Woodbury Central Board Minutes & Bills — November 9, 2020

Woodbury Central Community School

Organizational Board Meeting

November 9, 2020

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school gym on Oct. 12, 2020 with call to order by President Frafjord at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Frafjord, Reblitz, Lloyd, Steffen, Thomsen, Koele, Nelson.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Linda Fetterman, Kathi Groth, Jeff Crick, Roger Wilson, Erin Reinders, Jordan Bremer, Jake Thomas, Dax Weaver, Jim Fisher, Doyle Turner, Jeremy Cross, Mike Offert.

Agenda: Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to approve the agenda as amended to add a resignation and move the visitor comments to before the reports. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to waive the reading of the Oct. 5, 2020, Oct. 12, 2020, and October 28, 2020 board minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $28,562.98 from the General Fund, $148.72 from the PPEL Fund, $5,425.46 from the Activity Fund, $11,988.44 from the Lunch fund and prepaid checks for $27,638.81 from the General Fund, $3,503.21 from the Activity Fund, $2,117.81 from the PPEL Fund, and $65.16 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Election of Board President:

• President Frafjord opened the floor to nominations.

• Member Steffen nominated Gary Frafjord, second by Reblitz

• Hearing no other nominations – board vote was all aye in favor of Frafjord for Board President.

• Oath of office by Board Secretary, Christen Howrey.

Election of Board Vice President:

• President Frafjord opened the floor to nominations.

• Member Koele nominated Eric Nelson, second by Steffen.

• Hearing no other nominations – board vote was all aye in favor of Nelson for Board Vice President.

• Oath of office by Board Secretary, Christen Howrey

Set Time and Place of Regular Meetings: Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to set the regular board meeting at 7:30pm in the HS library or gym on the 2nd Monday of the month, except for November, which will be the 3rd Monday, and December, which will be the 2nd Tuesday. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: Roger Wilson – request that the board approve bus barn for safety and equipment protection. Doyle Turner – supports having a bus barn but expressed concern regarding the safety of the location for drivers having to cross Hwy 20. Jeff Crick – supports a bus barn, but should build the one approved for the lot we have. Amy Fixsell – supports the purchase of the bus barn across the hwy and feels there will be no extra crossing of highway 20 than they already do.

Reports: Lambert-repairs/supplies. Gilbert – Fall Testing scores. Bormann – mask policy helping – more kids in school. Glackin – update on student/staff quarantine and positive numbers.

Policies & Procedures

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the open enrollment request by Brenda Mrla (LB) for Gage (4th) and Lacey (1st) to attend WC beginning in 21-22 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve Board Policy amendments 705.1R1 and 705.1R2 to allow for the acceptance of FEMA funds. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation

• Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting summary and recommendations:

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to approve specs and drawings be obtained from KC Engineering for the MS Gym Project and Cannon, Moss, Brygger for the HVAC installation. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Koele, second by Reblitz to approve CMB architects to draw up specs and estimates for a new Wrestling room addition. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Sponsors for Middle School Gym remodel – approved by board as they are obtained.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the timeline and the engagement letter of Ahlers Law Firm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the engagement letter of Piper/Sandler. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Lloyd to authorize the Administrative team (only Glackin), Piper Sandler and Ahlers Law Firm to develop a term sheet and distribute to potential investors for the maximum amount generated from VPPEL through 2030. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Nelson, second by Steffen to approve the resignations of Colton Derocher, asst. baseball, Heather Rollison, vocal music teacher, and Mackenzie Hamman, para educator. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz to offer the following contracts:

* Missy Lenz, 5 hrs/day at $14.13/hour for 138 days

* Pat Tomoson, archery club sponsor for $1800 annually

* Angel Rocha for MS BB Cheer

* Kathi Groth at $32/hr for 3hrs/day effective 9/21/20

* Roger Wilson, Asst. Transp. Dir at $20/hour

* Charity Koehler, vocal music at MA with 7 yrs exp through end of year

* Yvonne Hazlett to add a stipend from .375 to .6 for the additional time for transitioning new vocal teacher

* Amy Fixsel, asst tech at $14.50/hr up to 3hrs/day.

Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve volunteer coaches Brady Hannah and Adam McElrath for wrestling and Colton Derocher for baseball. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve paid professional leave to be given as needed by Mr. Glackin for bus driving. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to Adopt a Resolution to Approve Modified Allowable Growth for open enrollment out not in the Oct 2019 count of $48,160. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Nelson to amend the SBRC application amount for the transfer from the Gen Fund to the Extended Day Fund from $3392.88 to $3769.13.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to approve the SBRC exhibits for the Extended Day Fund transfer request application of Cover Letter, Executive Summary, Board minutes dated Aug. 10, 2020, Gen. Ledger Dist. Report-summary Before and After School Program, Excel spread sheet of expenses, and Board Minutes dated 11/9/2020. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Reblitz to approve the MOU with WITCC for “Gateway to College”. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Nelson, second by Thomsen to approve the MOU with Siouxland District Health for use of facilities for emergencies and pandemic response. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Nelson to approve the city of Moville’s request to extend the TIF for the Phase II project in the Ridge for 5 years. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the amendment to the Flexible Spending Account plan to adjust the carryover to $550 for the current year and to adjust as the law permits in the future. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Good of the cause – Reblitz asked if guidance had changed on the Return to Learn Plan – Glackin responded that it didn’t change

Closed Session:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase of real estate where the disclosure of such might prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation. Roll call vote – all members voting yes. Board went into closed session at 9:13 pm.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Nelson to go out of closed session. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board came out of closed session at 9:49 p.m.

Purchase of Real Estate:

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve the purchase of the bus barn available across Hwy 20. Motion failed as no member voted aye for and all voted against.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Koele to give Doug Glackin the authority to negotiate purchase price of house as discussed. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Closed Session:

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to go into closed session pursuant Iowa Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose discharge is being considered to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requested a closed session. Roll call vote – all members voting yes. Board went into closed session at 9:54 pm.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Nelson to go out of closed session. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board came out of closed session at 10:13 p.m.

Moved by Nelson, second by Reblitz to terminate the contract discussed immediately. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Koele to adjourn at 10:14 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Gary Frafjord, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR NOV. 2020

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. MONITORING OF ALARM 360.00

FIRE PANEL REPAIR 510.00

Vendor Total: 870.00

ACT TESTING 550.00

TESTING 380.00

Vendor Total: 930.00

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS 3RD PARTY ADMIN – FLEX ACCOUNTS 85.80

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 1,390.50

Anthony’s Express Wash BUS WASH 38.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES

EXTINGUISHER/BRACKET 80.38

VEHICLE BRACKETS 80.00

Vendor Total: 160.38

BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY KEYS 11.46

CNOS GAME COVERAGE.450.00

CULLIGAN

SOFTENER SALT 18.90

SOFTENER SALT 28.35

SOFTENER SALT 9.45

SOFTENER RENTAL 19.50

Vendor Total: 76.20

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION FEE 1,200.00

Document Depot & Destruction SHREDDING SERVICE 90.00

Dunham Hardwoods, Inc. WOOD FOR SHOP CLASS 195.28

GOODWILL OF GREAT PLAINS SPEC. ED SERVICES 212.87

Groth, Kathi CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 80.00

Healy Welding 13 – battery cover repair 72.00

Hofstatter, Michael 2 COAT RACKS 400.00

Iowa Quiz Bowl League TOURNAMENT & FEE 75.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SAFE SERVE COURSE – 2 KITCHEN EMPLOYEES 300.00

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

SHOP SUPPLIES 206.30

TANK RENTAL – SHOP 77.89

Vendor Total: 284.19

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. ANNUAL DUES AND DRIVER FEE 495.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 62.65

ELECTRICITY 169.15

ELECTRICITY 7,240.43

NATURAL GAS 84.35

NATURAL GAS 125.55

ELECTRICITY 403.07

ELECTRICITY 0.00

ELECTRICITY 24.56

NATURAL GAS 17.43

ELECTRICITY 67.86

Vendor Total: 8,195.05

MID-BELL MUSIC

GUITAR STRINGS, CYMB RPR, STAND/CASE 315.16

REPAIR FLUTE 178.72

CLARINET REEDS 26.59

Vendor Total: 520.47

MidAmerica Books LIBRARY BOOKS 502.80

Miller, John REPAIR/INSTALL LOCKS 285.00

MOC-FV VOLUNTEER WRISTBANDS 49.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 2,441.70

MPIRE PLUMBING & HEATING LLC

OFFICE-WATER HEATER & SINK 1,016.35

SHOP BATHROOM/NURSE WATER HEATING ELEM.226.46

Vendor Total: 1,242.81

NEVCO SPORTS, LLC REPAIR PARTS 113.22

NWAEA READING RECOVERY PROGRAM 900.00

ONE SOURCE

BACKGROUND CHECKS 280.50

BACKGROUND CHECKS 162.50

Vendor Total: 443.00

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. CHRISTMAS MUSIC 50.00

Peterbilt of Sioux City 15 – GASKETS 1,321.61

Premier Furniture & Equipment, LLC TEACHER DESK 648.00

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS COGAT SCORING SERVICE 168.96

SCHOLASTIC INC. MS INST. SUPPLIES 329.67

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA GILBERT – MEMBERSHIP 796.00

Stateline Electric & Automation

OUTLETS IN OFFICE 650.40

INSTALL OUTLETS IN FACS ROOM 187.50

Vendor Total: 837.90

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC.

