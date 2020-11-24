Woodbury County Supervisors’ Minutes — November 10, 2020

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOVEMBER 10, 2020

FORTY-SIXTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Pottebaum, Radig, Ung (by phone), Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, HR Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, Joshua Widman, Board Attorney and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for November 10, 2020, Carried 5-0. Copy Filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the November 3, 2020 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $795,350.52. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Heidi Reising, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 11-26-20, $29.23/hour, 16%=$4.09/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriffs Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; and the separation of Loxi Arndt, Lieutenant – Civil, County Sheriff Dept., effective 01-08-21. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Loxi Arndt to remain on the County Health and dental insurances. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Oeurm Say, Vin #22GCS3134.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,083

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Oeurm Say is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 22GCS3134 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN# 22GCS3134 1973 General Trailer

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Oeurm Say.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Yes Communities, Vin #8969J and #4749810601.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,084

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Yes Communities is the titleholder of mobile homes VIN #8969J and #4749810601 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #8969J 1973 Superior Trailer

VIN #4749810601 1974 Atlas

WHEREAS, the abovestated property has taxes payable including special assessments and the property is owned by Yes Communities.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Wayne Starr, Vin #1468741341.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,085

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Wayne Starr is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #1468741341located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #1468741341 1974 Shangrila

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Wayne Starr.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Lake Forest MHC, Vin #MY875027V and #BT11798.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,086

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Lake Forest MHC is the titleholder of mobile homes VIN #MY875027V and #BT11798 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #MY875027V 1987 Friendship

VIN #BT11798 1978 Brentwood

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Lake Forest MHC.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Jason Sweitzer, Vin #MY16203511k.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,087

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Jason Sweitzer is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #MY16203511k located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #MY16203511k 2016 Harmony Home

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Jason Sweitzer.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO, RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for the Yes Homesales, Vin #58A14506.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,088

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Yes Homesales is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN 58A14506 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #58A14506 1985 Bonnavilla

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Yes Homesales

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving agreement by and among the City of Moville, the County of Woodbury, and Woodbury Central Community School District. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,089

RESOLUTION APPROVING AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

WHEREAS, the County of Woodbury, hereinafter referred to as the County, is a political subdivision duly incorporated, organized and existing under and by virtue of the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the City of Moville has requested the County (along with the Woodbury Central Community School District) enter into an agreement relating to the extension of the division of revenue under Iowa Code Section 403.19 in Moville Phase II Ridge Urban Renewal Area for the City of Moville, Iowa, for projects involving the provision of public improvements related to housing and residential development from ten (10) fiscal years to a total of fifteen (15) fiscal years of division of revenue (beginning with the second fiscal year after the year of first certification of debt); and

WHEREAS, the County is willing to agree to such extension:

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The County approves the entry into the AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Section 2. The officials designated below shall take any and all action necessary to execute the Agreement.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving agreement by and among the City of Moville, the County of Woodbury, and Woodbury Central Community School District. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,090

RESOLUTION APPROVING AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

WHEREAS, the County of Woodbury, hereinafter referred to as the County, is a political subdivision duly incorporated, organized and existing under and by virtue of the Constitution and laws of the State of Iowa; and

WHEREAS, the City of Moville has requested the County (along with the Woodbury Central Community School District) enter into an agreement relating to the extension of the division of revenue under Iowa Code Section 403.19 in MCDAI Addition Urban Renewal Area for the City of Moville, Iowa, for projects involving the provision of public improvements related to housing and residential development from ten (10) fiscal years to a total of fifteen (15) fiscal years of division of revenue (beginning with the second fiscal year after the year of first certification of debt); and

WHEREAS, the County is willing to agree to such extension:

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The County approves the entry into the AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG THE CITY OF MOVILLE, THE COUNTY OF WOODBURY, AND WOODBURY CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

Section 2. The officials designated below shall take any and all action necessary to execute the Agreement.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894730252001, 2224 W. Palmer Ave. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894730252001, 2224 W. Palmer Ave., to William Bounds and Joseph Holy, 2220 W Palmer Ave Sioux City, for $100.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,091

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By William Bounds and Joseph Holy in the sum of One Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($100.00) ——- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894730252001

