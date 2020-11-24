Woodbury County Supervisors’ Minutes — November 10, 2020
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
NOVEMBER 10, 2020
FORTY-SIXTH MEETING OF
THE WOODBURY COUNTY
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, Ung (by phone), Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.
There were no citizen concerns.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 10, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:
To approve minutes of the November 3, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.
To approve the claims totaling $795,350.52. Copy filed.
To approve the reclassification of Heidi Reising, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-26-20, $29.23/hour, 16%=$4.09/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriffs Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; and the separation of Loxi Arndt, Lieutenant – Civil, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-08-21. Retirement. Copy filed.
To approve the request of Loxi Arndt to remain on the County Health and dental insurances. Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Oeurm Say, Vin #22GCS3134.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,083
RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES
WHEREAS, Oeurm Say is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 22GCS3134 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:
VIN# 22GCS3134 1973 General Trailer
WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Oeurm Say.
WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.
SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Yes Communities, Vin #8969J and #4749810601.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,084
RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES
WHEREAS, Yes Communities is the titleholder of mobile homes VIN #8969J and #4749810601 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:
VIN #8969J 1973 Superior Trailer
VIN #4749810601 1974 Atlas
WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes payable including special assessments and the property is owned by Yes Communities.
WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.
SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Wayne Starr, Vin #1468741341.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,085
RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES
WHEREAS, Wayne Starr is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #1468741341located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:
VIN #1468741341 1974 Shangrila
WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Wayne Starr.
WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.
SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Lake Forest MHC, Vin #MY875027V and #BT11798.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,086
RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES
WHEREAS, Lake Forest MHC is the titleholder of mobile homes VIN #MY875027V and #BT11798 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:
VIN #MY875027V 1987 Friendship
VIN #BT11798 1978 Brentwood
WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Lake Forest MHC.
WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.
SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Jason Sweitzer, Vin #MY16203511k.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,087
RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES
WHEREAS, Jason Sweitzer is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #MY16203511k located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:
VIN #MY16203511k 2016 Harmony Home
WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Jason Sweitzer.
WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.
SO, RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Yes Homesales, Vin #58A14506.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,088
RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES
WHEREAS, Yes Homesales is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 58A14506 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:
VIN #58A14506 1985 Bonnavilla
WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Yes Homesales
WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.
WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.
SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving agreement by and among the City of Moville, the County of Woodbury, and Woodbury Central Community School District. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION #13,089
RESOLUTION APPROVING AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
WHEREAS, the County of Woodbury, hereinafter referred to as the County, is a political subdivision duly incorporated, organized and existing under and by virtue of the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa; and
WHEREAS, the City of Moville has requested the County (along with the Woodbury Central Community School District) enter into an agreement relating to the extension of the division of revenue under Iowa Code Section 403.19 in Moville Phase II Ridge Urban Renewal Area for the City of Moville, Iowa, for projects involving the provision of public improvements related to housing and residential development from ten (10) fiscal years to a total of fifteen (15) fiscal years of division of revenue (beginning with the second fiscal year after the year of first certification of debt); and
WHEREAS, the County is willing to agree to such extension:
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. The County approves the entry into the AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Section 2. The officials designated below shall take any and all action necessary to execute the Agreement.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving agreement by and among the City of Moville, the County of Woodbury, and Woodbury Central Community School District. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION #13,090
RESOLUTION APPROVING AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
WHEREAS, the County of Woodbury, hereinafter referred to as the County, is a political subdivision duly incorporated, organized and existing under and by virtue of the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa; and
WHEREAS, the City of Moville has requested the County (along with the Woodbury Central Community School District) enter into an agreement relating to the extension of the division of revenue under Iowa Code Section 403.19 in MCDAI Addition Urban Renewal Area for the City of Moville, Iowa, for projects involving the provision of public improvements related to housing and residential development from ten (10) fiscal years to a total of fifteen (15) fiscal years of division of revenue (beginning with the second fiscal year after the year of first certification of debt); and
WHEREAS, the County is willing to agree to such extension:
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. The County approves the entry into the AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Section 2. The officials designated below shall take any and all action necessary to execute the Agreement.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894730252001, 2224 W. Palmer Ave. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894730252001, 2224 W. Palmer Ave., to William Bounds and Joseph Holy, 2220 W Palmer Ave Sioux City, for $100.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,091
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:
By William Bounds and Joseph Holy in the sum of One Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($100.00) ——- dollars.