09 – CROSSING ARM BASE 482.59

MUDFLAPS, FIRST AID KITS, FIRE EXT. 458.62

03 – MIRRORS 236.50

06 – LATCH AND SIGN 337.11

06 – SWITCH KITS (2) & HANDLE CLIP 136.80

WINDOW 415.75

ACTUATOR 33.74

Vendor Total: 2,101.11

Thompson, Grant FOB ADJUSTMENTS 200.00

Fund Total: 28,562.98

Checking Account Total: 28,562.98

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER CHANGE OUT.148.72

Fund Total 148.72

Checking Account Total 148.72

ACTIVITY FUND

Decker Sports HELMET EXTENSIONS 84.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

PENNANT FLAGS 36.00

GBB BALLS 482.90

Vendor Total: 518.90

IHSAA FB PLAYOFF GATES 2,298.00

KBA BALL RACK 345.00

OA-BCIG High School XC ENTRY FEES 80.00

SUNNYBROOK

SR. PARENT NIGHT 26.00

SR. PARENT NIGHT 6.00

SR. PARENT NIGHT 61.00

Vendor Total: 93.00

Walsworth Publishing Company FINAL 2020 PMT 1,906.56

Wisnieski, Stan VB SCHEDULING 100.00

Fund Total: 5,425.46

Checking Account Total: 5,425.46

NUTRITION FUND

BIMBO BAKERIES USA

FOOD 116.92

FOOD 79.89

FOOD 66.38

FOOD 105.09

FOOD 68.95

Vendor Total: 437.23

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE

FOOD 295.16

FOOD 87.76

FOOD 252.68

FOOD 189.51

FOOD 189.51

FOOD 274.47

FOOD 253.23

Vendor Total: 1,542.32

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 37.49

FOOD 67.48

Vendor Total: 104.97

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE SERVICE FILTER SYSTEM 603.92

Krueger, Jeannie CREDIT REQUESTED 99.20

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING

SUPPLIES CREDIT (8.59)

CREDIT FOOD (66.55)

FOOD 1,545.28

SUPPLIES 681.98

GENERAL SUPPLIES-

SFSP 194.40

SFSP EXPENDITURES 1,287.70

SFSP EXPENDITURES 1,950.60

GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP 466.92

GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP 386.88

SFSP EXPENDITURES 1,992.20

SFSP EXPENDITURES 547.20

GENERAL SUPPLIES – SFSP 222.78

Vendor Total: 9,200.80

Fund Total: 11,988.44

Checking Account Total: 11,988.44

OCTOBER 20 P-CARD PAYMENT — BMO PAYMENT

Batch Description: OCT. 2020 BMO ACTIVITY

ANDERSONS CROWNS HOMECOMING 71.48

DOLLAR GENERAL MASK HOLDERS 6.50

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame MEDALS/PLAQUES XC..180.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame XC WARM UPS 260.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame VB UNIFORM JERSEY 56.00