Lot Seven (7) Block Six (6) Hornick’s 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (2224 W. Palmer Ave.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 10th Day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:37 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894721151017, 111 Ω 23rd St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894721151017, 111 Ω 23rd St., to Julian and Olivia Lesko, 107 23rd St., Sioux City, for $199.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,092

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Julia Lesko and Olivia Lesko in the sum of One Hundred Ninety-Nine Dollars & 00/100 ($199.00) ———– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894721151017

North 6 feet South 110 feet of Lot Eight (8) Block Six (6), Callís Summit 2nd Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa

Subject to restrictive covenants and easements of record and subject to a perpetual easement for alley purposes (111 Ω 23rd Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 10th Day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:39 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894711132008, 4425 Central St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894711132008, 4425 Central St., to Amanda Wragge, 500 Huntington Ct., Sergeant Bluff, for $3,500.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,093

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Amanda Wragge in the sum of Three Thousand Five Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($3,500.00) —– dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894711132008

Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block 25 of Leeds Addition to Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (4425 Central Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 10th Day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve a contract and bond for project #L-B(C274)ó73-97 with Prahm Construction for $513,120.22. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving and authorizing the revised exhibit C to the lease agreement by and between Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #13,094

RESOLUTION APPROVING AND AUTHORIZING THE REVISED EXHIBIT C

TO THE LEASE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, there has heretofore been established Base Rent payments pursuant to a Lease Agreement by and between the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority and Woodbury County, Iowa, dated September 1, 2020 (the “Lease Agreement”), as amended, which Base Rent is and will continue to be collected as set forth therein; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Article VII of the Lease Agreement, Exhibit C shall be updated by the Authority’s Municipal Advisor within 30 days after issuance of the Law Enforcement Center Facilities Revenue Bonds.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA:

Section 1. That amended Exhibit C attached hereto, is hereby approved and shall be substituted and made a part of the Lease Agreement.

Section 2. That, except as amended hereby, all other aspects of the Lease Agreement are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved and remain in full force and effect.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 10th day of November, 2020.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held at 4:45 p.m. for the Woodbury County Courthouse chiller replacement project. The bids are as follows:

* CW Suter, Sioux City, IA — $1,029,645.00

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to receive the bids. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for Woodbury County Courthouse chiller replacement project to CW Suter for $1,029,645.00. Carried 5-0.

The canvass for the General Election held on November 3, 2020 was held.

Steve Hofmeyer, Deputy Commissioner of Elections, announced there were total of 69 provisional and 60 after-election ballots, of which 59 were accepted and added to the tally and 70 were rejected.

President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump and Michael R Pence, REP, received Twenty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty-Six (25,736) votes

Joseph R Biden and Kamala D. Harris, DEM, received Eighteen Thousand Seven Hundred and Four (18,704) votes

Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson received Thirty-Three (33) votes

Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, CON, received Fifty-Five (55) votes

Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, GKH, received Eleven (11) votes

Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, GRN, received Ninety-Six (96) votes

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, LIB, received Four Hundred and Thirty-Five (435) votes

Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard Received Eighteen (18) votes

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball received Eighty-Four (84) votes

Scattering received One Hundred and Ninety (190) votes

Total: Forty-Five Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Two (45,362) votes

United States Senator

Joni Ernst, REP, received Twenty-Four Thousand One Hundred and Seventy-Five (24,175) votes

Theresa Greenfield, DEM, received Eighteen Thousand Six Hundred and Seventy-Four (18,674) votes

Rick Stewart, LIB, received Nine Hundred and Ninety-Four (994) votes

Suzanne Herzog received Six Hundred and Twenty-Nine (629) votes

Scattering received Seventy-Two (72) votes

Total: Forty-Four Thousand Five Hundred and Forty-Four (44,544) votes

United States Representative District 4

Randy Feenstra, REP, received Twenty-Four Thousand and Forty-Five (24,045) votes

J.D. Scholten, DEM, received Nineteen Thousand Eight Hundred and Twelve (19,812) votes

Scattering received One Hundred and Seventy-Eight (178) votes

Total Forty-Four Thousand and Thirty-Five (44,035) votes

State Representative District 5

Thomas Jeneary, REP received Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty-Four (2,724) votes