For the following described real estate, To Wit:
Parcel #894730252001
Lot Seven (7) Block Six (6) Hornick’s 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2224 W. Palmer Ave.)
Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.
BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.
BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.
SO DATED this 10th Day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894721151017, 111 Ω 23rd St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894721151017, 111 Ω 23rd St., to Julian and Olivia Lesko, 107 23rd St., Sioux City, for $199.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,092
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:
By Julia Lesko and Olivia Lesko in the sum of One Hundred Ninety-Nine Dollars & 00/100 ($199.00) ———– dollars.
For the following described real estate, To Wit:
Parcel #894721151017
North 6 feet South 110 feet of Lot Eight (8) Block Six (6), Callís Summit 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa
Subject to restrictive covenants and easements of record and subject to a perpetual easement for alley purposes (111 Ω 23rd Street)
Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.
BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.
BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.
SO DATED this 10th Day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
A public hearing was held at 4:39 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894711132008, 4425 Central St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894711132008, 4425 Central St., to Amanda Wragge, 500 Huntington Ct., Sergeant Bluff, for $3,500.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
RESOLUTION #13,093
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:
By Amanda Wragge in the sum of Three Thousand Five Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($3,500.00) —– dollars.
For the following described real estate, To Wit:
Parcel #894711132008
Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block 25 of Leeds Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (4425 Central Street)
Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.
BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.
BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.
SO DATED this 10th Day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve a contract and bond for project #L-B(C274)ó73-97 with Prahm Construction for $513,120.22. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving and authorizing the revised exhibit C to the lease agreement by and between Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.
RESOLUTION #13,094
RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE REVISED EXHIBIT C
TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA
WHEREAS, there has heretofore been established Base Rent payments pursuant to a Lease Agreement by and between the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and Woodbury County, Iowa, dated September 1, 2020 (the “Lease Agreement”), as amended, which Base Rent is and will continue to be collected as set forth therein; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to Article VII of the Lease Agreement, Exhibit C shall be updated by the Authority’s Municipal Advisor within 30 days after issuance of the Law Enforcement Center Facilities Revenue Bonds.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA:
Section 1. That amended Exhibit C attached hereto, is hereby approved and shall be substituted and made a part of the Lease Agreement.
Section 2. That, except as amended hereby, all other aspects of the Lease Agreement are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved and remain in full force and effect.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of November, 2020.
WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Copy filed.
Bid letting was held at 4:45 p.m. for the Woodbury County Courthouse chiller replacement project. The bids are as follows:
* CW Suter, Sioux City, IA — $1,029,645.00
Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the bids. Carried 5-0.
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for Woodbury County Courthouse chiller replacement project to CW Suter for $1,029,645.00. Carried 5-0.
The canvass for the General Election held on November 3, 2020 was held.
Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections, announced there were total of 69 provisional and 60 after-election ballots, of which 59 were accepted and added to the tally and 70 were rejected.