Heuer Publishing Company SCRIPT for FALL PLAY 22.50

Heuer Publishing Company LARGE GRP SPEECH SCRIPT 40.00

Heuer Publishing Company LARGE GROUP SPEECH SCRIPT 72.00

ISDTA DANCE TEAM FEES 192.00

MENARDS HOMECOMING FOR FB PLAYERS 61.29

MENARDS SENIOR PARENT NIGHT 33.98

OATES SPECIALTIES LLC BB EQUIP 38.45

PEPPER & SON, J.W. SHOW CHOIR ACCOMP CD 54.98

Predicament Partnership, The YOUTH TOURNEY AD 60.00

Predicament Partnership, The EARLY BIRD TOURNEY AD 60.00

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSIONS 61.72

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSIONS 119.24

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSIONS 68.07

Batch Total: 1,458.21

Batch Description: OCT 2020 BMO LUNCH

CHET’S SUPPLIES 11.08

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD.. 19.50

WALMART SUPPLIES 15.52

WALMART FOOD 19.06

Batch Total: 65.16

Batch Description: PPEL

AMAZON CANON REBEL CAM-ERA FOR SCHULTZ 1,049.00

TITAN SCHOOL SOLUTIONS SUBSCRIPTION MENU SOFTWARE 1,068.81

Batch Total: 2,117.81

Batch Description: OCT20 BMO_GEN

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 64.49

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 29.85

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 31.70

AMAZON VOCAB BOOKS 63.69

AMAZON BOOK 3.99

AMAZON LAP DESKS – 1ST 362.60

AMAZON SUPPLIES 6.98

AMAZON IPADS, CHAIR, WHITEBOARD 1,686.99

AMAZON TONER/GLOVES/MASKS 553.89

AMAZON INK/CAMERAS/MISC. TECH SUPPLIES 7,487.57

Bomgaars SHOP SUPPLIES 120.45

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 26.26

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 30.18

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 89.69

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 29.27

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 15.83

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 21.80

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 62.67

CENEX GAS STATION GAS 25.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING CLEANING/DISINFECTING SUPPLIES 1,501.00

DOLLAR GENERAL FACS INST. SUPPLIES 33.65

DOLLAR GENERAL CLEANING SUPPLIES 33.25

DRIVERMAX PROGRAM 15.38

FAREWAY STORES INC. FACS INST. SUPPLIES 3.74

Freestyle Photographic Supplies ART SUPPLIES 73.34

HILLYARD CLEANING SUPPLIES/MAINT. SUPPLIES 4,650.51

Home Depot, The CLEANING SUPPLIES 922.76

HY-VEE FACS INST. SUPPLIES 32.14

HY-VEE INST. SUPPLIES – FACS 114.46

ISDTA MEMBERSHIP 50.00

LAKESHORE PK SUPPLIES 269.00

Lowe’s Commercial LUMBER FOR SHOP 61.88

MARCUS LUMBER MATERIALS FOR WOODWORKING CLASS 92.50

MENARDS SPRAYERS FOR BUS 46.65

MENARDS BATTERIES/U-BOLT 47.69

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS INST. SUPPLIES 107.64

NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION 17.11

NWAEA SEMINAR 300.00

ONAWA CAR WASH BUS WASH-NO RECEIPT 9.75

PEPPER & SON, INC., J.W. MS SPRING MUSIC 107.22

POSITIVE PROMOTIONS RED RIBBON SUPPLIES 342.22

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 57.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 14.97

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 211.60

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS COGAT ANSWER SHEETS 110.00

SAM’S CLUB EXT. DAY SUPPLIES 43.00

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIP 561.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. SHELVES 133.72

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ART SUPPLIES 18.60

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ART SUPPLIES 708.64

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ELEM SUPPLIES 842.02

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. ELEM SUPPLIES 407.53

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. HS SUPPLIES 706.34

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. HS SUPPLIES 36.08

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. MS SUPPLIES 5.45

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, INC. MS SUPPLIES 5.45

SIOUX CITY RAMPS PARKING PASS 50.00

STAPLES KN95 MASKS 307.40

Teaching Strategies, LLC GOLD ASSESSMENTS PK 418.00

WALGREENS AERIAL PHOTO PRINT OF SCHOOL 23.99

WALMART INST. SUPPLIES-FACS 212.12

WALMART EXT DAY PROGRAM SNACKS 69.70

Waste Management of Sioux City GARBAGE 1,905.28

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 650.02

Batch Total: 27,042.70

Report Total: 30,683.88

PREPAID CHECKS — OCT 2020

OPERATING FUND

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DRUG/ALCOHOL TESTING 50.00

Rapp, Jill REIMB. CLASS REGISTRATION 85.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 461.11

Fund Total 596.11

Checking Account Total 596.11

PREPAID CHECKS — OCT 2020

ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN JH FB OFFICAL 80.00

ADAMSON, PAUL FB OFFICIAL 120.00

BAILEY, AMY JH VB OFFICIAL 160.00

Duzik, John FB OFFICIAL 120.00

EVAN, KEVIN FB OFFICIAL 115.00

Greene, Brad VB OFFICIAL 105.00

JENNESS, COLVIN FB OFFICIAL 115.00

JENNESS, LLOYD JH FB OFFICIAL 80.00

MCVAY, ADAM FB OFFICIAL 115.00

Pedersen, Les FB OFFICIAL 115.00

PITTS, MATTHEW FB OFFICIAL 120.00

Roberts, Jeff FB OFFICIAL 115.00

ROBERTS, ZANE FB OFFICIAL 115.00

TEGROTENHUIS, MARLYN FB OFFICIAL 115.00

TEGROTHENHUIS, MARK FB OFFICIAL 115.00

TILGNER, MONTE FB OFFICIAL 115.00

TROTH, GARY VB OFFICIAL 105.00

Wickstrom, Stan FB OFFICIAL 120.00

Fund Total: 2,045.00

Checking Account Total: 2,045.00

