.80
WINDOW    415.75
ACTUATOR    33.74
    Vendor Total:    2,101.11
Thompson, Grant  FOB ADJUSTMENTS    200.00
Fund Total:    28,562.98    
Checking Account Total:    28,562.98

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT
MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC  COPIER CHANGE OUT.148.72
Fund Total    148.72    
Checking Account Total    148.72

ACTIVITY FUND
Decker Sports  HELMET EXTENSIONS    84.00
HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS
PENNANT FLAGS    36.00
GBB BALLS    482.90
Vendor Total:    518.90
IHSAA  FB PLAYOFF GATES    2,298.00
KBA  BALL RACK    345.00
OA-BCIG High School  XC ENTRY FEES    80.00
SUNNYBROOK
SR. PARENT NIGHT    26.00
SR. PARENT NIGHT    6.00
SR. PARENT NIGHT    61.00
    Vendor Total:    93.00
Walsworth Publishing Company  FINAL 2020 PMT    1,906.56
Wisnieski, Stan  VB SCHEDULING    100.00
Fund Total:    5,425.46    
Checking Account Total:    5,425.46

NUTRITION FUND
BIMBO BAKERIES USA
FOOD    116.92
FOOD    79.89
FOOD    66.38
FOOD    105.09
FOOD    68.95
    Vendor Total:    437.23
DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE
FOOD    295.16
FOOD    87.76
FOOD    252.68
FOOD    189.51
FOOD    189.51
FOOD    274.47
FOOD    253.23
    Vendor Total:    1,542.32
GREENBERG FRUIT CO.
FOOD    37.49
FOOD    67.48
    Vendor Total:    104.97
HOBART SALES AND SERVICE  SERVICE FILTER SYSTEM    603.92
Krueger, Jeannie  CREDIT REQUESTED    99.20
MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING
SUPPLIES CREDIT    (8.59)
CREDIT FOOD    (66.55)
FOOD    1,545.28
SUPPLIES    681.98
GENERAL SUPPLIES-
SFSP    194.40
SFSP EXPENDITURES    1,287.70
SFSP EXPENDITURES    1,950.60
GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP    466.92
GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP    386.88
SFSP EXPENDITURES    1,992.20
SFSP EXPENDITURES    547.20
GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP    222.78
    Vendor Total:    9,200.80
Fund Total:    11,988.44    
Checking Account Total:    11,988.44

OCTOBER 20 P-CARD PAYMENT — BMO PAYMENT
Batch Description: OCT. 2020 BMO ACTIVITY
ANDERSONS  CROWNS HOMECOMING    71.48
DOLLAR GENERAL  MASK HOLDERS    6.50
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame  MEDALS/PLAQUES XC..180.00
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame  XC WARM UPS    260.00
Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame  VB UNIFORM JERSEY    56.00
Heuer Publishing Company  SCRIPT for FALL PLAY    22.50
Heuer Publishing Company LARGE GRP SPEECH SCRIPT    40.00
Heuer Publishing Company  LARGE GROUP SPEECH SCRIPT    72.00
ISDTA  DANCE TEAM FEES    192.00
MENARDS  HOMECOMING FOR FB PLAYERS    61.29
MENARDS  SENIOR PARENT NIGHT    33.98
OATES SPECIALTIES LLC  BB EQUIP    38.45
PEPPER & SON, J.W.  SHOW CHOIR ACCOMP CD    54.98
Predicament Partnership, The  YOUTH TOURNEY AD    60.00
Predicament Partnership, The EARLY BIRD TOURNEY AD    60.00
SAM’S CLUB  CONCESSIONS    61.72
SAM’S CLUB  CONCESSIONS    119.24
SAM’S CLUB  CONCESSIONS    68.07
Batch Total:    1,458.21    

Batch Description: OCT 2020 BMO LUNCH
CHET’S  SUPPLIES    11.08
DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD..    19.50
WALMART  SUPPLIES    15.52
WALMART  FOOD    19.06
Batch Total:    65.16    

Batch Description: PPEL
AMAZON  CANON REBEL CAM-ERA FOR SCHULTZ    1,049.00
TITAN SCHOOL SOLUTIONS  SUBSCRIPTION MENU SOFTWARE    1,068.81
Batch Total:    2,117.81    