Scattering received Forty (40) votes

Total: Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty-Four (2,764) votes

State Representative District 6

Jacob Bossman, REP, received Twelve Thousand and Ninety-Seven (12,097) votes

Scattering received Three Hundred and Three (303) votes

Total: Twelve Thousand Four Hundred (12,400) votes

State Representative District 13

Ernest J. Gigaroa, REP, received Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Nineteen (4,719) votes

Chris Hall, DEM, received Six Thousand Six Hundred and Twenty-Five (6,625) votes

Scattering received Twenty-Five (25) votes

Total: Eleven Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty-Nine (11,369) votes

State Representative District 14

Robert Henderson, REP, received Four Thousand Seven Hundred and Eleven (4,711) votes

Steve Hansen, DEM, received Five Thousand Nine Hundred and Eighty (5,980) votes

Scattering: Received Thirteen (13) votes

Total: Ten Thousand Seven Hundred and Four (10,704) votes

State Representative District 17

Matt W. Windschill, REP, received One Thousand Sic Hundred and Eighty-two (1,682) votes

Jan Creasman, DEM, received four hundred and fifty-seven (457) votes

Scattering received three (3) votes

Total: Two thousand one hundred and forty-two (2.142) votes

Supreme Court Justice — Susan Kay Christensen

Yes: Twenty-five thousand three hundred and thirty-one (25,331) votes

No: Seven thousand four hundred and sixty-nine (7,469) votes

Total: Thirty-two thousand eight hundred (32,800) votes

Supreme Court Justice — Edward Mansfield

Yes: Twenty-three thousand two hundred and fifty-five (23,255) votes

No: Eight thousand seven hundred and eighteen (8,718) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand nine hundred and seventy-three (31,973) votes

Supreme Court Justice — Christopher McDonald

Yes: Twenty-three thousand eight hundred and seventy-four (23,874) votes

No: Seven thousand nine hundred and sixty-nine (7.969) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand eight hundred and forty-three (31,843) votes

Supreme Court Justice — Thomas Waterman

Yes: Twenty-three thousand four hundred and forty (23,440) votes

No: Eight thousand three hundred and twenty-four (8,324) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand seven hundred and sixty-four (31,764) votes

Court of Appeals Judge — Thomas N. Bower

Yes: Twenty-four thousand one hundred and twenty (24,120) votes

No: Seven thousand two hundred and forty-eight (7,248) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand three hundred and sixty-eight (31,368) votes

Court of Appeals Judge — David May

Yes: Twenty-three five hundred and nineteen (23,519) votes

No: Seven thousand three hundred and ninety-two (7,392) votes

Total: Thirty thousand nine hundred and eleven (30,911) votes

Court of Appeals Judge — Julie A. Schumacher

Yes: Twenty-five thousand one hundred and forty (25,140) votes

No: Six thousand five hundred and ninety-six (6,596) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand seven hundred and thirty-six (31,736) votes

Court of Appeals Judge — Sharon Soorholtz Greer

Yes: Twenty-four thousand and fifteen (24,015) votes

No: Seven thousand one hundred and sixty-five (7,165) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand one hundred and eighty (31,180) votes

District 38 Judge — Duane E. Hoffmeyer

Yes: Twenty-five thousand seven hundred and seventeen (25,717) votes

No: Six thousand eight hundred and fifty-six (6,856) votes

Total: Thirty-two thousand five hundred and seventy-three (32,573) votes

District 38 Judge — Tod J. Deck

Yes: Twenty-four thousand five hundred and fifty-six (24,556) votes

No: Seven thousand three hundred and seventy-one (7.371) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand nine hundred and twenty-seven (31,927) votes

District 38 Judge — Zachary S. Hindman

Yes: Twenty-four thousand six hundred and forty-four (24,644) votes

No: Six thousand eight hundred and sixteen (6.816) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand four hundred and sixty (31,460) votes