President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump and Michael R Pence, REP, received Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty-Six (25,736) votes
Joseph R Biden and Kamala D. Harris, DEM, received Eighteen Thousand Seven Hundred and Four (18,704) votes
Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson received Thirty-Three (33) votes
Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, CON, received Fifty-Five (55) votes
Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, GKH, received Eleven (11) votes
Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, GRN, received Ninety-Six (96) votes
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, LIB, received Four Hundred and Thirty-Five (435) votes
Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard Received Eighteen (18) votes
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball received Eighty-Four (84) votes
Scattering received One Hundred and Ninety (190) votes
Total: Forty-Five Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Two (45,362) votes
United States Senator
Joni Ernst, REP, received Twenty-Four Thousand One Hundred and Seventy-Five (24,175) votes
Theresa Greenfield, DEM, received Eighteen Thousand Six Hundred and Seventy-Four (18,674) votes
Rick Stewart, LIB, received Nine Hundred and Ninety-Four (994) votes
Suzanne Herzog received Six Hundred and Twenty-Nine (629) votes
Scattering received Seventy-Two (72) votes
Total: Forty-Four Thousand Five Hundred and Forty-Four (44,544) votes
United States Representative District 4
Randy Feenstra, REP, received Twenty-Four Thousand and Forty-Five (24,045) votes
J.D. Scholten, DEM, received Nineteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Twelve (19,812) votes
Scattering received One Hundred and Seventy-Eight (178) votes
Total Forty-Four Thousand and Thirty-Five (44,035) votes
State Representative District 5
Thomas Jeneary, REP received Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty-Four (2,724) votes
Scattering received Forty (40) votes
Total: Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty-Four (2,764) votes
State Representative District 6
Jacob Bossman, REP, received Twelve Thousand and Ninety-Seven (12,097) votes
Scattering received Three Hundred and Three (303) votes
Total: Twelve Thousand Four Hundred (12,400) votes
State Representative District 13
Ernest J. Gigaroa, REP, received Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Nineteen (4,719) votes
Chris Hall, DEM, received Six Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty-Five (6,625) votes
Scattering received Twenty-Five (25) votes
Total: Eleven Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Nine (11,369) votes
State Representative District 14
Robert Henderson, REP, received Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Eleven (4,711) votes
Steve Hansen, DEM, received Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighty (5,980) votes
Scattering: Received Thirteen (13) votes
Total: Ten Thousand Seven Hundred and Four (10,704) votes
State Representative District 17
Matt W. Windschill, REP, received One Thousand Sic Hundred and Eighty-two (1,682) votes
Jan Creasman, DEM, received four hundred and fifty-seven (457) votes
Scattering received three (3) votes
Total: Two thousand one hundred and forty-two (2.142) votes
Supreme Court Justice — Susan Kay Christensen
Yes: Twenty-five thousand three hundred and thirty-one (25,331) votes
No: Seven thousand four hundred and sixty-nine (7,469) votes
Total: Thirty-two thousand eight hundred (32,800) votes
Supreme Court Justice — Edward Mansfield
Yes: Twenty-three thousand two hundred and fifty-five (23,255) votes
No: Eight thousand seven hundred and eighteen (8,718) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand nine hundred and seventy-three (31,973) votes
Supreme Court Justice — Christopher McDonald
Yes: Twenty-three thousand eight hundred and seventy-four (23,874) votes
No: Seven thousand nine hundred and sixty-nine (7.969) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand eight hundred and forty-three (31,843) votes
Supreme Court Justice — Thomas Waterman
Yes: Twenty-three thousand four hundred and forty (23,440) votes
No: Eight thousand three hundred and twenty-four (8,324) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand seven hundred and sixty-four (31,764) votes
Court of Appeals Judge — Thomas N. Bower
Yes: Twenty-four thousand one hundred and twenty (24,120) votes
No: Seven thousand two hundred and forty-eight (7,248) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand three hundred and sixty-eight (31,368) votes
Court of Appeals Judge — David May
Yes: Twenty-three five hundred and nineteen (23,519) votes
No: Seven thousand three hundred and ninety-two (7,392) votes
Total: Thirty thousand nine hundred and eleven (30,911) votes
Court of Appeals Judge — Julie A. Schumacher
Yes: Twenty-five thousand one hundred and forty (25,140) votes
No: Six thousand five hundred and ninety-six (6,596) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand seven hundred and thirty-six (31,736) votes
Court of Appeals Judge — Sharon Soorholtz Greer
Yes: Twenty-four thousand and fifteen (24,015) votes
No: Seven thousand one hundred and sixty-five (7,165) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand one hundred and eighty (31,180) votes
District 38 Judge — Duane E. Hoffmeyer
Yes: Twenty-five thousand seven hundred and seventeen (25,717) votes
No: Six thousand eight hundred and fifty-six (6,856) votes
Total: Thirty-two thousand five hundred and seventy-three (32,573) votes
District 38 Judge — Tod J. Deck
Yes: Twenty-four thousand five hundred and fifty-six (24,556) votes
No: Seven thousand three hundred and seventy-one (7.371) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand nine hundred and twenty-seven (31,927) votes
District 38 Judge — Zachary S. Hindman
Yes: Twenty-four thousand six hundred and forty-four (24,644) votes
No: Six thousand eight hundred and sixteen (6.816) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand four hundred and sixty (31,460) votes
District 3D Associate Judge — Daniel P. Vakulskas
Yes: Twenty-five thousand three hundred and fifty-two (25,352) votes
No: Six thousand eight hundred and ten (6,810) votes
Total: Thirty-two thousand one hundred sixty-two (32,162) votes
District 38 Associate Judge — Mark C. Cord III
Yes: Twenty-three thousand eight hundred and fifty-three (23,853) votes
No: Seven thousand two hundred and ninety-two (7,292) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand one hundred forty-five (31,145) votes
District 38 Associate Judge — John C. Nelson
Yes: Twenty-four thousand six hundred and ninety (24,690) votes
No: Six thousand five hundred and seventy-three (6.573) votes
Total: Thirty-one thousand two hundred and sixty-three (31,263) votes
Question 1 — Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution & propose amendment or amendments to same?
