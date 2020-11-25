Page 8 — Students Pay It Forward with Blessing Box By Editor | November 25, 2020 | 0 Several students with “Project Jack Pay-It Forward” installed a Quimby community blessing box through a grant from the Iowa Realtor Foundation. Read more and see the boys’ photo on page 8 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 3 and Page 8 — This Week’s Local Obituaries November 24, 2020 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2: Brussels Sprouts & Virtual Thanksgiving November 24, 2020 | No Comments » NEW Savvy Senior Columns for December 2020 November 20, 2020 | No Comments »