District 3D Associate Judge — Daniel P. Vakulskas

Yes: Twenty-five thousand three hundred and fifty-two (25,352) votes

No: Six thousand eight hundred and ten (6,810) votes

Total: Thirty-two thousand one hundred sixty-two (32,162) votes

District 38 Associate Judge — Mark C. Cord III

Yes: Twenty-three thousand eight hundred and fifty-three (23,853) votes

No: Seven thousand two hundred and ninety-two (7,292) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand one hundred forty-five (31,145) votes

District 38 Associate Judge — John C. Nelson

Yes: Twenty-four thousand six hundred and ninety (24,690) votes

No: Six thousand five hundred and seventy-three (6.573) votes

Total: Thirty-one thousand two hundred and sixty-three (31,263) votes

Question 1 — Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution & propose amendment or amendments to same?

Yes: Twelve thousand eight hundred and ninety-eight (12,898) votes

No: Twenty-two thousand three hundred and twenty-six (22,326) votes

Total: Thirty-five thousand two hundred and twenty-four (35,224) votes

Board of Supervisors District 1

Keith W. Radig, REP, received twenty-two thousand and twenty-nine (22,029) votes

Kevin McCormick, DEM, received twenty-one thousand and ninety-four (21,094) votes

Scattering received fifty-seven (57) votes

Total: Forty-three thousand one hundred and eighty (43,180) votes

We therefore declare Keith W. Radig to be duly elected for the office of Board of Supervisors District 1 for the term of 4 years.

Board of Supervisors District 3

Jeremy Taylor, REP, received twenty-two thousand five hundred and thirty-three (22,533) votes

Marty Pottebaum, DEM, received twenty thousand six hundred and three (20,603) votes

Scattering: Received one hundred and twenty-eight (128) votes

Total: Forty-three thousand two hundred and sixty-four (43,264) votes

We therefore declare Jeremy Taylor to be duly elected for the office of Board of Supervisors District 3 for the term of 4 years.

Board of Supervisors District 5

Rocky De Witt, REP, received twenty-five thousand five hundred and eighty-eight (25,588) votes

Patty Erickson-Puttmann, DEM received sixteen thousand nine hundred and eleven (16,911) votes

Scattering received sixty-six (66) votes

Total: Forty-two thousand five hundred sixty-five (42,565) votes

We therefore declare Rocky De Witt to be duly elected for the office of Board of Supervisors District 5 for the term of 4 years.

County Auditor & Recorder

Barbara Parker, REP, received twenty thousand three hundred and sixty-five (20,365) votes

Pat Gill, DEM, received twenty-three thousand and fifty-eight (23,058) votes

Scattering received fifty-one (51) votes

Total Forty-three thousand four hundred and seventy-four (43,474) votes

We therefore declare Pat Gill to be duly elected for the office of County Auditor & Recorder for the term of 4 years.

County Sheriff

Chad Sheehan, REP, received thirty-five thousand five hundred and seventy-seven (35,577) votes

Scattering received one thousand one hundred and thirty-three (1,133) votes

Total: Thirty-six thousand seven hundred ten (36,710) votes

We therefore declare Chad Sheehan to be duly elected for the office of County Sheriff for the term of 4 years.

Township Trustee, Arlington Township

Joey Edmund Bremer received one hundred and twenty-one (121) votes

Faith A. Lambert received one hundred and forty-seven (147) votes

Scattering received one (1) vote

Total: Two hundred and sixty-nine (269) votes

We therefore declare:

Joey Edmund Bremer to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Arlington Township for the term of 4 years.

Faith A. Lambert to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Arlington Township for the term of 4 years.

Township Trustee, Banner Township

Scattering received Zero (0) votes

Kevin Miller received one (1) vote

Joel Stilwell received one (1) vote

Craig Brockhaus received one (1) vote

Jerry Nitzschke received one (1) vote

Brian McNaughton received one (1) vote

William Heath DeStigler received one (1) vote

Wayne Cook received one (1) vote

Charles H Clark received one (1) vote

Mark Nicolls received one (1) votes

Tom Thiesen received two (2) votes

Total: Twelve (12) votes

We therefore declare:

William Heath DeStigler duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Banner Township.

Tom Thiesen to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Banner Township.