Yes: Twelve thousand eight hundred and ninety-eight (12,898) votes
No: Twenty-two thousand three hundred and twenty-six (22,326) votes
Total: Thirty-five thousand two hundred and twenty-four (35,224) votes
Board of Supervisors District 1
Keith W. Radig, REP, received twenty-two thousand and twenty-nine (22,029) votes
Kevin McCormick, DEM, received twenty-one thousand and ninety-four (21,094) votes
Scattering received fifty-seven (57) votes
Total: Forty-three thousand one hundred and eighty (43,180) votes
We therefore declare Keith W. Radig to be duly elected for the office of Board of Supervisors District 1 for the term of 4 years.
Board of Supervisors District 3
Jeremy Taylor, REP, received twenty-two thousand five hundred and thirty-three (22,533) votes
Marty Pottebaum, DEM, received twenty thousand six hundred and three (20,603) votes
Scattering: Received one hundred and twenty-eight (128) votes
Total: Forty-three thousand two hundred and sixty-four (43,264) votes
We therefore declare Jeremy Taylor to be duly elected for the office of Board of Supervisors District 3 for the term of 4 years.
Board of Supervisors District 5
Rocky De Witt, REP, received twenty-five thousand five hundred and eighty-eight (25,588) votes
Patty Erickson-Puttmann, DEM received sixteen thousand nine hundred and eleven (16,911) votes
Scattering received sixty-six (66) votes
Total: Forty-two thousand five hundred sixty-five (42,565) votes
We therefore declare Rocky De Witt to be duly elected for the office of Board of Supervisors District 5 for the term of 4 years.
County Auditor & Recorder
Barbara Parker, REP, received twenty thousand three hundred and sixty-five (20,365) votes
Pat Gill, DEM, received twenty-three thousand and fifty-eight (23,058) votes
Scattering received fifty-one (51) votes
Total Forty-three thousand four hundred and seventy-four (43,474) votes
We therefore declare Pat Gill to be duly elected for the office of County Auditor & Recorder for the term of 4 years.
County Sheriff
Chad Sheehan, REP, received thirty-five thousand five hundred and seventy-seven (35,577) votes
Scattering received one thousand one hundred and thirty-three (1,133) votes
Total: Thirty-six thousand seven hundred ten (36,710) votes
We therefore declare Chad Sheehan to be duly elected for the office of County Sheriff for the term of 4 years.
Township Trustee, Arlington Township
Joey Edmund Bremer received one hundred and twenty-one (121) votes
Faith A. Lambert received one hundred and forty-seven (147) votes
Scattering received one (1) vote
Total: Two hundred and sixty-nine (269) votes
We therefore declare:
Joey Edmund Bremer to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Arlington Township for the term of 4 years.
Faith A. Lambert to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Arlington Township for the term of 4 years.
Township Trustee, Banner Township
Scattering received Zero (0) votes
Kevin Miller received one (1) vote
Joel Stilwell received one (1) vote
Craig Brockhaus received one (1) vote
Jerry Nitzschke received one (1) vote
Brian McNaughton received one (1) vote
William Heath DeStigler received one (1) vote
Wayne Cook received one (1) vote
Charles H Clark received one (1) vote
Mark Nicolls received one (1) votes
Tom Thiesen received two (2) votes
Total: Twelve (12) votes
We therefore declare:
William Heath DeStigler duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Banner Township.