Batch Description: OCT20 BMO_GEN
4 WAY STOP SHOP  GAS    64.49
4 WAY STOP SHOP  GAS    29.85
4 WAY STOP SHOP  GAS    31.70
AMAZON VOCAB BOOKS    63.69
AMAZON  BOOK    3.99
AMAZON  LAP DESKS – 1ST    362.60
AMAZON  SUPPLIES    6.98
AMAZON  IPADS, CHAIR, WHITEBOARD    1,686.99
AMAZON  TONER/GLOVES/MASKS    553.89
AMAZON  INK/CAMERAS/MISC. TECH SUPPLIES    7,487.57
Bomgaars SHOP SUPPLIES    120.45
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  GAS    26.26
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  GAS    30.18
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  GAS    89.69
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  GAS    29.27
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  GAS    15.83
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  GAS    21.80
CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.  GAS    62.67
CENEX GAS STATION  GAS    25.00
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  CLEANING/DISINFECTING SUPPLIES    1,501.00
DOLLAR GENERAL  FACS INST. SUPPLIES    33.65
DOLLAR GENERAL  CLEANING SUPPLIES    33.25
DRIVERMAX  PROGRAM    15.38
FAREWAY STORES INC.  FACS INST. SUPPLIES    3.74
Freestyle Photographic Supplies  ART SUPPLIES    73.34
HILLYARD  CLEANING SUPPLIES/MAINT. SUPPLIES    4,650.51
Home Depot, The  CLEANING SUPPLIES    922.76
HY-VEE  FACS INST. SUPPLIES    32.14
HY-VEE  INST. SUPPLIES – FACS    114.46
ISDTA  MEMBERSHIP    50.00
LAKESHORE  PK SUPPLIES    269.00
Lowe’s Commercial  LUMBER FOR SHOP    61.88
MARCUS LUMBER  MATERIALS FOR WOODWORKING CLASS    92.50
MENARDS  SPRAYERS FOR BUS    46.65
MENARDS  BATTERIES/U-BOLT    47.69
MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS  INST. SUPPLIES    107.64
NETFLIX  SUBSCRIPTION    17.11
NWAEA  SEMINAR    300.00
ONAWA CAR WASH  BUS WASH-NO RECEIPT    9.75
PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W.  MS SPRING MUSIC    107.22
POSITIVE PROMOTIONS  RED RIBBON SUPPLIES    342.22
PRESTO-X-COMPANY  PEST CONTROL    57.00
QUILL CORPORATION  SUPPLIES    14.97
QUILL CORPORATION  SUPPLIES    211.60
RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS  COGAT ANSWER SHEETS    110.00
SAM’S CLUB  EXT. DAY SUPPLIES    43.00
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA  MEMBERSHIP    561.00
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  SHELVES    133.72
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  ART SUPPLIES    18.60
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  ART SUPPLIES    708.64
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ELEM SUPPLIES    842.02
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ELEM SUPPLIES    407.53
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  HS SUPPLIES    706.34
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  HS SUPPLIES    36.08
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  MS SUPPLIES    5.45
SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC.  MS SUPPLIES    5.45
SIOUX CITY RAMPS  PARKING PASS    50.00
STAPLES  KN95 MASKS    307.40
Teaching Strategies, LLC  GOLD ASSESSMENTS PK    418.00
WALGREENS  AERIAL PHOTO PRINT OF SCHOOL    23.99
WALMART  INST. SUPPLIES-FACS    212.12
WALMART  EXT DAY PROGRAM SNACKS    69.70
Waste Management of Sioux City  GARBAGE    1,905.28
WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN  PHONE/INTERNET    650.02
Batch Total:    27,042.70    
Report Total:    30,683.88    

PREPAID CHECKS — OCT 2020
OPERATING FUND
MEDICAL ENTERPRISES  DRUG/ALCOHOL TESTING    50.00
Rapp, Jill  REIMB. CLASS REGISTRATION    85.00
VERIZON WIRELESS  CELL PHONES    461.11
Fund Total    596.11    
Checking Account Total    596.11

PREPAID CHECKS — OCT 2020
ACTIVITY FUND
ABERSON, BERWYN  JH FB OFFICAL    80.00
ADAMSON, PAUL  FB OFFICIAL    120.00
BAILEY, AMY  JH VB OFFICIAL    160.00
Duzik, John FB OFFICIAL    120.00
EVAN, KEVIN  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
Greene, Brad  VB OFFICIAL    105.00
JENNESS, COLVIN  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
JENNESS, LLOYD  JH FB OFFICIAL    80.00
MCVAY, ADAM  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
Pedersen, Les  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
PITTS, MATTHEW  FB OFFICIAL    120.00
Roberts, Jeff  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
ROBERTS, ZANE  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
TEGROTENHUIS, MARLYN  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
TEGROTHENHUIS, MARK  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
TILGNER, MONTE  FB OFFICIAL    115.00
TROTH, GARY  VB OFFICIAL    105.00
Wickstrom, Stan  FB OFFICIAL    120.00
Fund Total:    2,045.00    
Checking Account Total:    2,045.00