Township Trustee, Concord Township

Kirk Flammang received five hundred and twenty (520) votes

Howard Mesz received four hundred twenty-five (425) votes

Scattering received six (6) votes

Total: Nine hundred and fifty-one (951) votes

We therefore declare:

Kirk Flammang to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Concord Township for the term of 4 years.

Howard Mesz to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Concord Township for the term of 4 years.

Township Trustee, Floyd Township

Kenneth Johnson received two hundred and twenty-seven (227) votes

Donald Wohlert received two hundred and thirty-two (232) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Total: Four hundred and fifty-nine (459) votes

We therefore declare:

Kenneth Johnson to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Floyd Township for the term of 4 years.

Donald Wohlert to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Floyd Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Grange Township

Ernest C Gigaroa received one hundred (100) votes

Scattering Received zero (0) votes

Carolyn Lau received one (1) vote

Dave Healy received one (1) vote

Bryce Gerking received one (1) vote

Nick Piostemundt received one (1) vote

Blank received one (1) vote

Total: One hundred and five (105) votes

We therefore declare:

Ernest C Gigaroa to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Grange Township

Carolyn Lau to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Grange Township

Township Trustee, Grant Township

Mark Bumsted received seventy-five (75) votes

Scattering received zero (0) vote

Pat Maguire received one (1) vote

Derek Kolbaum received one (1) vote

Marilyn Hladik received one (1) vote

Blank received one (1) vote

Total: Seventy-nine (79) votes

We therefore declare:

Mark Bumsted to be duly nominated to the office of Township Trustee Grant Township

Derek Kilbaum to be duly nominated to the office of Township Trustee Grant Township

Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Grant Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Jean Lynn Lillie received two (2) votes

Total: Two (2) votes

We therefore declare Jean Lynn Lillie to be duly elected for the office of Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Grant Township for the term of 2 years

Township Trustee, Kedron Township

John Beeson Received eighty-two (82) votes

Larry L. Wink Received eighty-six (86) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Total: One hundred sixty-eight (168) votes

We therefor declare:

John Beeson to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Kedron Township for the term of 4 years

Larry L Wink to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Kedron Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Lakeport Township

Hubert Pepin received ninety-two (92) votes

John Stensland received seventy-four (74) votes

Scattering received two (2) votes

Total: One hundred and sixty-eight (168) votes

We therefore declare:

Hubert Pepin to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Lakeport Township for the term of 4 years

John Stensland to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Lakeport Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Liberty Township

Wade K Brown received two hundred and ninety-eight (298) votes

Ryan Waite received two hundred and nineteen (219) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Total: Five hundred and seventeen (517) votes

We therefore declare:

Wade K Brown to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liberty Township for the term of 4 years

Ryan Waite to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liberty Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Liston Township

Gary Dose received sixty-one (61) votes

Marshall L Sohm received seventy-two (72) votes

Scattering received one (1) votes

Total: One hundred and thirty-four (134) votes

We therefore declare:

Gary Dose to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liston Township for the term of 4 years.

Marshall L Sohm to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Liston Township for the term of 4 years.

Township Trustee, Little Sioux Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Scott Blakely received one (1) vote

Ronald Polly received two (2) votes

Matt Riddle received one (1) vote

Gaylen Steinhoff received one (1) vote

Dick Hallowell Received one (1) vote

Blank received one (1) vote

Total: Seven (7) votes

We therefore declare:

Scott Blakely to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Little Sioux Township

Ronald Polly to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Little Sioux Township

Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Little Sioux Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Brad Steinhoff received one (1) vote

Total: One (1) vote

We therefore declare Brad Steinhoff to be duly elected for the office of Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Little Sioux Township for the term of 2 years

Township Trustee, Miller Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Matt Berning received six (6) votes

Jason Mahrl received four (4) votes

Barb Ludwig received two (2) votes

Daniel G Brant received one (1) vote

Mark Baldwin received one (1) vote

Blank received one (1) votes

Total: Sixteen (16) votes

We therefore declare:

Matt Berning to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Miller Township for the term of 4 years

Jason Mahrl to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Miller Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy, Miller Township

Brett Baldwin received seventy-three (73) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Total: Seventy-three (73) votes

We therefore declare:

Brett Baldwin to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy Miller Township for the term of 2 years