Tom Thiesen to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Banner Township.
Township Trustee, Concord Township
Kirk Flammang received five hundred and twenty (520) votes
Howard Mesz received four hundred twenty-five (425) votes
Scattering received six (6) votes
Total: Nine hundred and fifty-one (951) votes
We therefore declare:
Kirk Flammang to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Concord Township for the term of 4 years.
Howard Mesz to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Concord Township for the term of 4 years.
Township Trustee, Floyd Township
Kenneth Johnson received two hundred and twenty-seven (227) votes
Donald Wohlert received two hundred and thirty-two (232) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Total: Four hundred and fifty-nine (459) votes
We therefore declare:
Kenneth Johnson to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Floyd Township for the term of 4 years.
Donald Wohlert to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Floyd Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Grange Township
Ernest C Gigaroa received one hundred (100) votes
Scattering Received zero (0) votes
Carolyn Lau received one (1) vote
Dave Healy received one (1) vote
Bryce Gerking received one (1) vote
Nick Piostemundt received one (1) vote
Blank received one (1) vote
Total: One hundred and five (105) votes
We therefore declare:
Ernest C Gigaroa to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Grange Township
Carolyn Lau to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Grange Township
Township Trustee, Grant Township
Mark Bumsted received seventy-five (75) votes
Scattering received zero (0) vote
Pat Maguire received one (1) vote
Derek Kolbaum received one (1) vote
Marilyn Hladik received one (1) vote
Blank received one (1) vote
Total: Seventy-nine (79) votes
We therefore declare:
Mark Bumsted to be duly nominated to the office of Township Trustee Grant Township
Derek Kilbaum to be duly nominated to the office of Township Trustee Grant Township
Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Grant Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Jean Lynn Lillie received two (2) votes
Total: Two (2) votes
We therefore declare Jean Lynn Lillie to be duly elected for the office of Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Grant Township for the term of 2 years
Township Trustee, Kedron Township
John Beeson Received eighty-two (82) votes
Larry L. Wink Received eighty-six (86) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Total: One hundred sixty-eight (168) votes
We therefor declare:
John Beeson to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Kedron Township for the term of 4 years
Larry L Wink to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Kedron Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Lakeport Township
Hubert Pepin received ninety-two (92) votes
John Stensland received seventy-four (74) votes
Scattering received two (2) votes
Total: One hundred and sixty-eight (168) votes
We therefore declare:
Hubert Pepin to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Lakeport Township for the term of 4 years
John Stensland to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Lakeport Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Liberty Township
Wade K Brown received two hundred and ninety-eight (298) votes
Ryan Waite received two hundred and nineteen (219) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Total: Five hundred and seventeen (517) votes
We therefore declare:
Wade K Brown to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liberty Township for the term of 4 years
Ryan Waite to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liberty Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Liston Township
Gary Dose received sixty-one (61) votes
Marshall L Sohm received seventy-two (72) votes
Scattering received one (1) votes
Total: One hundred and thirty-four (134) votes
We therefore declare:
Gary Dose to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liston Township for the term of 4 years.
Marshall L Sohm to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liston Township for the term of 4 years.
Township Trustee, Little Sioux Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Scott Blakely received one (1) vote
Ronald Polly received two (2) votes
Matt Riddle received one (1) vote
Gaylen Steinhoff received one (1) vote
Dick Hallowell Received one (1) vote
Blank received one (1) vote
Total: Seven (7) votes
We therefore declare:
Scott Blakely to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Little Sioux Township
Ronald Polly to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Little Sioux Township
Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Little Sioux Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Brad Steinhoff received one (1) vote
Total: One (1) vote
We therefore declare Brad Steinhoff to be duly elected for the office of Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Little Sioux Township for the term of 2 years
Township Trustee, Miller Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Matt Berning received six (6) votes
Jason Mahrl received four (4) votes
Barb Ludwig received two (2) votes
Daniel G Brant received one (1) vote
Mark Baldwin received one (1) vote
Blank received one (1) votes
Total: Sixteen (16) votes
We therefore declare:
Matt Berning to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Miller Township for the term of 4 years
Jason Mahrl to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Miller Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy, Miller Township
Brett Baldwin received seventy-three (73) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Total: Seventy-three (73) votes
We therefore declare:
Brett Baldwin to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy Miller Township for the term of 2 years
Township Trustee, Morgan Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Kurt Heinse received three (3) votes
Jason Hamann received three (3) votes
Andy Dose received three (3) votes
Kirk Petersen received one (1) votes
Jon Wilcke received one (1) votes
Mike Petersen received two (2) votes
Steve Albers received one (1) votes
Lance Hamann Received one (1) votes
Blank received three (3) votes
Total: Eighteen (18) votes
We therefore declare:
Kurt Heinse to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Morgan Township
Jason Hamann to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Morgan Township
Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy, Morgan Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Lance Hamann received four (4) votes
Kirk Petersen received one (1) votes
Julie Hamann received one (1) votes
Kalli Welte received one (1) votes
Jason Hamann received one (1) votes
Total: Eight (8) votes
We therefore declare Lance Hamann to be duly elected for the office of Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Morgan Township for the term of 2 years
Township Trustee, Moville Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Jared Schramm received four (4) votes
Wally Kuntz received three (3) votes
Kirk Scheelhaase received three (3) votes
Pat Rogers received two (2) votes
Andy McGill received two (2) votes
Josh Koele received two (2) votes
Jeff Krejci received one (1) vote
Cody Christiansen received one (1) vote
Kelsey Schramm received one (1) vote
Doyle Turner received one (1) vote
Danny Harmes received one (1) vote
Alan Ralston received two (2) votes
David Bennar received two (2) votes
Tom Morgan received one (1) vote
Bart Petersen received one (1) vote
Shane Mitchell received one (1) vote
Blank received one (1) votes
Total: Twenty-nine (29) votes
We therefore declare:
Jared Schramm to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Moville Township
Wally Kuntz to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Moville Township
Township Trustee, Oto Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Joe Collins received four (4) votes
David Dorale received three (3) votes
Keane Schwarz received one (1) vote
Jen Weber received one (1) vote
Brian Stickney received one (1) vote
Dan Drenkhahn received one (1) vote
Sean M Shea received one (1) vote
Frank Weber received one (1) vote
Total: Thirteen (13) votes
We therefore declare:
Joe Collins to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Oto Township for the term of 4 years
David Dorale to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Oto Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Rock Township
Jeffrey Henderson received ninety (90) votes
Peter Tim Petersen received seventy (70) votes
Scattering received one (1) vote
Total: One hundred and sixty-one (161) votes
We therefore declare:
Jeffrey Henderson to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rock Township for the term of 4 years
Peter Tim Petersen to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rock Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Rutland Township
Ronald Bohle received one hundred and twenty-six (126) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Jeff Puttmann received eight (8) votes
Jess Herbold received three (3) votes
Chase Fitch received two (2) votes
Brian Henschen received two (2) votes
Kevin Reinking received one (1) vote
Adam Herbold received one (1) vote
Tim Susie received one (1) vote
Blank received one (1) votes
Total: One hundred and forty-five (145) votes
We therefore declare:
Ronald Bohle to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rutland Township for the term of 4 years
Jeff Puttmann to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rutland Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Sloan Township
Don Lord received sixty-one (61) votes
Maurice D. Wilt received sixty-two (62) votes
Scattering received one (1) votes
Total: One hundred and twenty-four (124) votes
We therefore declare:
Don Lord to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Sloan Township for the term of 4 years
Maurice D Wilt to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Sloan Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Union Township
Gary Hoppe received one hundred and three (103) votes