Township Trustee, Morgan Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Kurt Heinse received three (3) votes

Jason Hamann received three (3) votes

Andy Dose received three (3) votes

Kirk Petersen received one (1) votes

Jon Wilcke received one (1) votes

Mike Petersen received two (2) votes

Steve Albers received one (1) votes

Lance Hamann Received one (1) votes

Blank received three (3) votes

Total: Eighteen (18) votes

We therefore declare:

Kurt Heinse to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Morgan Township

Jason Hamann to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Morgan Township

Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy, Morgan Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Lance Hamann received four (4) votes

Kirk Petersen received one (1) votes

Julie Hamann received one (1) votes

Kalli Welte received one (1) votes

Jason Hamann received one (1) votes

Total: Eight (8) votes

We therefore declare Lance Hamann to be duly elected for the office of Township Clerk to Fill Vacancy Morgan Township for the term of 2 years

Township Trustee, Moville Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Jared Schramm received four (4) votes

Wally Kuntz received three (3) votes

Kirk Scheelhaase received three (3) votes

Pat Rogers received two (2) votes

Andy McGill received two (2) votes

Josh Koele received two (2) votes

Jeff Krejci received one (1) vote

Cody Christiansen received one (1) vote

Kelsey Schramm received one (1) vote

Doyle Turner received one (1) vote

Danny Harmes received one (1) vote

Alan Ralston received two (2) votes

David Bennar received two (2) votes

Tom Morgan received one (1) vote

Bart Petersen received one (1) vote

Shane Mitchell received one (1) vote

Blank received one (1) votes

Total: Twenty-nine (29) votes

We therefore declare:

Jared Schramm to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Moville Township

Wally Kuntz to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Moville Township

Township Trustee, Oto Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Joe Collins received four (4) votes

David Dorale received three (3) votes

Keane Schwarz received one (1) vote

Jen Weber received one (1) vote

Brian Stickney received one (1) vote

Dan Drenkhahn received one (1) vote

Sean M Shea received one (1) vote

Frank Weber received one (1) vote

Total: Thirteen (13) votes

We therefore declare:

Joe Collins to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Oto Township for the term of 4 years

David Dorale to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Oto Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Rock Township

Jeffrey Henderson received ninety (90) votes

Peter Tim Petersen received seventy (70) votes

Scattering received one (1) vote

Total: One hundred and sixty-one (161) votes

We therefore declare:

Jeffrey Henderson to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rock Township for the term of 4 years

Peter Tim Petersen to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rock Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Rutland Township

Ronald Bohle received one hundred and twenty-six (126) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Jeff Puttmann received eight (8) votes

Jess Herbold received three (3) votes

Chase Fitch received two (2) votes

Brian Henschen received two (2) votes

Kevin Reinking received one (1) vote

Adam Herbold received one (1) vote

Tim Susie received one (1) vote

Blank received one (1) votes

Total: One hundred and forty-five (145) votes

We therefore declare:

Ronald Bohle to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rutland Township for the term of 4 years

Jeff Puttmann to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Rutland Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Sloan Township

Don Lord received sixty-one (61) votes

Maurice D. Wilt received sixty-two (62) votes

Scattering received one (1) votes

Total: One hundred and twenty-four (124) votes

We therefore declare:

Don Lord to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Sloan Township for the term of 4 years

Maurice D Wilt to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Sloan Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Union Township

Gary Hoppe received one hundred and three (103) votes

Roy D Linn received eighty-nine (89) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Total: One hundred and ninety-two (192) votes

We therefore declare:

Gary Hoppe to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Union Township for the term of 4 years

Roy D. Linn to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Union Township for the term of 4 years

Township Trustee, Westfork Township

Linda K Baird received one hundred and thirty-eight (138) votes

Charles J Schleis received one hundred and seventeen (117) votes

Scattering received four (4) votes

Total: Two hundred and fifty-nine (259) votes

We therefore declare:

Linda K Baird to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Westfork Township for the term of 4 years

Charles J Schleis to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee Westfork Township for the tern of 4 years

Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy, Westfork Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Charles Holst received two (2) votes