Roy D Linn received eighty-nine (89) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Total: One hundred and ninety-two (192) votes
We therefore declare:
Gary Hoppe to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Union Township for the term of 4 years
Roy D. Linn to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Union Township for the term of 4 years
Township Trustee, Westfork Township
Linda K Baird received one hundred and thirty-eight (138) votes
Charles J Schleis received one hundred and seventeen (117) votes
Scattering received four (4) votes
Total: Two hundred and fifty-nine (259) votes
We therefore declare:
Linda K Baird to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Westfork Township for the term of 4 years
Charles J Schleis to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Westfork Township for the tern of 4 years
Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy, Westfork Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Charles Holst received two (2) votes
Ben Mueggenberg received One (1) votes
Richard Crow received one (1) votes
Randy Meyer received one (1) votes
Mike Baird received one (1) votes
Russell Buckholtz received one (1) votes
Kathy Mitchell received one (1) votes
Douglas Baird received one (1) votes
Total: Nine (9) votes
We therefore declare:
Charles Holst to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy Westfork Township for the term of 2 years
Township Trustee, Willow Township
Deborah C Sulberger received on hundred and seventeen (117) votes
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Michael Folsom received one (1) votes
Glenn Thompson received one (1) votes
Total: One hundred and nineteen (119) votes
We therefore declare:
Deborah C Sulsberger to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Willow Township
Glenn Thompson to be duly nominate for the office of Township Trustee Willow Township
Township Trustee, Wolfcreek Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
John Wilcox received nine (9) votes
Anthony Ashley received two (2) votes
Kevin Magnussen received two (2) votes
Jeannie Krueger received two (2) votes
Adam Fillipi received two (2) votes
Darwin McGhee received one (1) votes
John Forch received one (1) votes
Bruce Sadler received one (1) votes
Grant Streck received one (1) votes
Lane Tabke received one (1) votes
Larry Fixsel received one (1) votes
AJ Jensen received one (1) votes
Total: Twenty-four (24) votes
We therefore declare:
John Wilcox to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Wolfcreek Township
Anthony Ashley to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Wolfcreek Township
Township Trustee, Woodbury Township
Scattering received zero (0) votes
Jacob Goodin received two (2) votes
Joe Courey received two (2) votes
Mike Headid received two (2) votes
Kevin Sievers received one (1) votes
Clairissa Langley received one (1) vote
Lloyd Eggers received one (1) vote
Ryan Neldeberg received one (1) vote
Scott Clausen received one (1) vote
Charles Nelson received one (1) vote
Robert Wikstrom received one (1) vote
Warren Vickery received one (1) vote
Keith Versma received one (1) vote
Robert Knowler received one (1) vote
Arnold Jasman received one (1) vote
Staci Downing received one (1) vote
Blank received one (1) vote
Total: Nineteen (19) votes
We therefore declare:
Jacob Goodin to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Woodbury Township
Joe Courey to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Woodbury Township
Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner
Charles Bromander received twenty-one thousand seven hundred and forty-six (21,746) votes
Lane Tabke received twenty-one thousand three hundred and sixty-five (21,365) votes
Jason Yockey received twenty-three thousand four hundred and eighty-four (23,484) votes
Scattering received four hundred and three (403) votes
Total: Sixty-six thousand nine hundred and ninety-eight (66,998) votes
We therefore declare:
Charles Bromander to be duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years
Lane Tabke to be duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years
Jason Yockey to be duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years
County Agricultural Extension Council
Sally Harley received twenty-one thousand three hundred and seventy-one (21,371) votes
Jenny Jorgensen received twenty-two thousand nine hundred and five (22.905) votes
Alan Ralston received nineteen thousand five hundred and thirty-seven (19,537) votes
Don Wiese received twenty-one thousand and thirty-eight (21,038) votes
Scattering received two hundred and seventy-six (276) votes
Total: Eighty-five thousand one hundred and twenty-seven (85,127) votes
We therefore declare:
*Sally Harley to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years
*Jenny Jorgensen to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years
*Alan Ralston to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years
*Don Wiese to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years
County Agricultural Extension Council to Fill Vacancy
Annie Kinwa-Muzinga received twenty-two thousand four hundred and fifteen (22,415) votes
Carol Pribyl Nelson received twenty-four thousand and thirty-seven (24,037) votes
Scattering received two hundred and twenty-five (225) votes
Total: Forty-six thousand six hundred and seventy-seven (46,677) votes
We therefore declare:
*Annie Kinwa-Muzinga to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council to Fill Vacancy for the term of 2 years
*Carol Pribyl to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council to Fill Vacancy for the term of 2 years
Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the signatures for the canvass of the 2020 General Election. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.
The Board heard reports on committee meetings.
There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.
The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 17, 2020.
Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.
Published in The Record
Thursday, November 19, 2020