Ben Mueggenberg received One (1) votes

Richard Crow received one (1) votes

Randy Meyer received one (1) votes

Mike Baird received one (1) votes

Russell Buckholtz received one (1) votes

Kathy Mitchell received one (1) votes

Douglas Baird received one (1) votes

Total: Nine (9) votes

We therefore declare:

Charles Holst to be duly elected for the office of Township Trustee to Fill Vacancy Westfork Township for the term of 2 years

Township Trustee, Willow Township

Deborah C Sulberger received on hundred and seventeen (117) votes

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Michael Folsom received one (1) votes

Glenn Thompson received one (1) votes

Total: One hundred and nineteen (119) votes

We therefore declare:

Deborah C Sulsberger to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Willow Township

Glenn Thompson to be duly nominate for the office of Township Trustee Willow Township

Township Trustee, Wolfcreek Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

John Wilcox received nine (9) votes

Anthony Ashley received two (2) votes

Kevin Magnussen received two (2) votes

Jeannie Krueger received two (2) votes

Adam Fillipi received two (2) votes

Darwin McGhee received one (1) votes

John Forch received one (1) votes

Bruce Sadler received one (1) votes

Grant Streck received one (1) votes

Lane Tabke received one (1) votes

Larry Fixsel received one (1) votes

AJ Jensen received one (1) votes

Total: Twenty-four (24) votes

We therefore declare:

John Wilcox to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Wolfcreek Township

Anthony Ashley to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Wolfcreek Township

Township Trustee, Woodbury Township

Scattering received zero (0) votes

Jacob Goodin received two (2) votes

Joe Courey received two (2) votes

Mike Headid received two (2) votes

Kevin Sievers received one (1) votes

Clairissa Langley received one (1) vote

Lloyd Eggers received one (1) vote

Ryan Neldeberg received one (1) vote

Scott Clausen received one (1) vote

Charles Nelson received one (1) vote

Robert Wikstrom received one (1) vote

Warren Vickery received one (1) vote

Keith Versma received one (1) vote

Robert Knowler received one (1) vote

Arnold Jasman received one (1) vote

Staci Downing received one (1) vote

Blank received one (1) vote

Total: Nineteen (19) votes

We therefore declare:

Jacob Goodin to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Woodbury Township

Joe Courey to be duly nominated for the office of Township Trustee Woodbury Township

Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner

Charles Bromander received twenty-one thousand seven hundred and forty-six (21,746) votes

Lane Tabke received twenty-one thousand three hundred and sixty-five (21,365) votes

Jason Yockey received twenty-three thousand four hundred and eighty-four (23,484) votes

Scattering received four hundred and three (403) votes

Total: Sixty-six thousand nine hundred and ninety-eight (66,998) votes

We therefore declare:

Charles Bromander to be duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years

Lane Tabke to be duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years

Jason Yockey to be duly elected for the office of Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner for the term of 4 years

County Agricultural Extension Council

Sally Harley received twenty-one thousand three hundred and seventy-one (21,371) votes

Jenny Jorgensen received twenty-two thousand nine hundred and five (22.905) votes

Alan Ralston received nineteen thousand five hundred and thirty-seven (19,537) votes

Don Wiese received twenty-one thousand and thirty-eight (21,038) votes

Scattering received two hundred and seventy-six (276) votes

Total: Eighty-five thousand one hundred and twenty-seven (85,127) votes

We therefore declare:

*Sally Harley to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years

*Jenny Jorgensen to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years

*Alan Ralston to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years

*Don Wiese to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council for the term of 4 years

County Agricultural Extension Council to Fill Vacancy

Annie Kinwa-Muzinga received twenty-two thousand four hundred and fifteen (22,415) votes

Carol Pribyl Nelson received twenty-four thousand and thirty-seven (24,037) votes

Scattering received two hundred and twenty-five (225) votes

Total: Forty-six thousand six hundred and seventy-seven (46,677) votes

We therefore declare:

*Annie Kinwa-Muzinga to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council to Fill Vacancy for the term of 2 years

*Carol Pribyl to be duly elected for the office of County Agricultural Extension Council to Fill Vacancy for the term of 2 years

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the signatures for the canvass of the 2020 General Election. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until November 17, 2020.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, November 19, 2020